Here's a look at Saturday's area high school football playoff matchups

The Heart of Illinois Conference fared well during last week's first round of the playoffs, posting a 4-2 record. The league is guaranteed to have at least one team playing again next week, too.

Tri-Valley and Deer Creek-Mackinaw square off in a Class 2A second-round game at Downs. It will be a rematch of Week 2 when the Vikings routed Dee-Mack, 49-8.

Tremont is at unbeaten Farmington in another 2A game, while Ridgeview/Lexington hopes to spring its second straight Class 1A upset, this time at Colfax against Peru St. Bede.

Meanwhile, Prairie Central travels to Princeton for a Class 3A second-round game.

Here's a look at Saturday's Pantagraph area playoff games:

CLASS 2A

Dee-Mack vs. Tri-Valley

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Viking Field, Downs

Season records: Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7-3, Tri-Valley 10-0

All-time playoff records: Deer Creek-Mackinaw 32-27, Tri-Valley 15-11

FYI: Andrew Petrilli put on a show last week in the second-seeded Vikings' stirring 47-42 victory against Rockridge. Petrilli ran for 315 yards and passed for 198 more while accounting for six touchdowns. The senior quarterback has now rushed for 1,166 yards and thrown for 1,136 yards with a combined 35 TDs. Seventh-seeded Dee-Mack, which advanced with a 40-14 win over Chicago North Lawndale, is led by Brett Denniston's 1,122 yards rushing on 181 carries while Lucas Blumeyer adds 607 yards on 55 carries. The winner moves on to the quarterfinals against the Tremont-Farmington winner.

Tremont vs. Farmington

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Farmington

Season records: Tremont 8-2, Farmington 10-0

All-time playoff records: Tremont 17-14, Farmington 9-18

FYI: Shamar Williams was at it again last week during a 19-0 victory over Momence, leading No. 6-seeded Tremont with 158 yards on 25 carries and scoring all three of the Turks' touchdowns. Williams upped his season total to 1,318 yards with 22 TDs. The shutout was the first this season for the Turks, who are allowing 14.3 points per game. Third-seeded Farmington, champion of the Prairieland Conference, took care of another HOIC school, El Paso-Gridley, 42-6, in last week's first round. Farmington, which is ranked No. 5, has the second biggest scoring differential among the Class 2A field at 37.1 points.

CLASS 3A

Prairie Central vs. Princeton

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Princeton

Season records: Prairie Central 8-2, Princeton 9-1

All-time playoff records: Prairie Central 13-15. Princeton 12-10

FYI: Prairie Central hammered Chicago King, 55-0, while Princeton handled Poplar Grove North Boone, 47-14, in the first round. The Hawks will try to continue to pound away in the run game with Drew Fehr (1,063 yards) and Camden Palmore (824). Prairie Central has attempted just 34 passes all season. Princeton junior QB Teegan Davis is a dual threat with 1,536 yards and 18 TDs passing and 934 yards and 16 TDs rushing. Augie Christiansen is the top rusher at 841 yards, while the Tigers have two productive receivers in Bennett Sieriens (24 for 470 yards) and Matt Lucas (26 for 452). Princeton was ranked fifth in the final 3A state poll.

CLASS 1A

St. Bede vs. Ridgeview/Lexington

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Colfax

Season records: St. Bede 8-2, Ridgeview 6-4

All-time playoff records: St. Bede 9-16, Ridgeview 6-13

FYI: Ranked ninth in the final 1A state poll, St. Bede opened the playoffs with a 30-19 win over Chicago Hope. R-L defeated Rushville-Industry 34-6 as Kaden Farrell rushed for 235 yards and three TDs. Farrell has amassed 1,616 yards and 15 scores on the season. The Mustangs have used both Alec Thomas (454 yards passing) and Carter Coffman (394) at QB. Ben Peacock (375 yards receiving) and Farrell (205) each have 12 receptions. Bruins’ QB John Brady has covered 639 yards on the ground and thrown for 1,358. Luke Fortney has 1,091 receiving yards, while St. Bede has benefitted from the week eight return of running back Luke Story from injury.

— By Jim Benson and Randy Reinhardt

