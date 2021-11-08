Here are the IHSA Football quarterfinal matchups and schedule

 Skip to main content
Quarterfinals

CLASS 1A

#1 Abingdon-Avon (10-1) at #13 Ridgeview-Lexington (7-4), Sat., Nov. 13, 1 p.m.

#7 Fulton (9-2) at #6 Lena-Winslow (9-2), Sat., Nov. 13, 1 p.m.

#9 Central A&M (8-3) at #5 Arcola (9-2), Sat., Nov. 13, 2:30 pm

#3 Athens (10-1) at #2 Carrollton (10-1), Sat., Nov. 13, 1 p.m.

CLASS 2A

#13 Kankakee McNamara (7-4) at #1 Wilmington (11-0), Sat., Nov. 13, 5 p.m.

#3 Farmington (11-0) at #2 Downs Tri-Valley (11-0), Sat., Nov. 13, 1 p.m.

#4 Breese Mater Dei (11-0) at #1 St. Teresa (11-0), Sat., Nov. 13, 3 p.m.

#2 Pana (11-0) at #6 Nashville (10-1), Sat., Nov. 13, 1 p.m.

CLASS 3A

#4 Braidwood Reed-Custer (10-1) at #1 Byron (11-0), Sat., Nov. 13, 2 p.m.

#2 Princeton (10-1) at #6 Elmhurst IC (10-1), Sat., Nov. 13, 3 p.m.

#4 Williamsville (10-1) at #1 Tolono Unity (11-0), Sat., Nov. 13, 2 p.m.

#3 Benton (11-0) at #2 Mount Carmel (11-0), Sat., Nov. 13, 2 p.m.

CLASS 4A

#4 Genoa-Kingston (10-1) at #1 Joliet Catholic (11-0), Sat., Nov. 13, 7 p.m.

#2 Richmond-Burton (11-0) vs. #6 Chicago Phillips (9-2) at Gately Stadium, Sat., Nov. 13, 4 p.m.

#4 Freeburg (9-2) at #1 Rochester (10-1), Sat., Nov. 13, 4 p.m.

#2 Breese Central (10-1) at #3 Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (10-1), Sat., Nov. 13, 2 p.m.

CLASS 5A

#13 Chicago St. Patrick (7-4) at #9 Sycamore (8-3), Sat., Nov. 13, 2 p.m.

#2 Oak Park Fenwick (9-2) at #14 LaGrange Park Nazareth (7-4), Sat., Nov. 13, 1 p.m.

#5 Marion (10-1) at #1 Kankakee (11-0), Sat., Nov. 13, 3 p.m.

#3 Mahomet-Seymour (11-0) at #7 Morton (9-2), Sat., Nov. 13, 1 p.m.

CLASS 6A

#12 Crystal Lake Central (8-3) at #1 Cary-Grove (11-0), Sat., Nov. 13, 1 p.m.

#7 Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (9-2) at #6 Lake Forest (9-2), Sat., Nov. 13, 1 p.m.

#4 East St. Louis (9-2) at #1 Lemont (11-0), Sat., Nov. 13, 2:30 p.m.

#7 Crete-Monee (8-3) at #6 Washington (9-2), Sat., Nov. 13, 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 7A

#17 Chicago Mt. Carmel (8-3) at #9 Chicago Brother Rice (9-2), Sat., Nov. 13, 4 p.m.

#4 Wheaton North (10-1) at #21 Villa Park Willowbrook (8-3), Fri., Nov. 12, 7 p.m.

#2 Rockton Hononegah (11-0) at #10 Chicago St. Rita (9-2), Sat., Nov. 13, 3 p.m.

#19 Algonquin Jacobs (8-3) at #11 Mt. Prospect (9-2), Sat., Nov. 13, 7 p.m.

CLASS 8A

#9 Frankfort Lincoln-Way East (9-2) at #1 Wilmette Loyola (11-0), Sat., Nov. 13, noon

#4 Lockport (10-1) at #21 Carol Stream Glenbard North (8-3), Sat., Nov. 13, 1 p.m.

#18 Chicago Marist (8-3) at #10 Glenview Glenbrook South (9-2), Sat., Nov. 13, 1 p.m.

#6 Park Ridge Maine South (10-1) at #3 Naperville Neuqua Valley (10-1), Sat., Nov. 13, 5 p.m.

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

