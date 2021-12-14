Here are the Pantagraph area football statistics leaders

Area leaders
RUSHING
300 or more yards
Name;Carries;Avg.;TDs;Yards
Kaden Farrell, Ridge-Lex;305;6.6;22;2,016
Andrew Petrilli, Tri-Valley;201;7.8;23;1,507
Shemar Williams, Tremont;222;6.3;23;1,400
Brent Denniston, Dee-Mack;189;6.1;16;1,147
Drew Fehr, Prairie Cen;197;5.6;9;1,089
Blake Regenold, Tri-Valley;147;6.8;13;1,003
Mason Boles, Eureka;119;7.9;7;935
Ty Fuller, Tremont;106;8.8;8;932
George Kirts-Morgan,Fisher;161;5.3;4;851
Camden Palmore, Prairie Cen;104;8.1;9;846
J.D. Ruddy, FCW;111;7.4;12;817
Marcus Griffin, Bloomington;169;4.8;9;802
Jake Slaughter, Central Catholic;101;7.7;8;774
Connor Moore, Heyworth;136;5.6;7;764
Kamren Schumacher, EPG;147;4.9;9;727
Lucas Blumeyer, Dee-Mack;63;10.1;7;639
Noah Streenz, Tri-Valley;70;9.3;5;637
Tommy Davis, NCHS;70;9.0;9;631
Kion Carson, Lincoln;83;7.6;7;628
Riley Miller, Tremont;75;8.0;3;601
Reygan Sitton, Olympia;64;8.6;2;553
Logan Friedmansky, Ridge-Lex;61;8.8;6;534
Darryl Gullens, Streator;102;5.2;7;534
Chase Mackey, NCHS;47;11.3;7;532
Ty Cribbett, GCMS;104;4.9;7;507
Carter Coffman, Ridge-Lex;78;6.2;10;487
Jesse Simpson, FCW;64;7.5;4;480
Tony Gandolfi, Lincoln;84;5.6;7;468
Cole Pemble, Blue Ridge;84;5.4;6;453
Skyler Biggs, Olympia;84;5.3;3;442
Chris Taylor, NCHS;34;12.8;8;436
Tristin Potts, Clinton;103;4.0;3;413
Chris Stasko, FCW;96;4.2;7;407
Owen Rafferty, Prairie Cen;75;5.2;5;389
Ethan Baez, Dee-Mack;99;3.8;5;372
Joey Cole, Blue Ridge;65;5.7;1;370
Cuda Cline, Blue Ridge;65;5.4;0;354
Landon Horning, Olympia;79;4.4;8;346
Dallas Hamilton, FCW;74;4.6;11;338
Jono Edmonson, Normal West;77;4.2;9;320
Connor Betts, EPG;62;5.1;4;315
Kayne Howell, LeRoy;78;4.0;2;313
Ethan Boyer, Clinton;46;6.5;4;300
PASSING
300 or more yards
Name;Comp.;Att.;TDs;Yards
Jacob Morin, Eureka;142;237;15;1,645
Andrew Petrilli, Tri-Valley;86;143;20;1,473
Elijah Pollice, Lincoln;81;161;11;1,403
Christian Benning, Streator;78;161;12;1,314
Chase Mackey, NCHS;75;119;18;1,240
Koltin Kearfott, Fieldcrest;80;156;8;1,038
Colin Hayes, Central Catholic;87;184;10;1,018
Colin Cunningham, U High;75;156;7;940
Kamren Schumacher, EPG;65;126;7;791
Dallas Hamilton, FCS;51;86;8;732
Ethan Boyer, Clinton;42;113;5;696
Carson Houser, LeRoy;25;73;7;634
Kolton Lindsey, Normal West;47;86;7;608
Alec Thomas, Ridge-Lex;25;50;5;607
Jayden Mangruem, Normal West;34;80;5;601
Carter Coffman, Ridge-Lex;25;60;7;524
Zach Keedy, Olympia;26;46;2;409
Connor Telford, Dwight;32;60;3;396
Dylan Esposito, Heyworth;28;54;7;384
Tate Martin, Tremont;27;53;7;383
Carson Cassady, Dee-Mack;23;43;0;367
Blake Terven, Fisher;24;53;5;356
Owen Rafferty, Prairie Cen;17;32;4;345
Marcus Griffin, Bloomington;38;81;2;329
Ethan Baez, Dee-Mack;27;45;1;319
RECEIVING
250 or more yards
Name;Rec.;Avg.;TDs;Yards
Terance Washington, NCHS;31;20.0;9;619
Noah Streenz, Tri-Valley;32;19.2;9;615
Cade Stevens, Streator;27;20.8;6;562
Ben Peacock, Ridge-Lex;18;31.1;9;560
Ryan Hoeferle, Central Catholic;38;14.3;5;542
Aneefy Ford, Streator;25;19.7;5;492
Kion Carson, Lincoln;27;17.8;4;482
Max Ziebarth, Normal West;29;15.9;4;461
Landon Modro, Fieldcrest;29;15.7;3;455
Justis Bachman, Eureka;47;9.3;5;435
Grant Fatima, Tri-Valley;24;17.6;8;423
Drew Dingledine, Eureka;32;13.2;4;422
Isaac Decker, Lincoln;24;14.7;2;353
Sam Jones, FCW;20;17.0;3;340
Brody Bennett, LeRoy;12;22.7;6;332
Camron Manning, Eureka;29;11.4;4;331
Nathan Simon, Tri-Valley;24;13.6;2;328
Logan Halley, Fieldcrest;24;13.5;3;325
Carson Gold, Eureka;21;15.3;3;321
Creed Welsch, EPG;24;12.2;1;292
Gabe Scheuermann, Dee-Mack;19;13.7;0;260
Ben Klein, EPG;16;15.9;1;254
Kaden Farrell, Ridge-Lex;13;19.5;4;253
Aiden Schlesinger, Clinton;15;16.7;2;251
Jack Edmundson, LeRoy;8;31.3;1;250
