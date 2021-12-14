 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Here are the Pantagraph area football statistics leaders

  • 0

Area leaders

RUSHING

300 or more yards

Name;Carries;Avg.;TDs;Yards

Kaden Farrell, Ridge-Lex;305;6.6;22;2,016

Andrew Petrilli, Tri-Valley;201;7.8;23;1,507

Shemar Williams, Tremont;222;6.3;23;1,400

Brent Denniston, Dee-Mack;189;6.1;16;1,147

Drew Fehr, Prairie Cen;197;5.6;9;1,089

Blake Regenold, Tri-Valley;147;6.8;13;1,003

Mason Boles, Eureka;119;7.9;7;935

Ty Fuller, Tremont;106;8.8;8;932

George Kirts-Morgan,Fisher;161;5.3;4;851

Camden Palmore, Prairie Cen;104;8.1;9;846

J.D. Ruddy, FCW;111;7.4;12;817

Marcus Griffin, Bloomington;169;4.8;9;802

Jake Slaughter, Central Catholic;101;7.7;8;774

Connor Moore, Heyworth;136;5.6;7;764

Kamren Schumacher, EPG;147;4.9;9;727

Lucas Blumeyer, Dee-Mack;63;10.1;7;639

Noah Streenz, Tri-Valley;70;9.3;5;637

Tommy Davis, NCHS;70;9.0;9;631

Kion Carson, Lincoln;83;7.6;7;628

Riley Miller, Tremont;75;8.0;3;601

Reygan Sitton, Olympia;64;8.6;2;553

Logan Friedmansky, Ridge-Lex;61;8.8;6;534

Darryl Gullens, Streator;102;5.2;7;534

Chase Mackey, NCHS;47;11.3;7;532

Ty Cribbett, GCMS;104;4.9;7;507

Carter Coffman, Ridge-Lex;78;6.2;10;487

Jesse Simpson, FCW;64;7.5;4;480

Tony Gandolfi, Lincoln;84;5.6;7;468

Cole Pemble, Blue Ridge;84;5.4;6;453

Skyler Biggs, Olympia;84;5.3;3;442

Chris Taylor, NCHS;34;12.8;8;436

Tristin Potts, Clinton;103;4.0;3;413

Chris Stasko, FCW;96;4.2;7;407

Owen Rafferty, Prairie Cen;75;5.2;5;389

Ethan Baez, Dee-Mack;99;3.8;5;372

Joey Cole, Blue Ridge;65;5.7;1;370

Cuda Cline, Blue Ridge;65;5.4;0;354

Landon Horning, Olympia;79;4.4;8;346

Dallas Hamilton, FCW;74;4.6;11;338

Jono Edmonson, Normal West;77;4.2;9;320

Connor Betts, EPG;62;5.1;4;315

Kayne Howell, LeRoy;78;4.0;2;313

Ethan Boyer, Clinton;46;6.5;4;300

092521-blm-spt-9nchs

Normal Community wide receiver Terance Washington celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Champaign Central in the second quarter of their game at NCHS' Dick Tharp Field on Sept. 24, 2021.

PASSING

300 or more yards

Name;Comp.;Att.;TDs;Yards

Jacob Morin, Eureka;142;237;15;1,645

Andrew Petrilli, Tri-Valley;86;143;20;1,473

Elijah Pollice, Lincoln;81;161;11;1,403

Christian Benning, Streator;78;161;12;1,314

Chase Mackey, NCHS;75;119;18;1,240

Koltin Kearfott, Fieldcrest;80;156;8;1,038

Colin Hayes, Central Catholic;87;184;10;1,018

Colin Cunningham, U High;75;156;7;940

Kamren Schumacher, EPG;65;126;7;791

Dallas Hamilton, FCS;51;86;8;732

Ethan Boyer, Clinton;42;113;5;696

Carson Houser, LeRoy;25;73;7;634

Kolton Lindsey, Normal West;47;86;7;608

Alec Thomas, Ridge-Lex;25;50;5;607

Jayden Mangruem, Normal West;34;80;5;601

Carter Coffman, Ridge-Lex;25;60;7;524

Zach Keedy, Olympia;26;46;2;409

Connor Telford, Dwight;32;60;3;396

Dylan Esposito, Heyworth;28;54;7;384

Tate Martin, Tremont;27;53;7;383

Carson Cassady, Dee-Mack;23;43;0;367

Blake Terven, Fisher;24;53;5;356

Owen Rafferty, Prairie Cen;17;32;4;345

Marcus Griffin, Bloomington;38;81;2;329

Ethan Baez, Dee-Mack;27;45;1;319

092521-blm-spt-2nchs

Normal Community wide receiver Terance Washington catches a touchdown pass ahead of Champaign Central defensive back Mekhi Christmon (88) in the second quarter of their game on Sept. 24 at NCHS' Dick Tharp Field.

RECEIVING

250 or more yards

Name;Rec.;Avg.;TDs;Yards

Terance Washington, NCHS;31;20.0;9;619

Noah Streenz, Tri-Valley;32;19.2;9;615

Cade Stevens, Streator;27;20.8;6;562

Ben Peacock, Ridge-Lex;18;31.1;9;560

Ryan Hoeferle, Central Catholic;38;14.3;5;542

Aneefy Ford, Streator;25;19.7;5;492

Kion Carson, Lincoln;27;17.8;4;482

Max Ziebarth, Normal West;29;15.9;4;461

Landon Modro, Fieldcrest;29;15.7;3;455

Justis Bachman, Eureka;47;9.3;5;435

Grant Fatima, Tri-Valley;24;17.6;8;423

Drew Dingledine, Eureka;32;13.2;4;422

Isaac Decker, Lincoln;24;14.7;2;353

Sam Jones, FCW;20;17.0;3;340

Brody Bennett, LeRoy;12;22.7;6;332

Camron Manning, Eureka;29;11.4;4;331

Nathan Simon, Tri-Valley;24;13.6;2;328

Logan Halley, Fieldcrest;24;13.5;3;325

Carson Gold, Eureka;21;15.3;3;321

Creed Welsch, EPG;24;12.2;1;292

Gabe Scheuermann, Dee-Mack;19;13.7;0;260

Ben Klein, EPG;16;15.9;1;254

Kaden Farrell, Ridge-Lex;13;19.5;4;253

Aiden Schlesinger, Clinton;15;16.7;2;251

Jack Edmundson, LeRoy;8;31.3;1;250

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Powerful, soaking storm set to engulf West Coast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News