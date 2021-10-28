 Skip to main content
breaking

Here's a look at Friday's Bloomington-Normal area high school football playoff matchups

NORMAL — It's a big night for Normal football, with both Community and West playing Friday night first-round postseason games.

Here's a look at the Bloomington-Normal area's three IHSA playoff games on Friday:

READ MORE HERE.

CLASS 7A

Blue Island Eisenhower vs. Normal Community

When: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Dick Tharp Field, Normal

Season records: Eisenhower 5-4, NCHS 9-0

All-time playoff records: Eisenhower 4-9, NCHS 41-32

FYI: Dual threat quarterback Chase Mackey paces No. 6-ranked NCHS in both passing (1,041 yards, 17 touchdowns) and rushing (525 yards, 7 TDs). The Ironmen have big-play threats in Tommy Davis (409 yards rushing), Chris Taylor (391) and Terance Washington (29 receptions, 549 yards). Linebacker Tye Niekamp is the top tackler for an Ironmen defense that has three shutouts and has allowed just 20 points the past three games.

CLASS 6A

Normal West vs. Washington

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Babcook Field, Washington

Season records: West 6-3; Washington 7-2

All-time playoff records: West 7-15; Washington 36-31

FYI: No. 9-ranked Washington, coached by Normal Community graduate Darrell Crouch, won its last five games to share the Mid-Illini Conference championship with Morton. West, whose three losses are to playoff teams, are 2-1 with junior Jayden Mangruem starting at quarterback. Mangruem has completed 24 of 58 attempts for 476 yards and four TDs while running for 274 yards. Jono Edmonson is the Wildcats' leading rusher with 285 yards.

8-MAN

South Beloit vs. Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Woodland High School, South Streator

Season records: South Beloit 5-4, FCW 7-2

FYI: The Falcons have not lost on the field since the late August opener. Their second defeat was by forfeit because of COVID-19 contact tracing. FCW defeated South Beloit, 44-38 in overtime, on the road during the regular season. FCW has four rushers over 300 yards in J.D. Ruddy (775), Jessie Simpson (471), Chris Stasko (381) and quarterback Dallas Hamilton, who has run for 310 and passed for 706.

— By Jim Benson and Randy Reinhardt

