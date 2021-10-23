Here are the 256 qualifiers for the IHSA Football Playoffs

These are the 256 schools that made the IHSA playoffs.
Conference Champions
School/Won-Lost/Opponents' Wins/Defeated Opponents' Wins
Batavia 9 0 44 44
Decatur St. Teresa 9 0 44 44
Kankakee 9 0 43 43
Wilmington 9 0 40 40
Downs (Tri-Valley) 9 0 39 39
South Elgin 9 0 39 39
Pana 9 0 39 39
Morris 9 0 39 39
Farmington 9 0 37 37
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 9 0 37 37
Byron 9 0 36 36
Cary (C.-Grove) 9 0 36 36
Richmond (R.-Burton) 9 0 36 36
Rockton (Hononegah) 9 0 36 36
Tolono (Unity) 9 0 36 36
Mt. Carmel 9 0 34 34
Lemont (H.S.) 9 0 34 34
Mahomet (M.-Seymour) 9 0 33 33
Normal (Community) 9 0 32 32
Wauconda 9 0 31 31
Benton 9 0 29 29
Williamsville 8 1 44 36
Pecatonica 8 1 44 35
Kewanee (H.S.) 8 1 43 37
Johnston City 8 1 42 34
Gurnee (Warren) 8 1 42 34
Park Ridge (Maine South) 8 1 41 35
Rochester 8 1 41 32
Breese (Central) 8 1 41 32
Hinsdale (Central) 8 1 40 34
Camp Point (Central) 8 1 39 34
Mascoutah 8 1 37 32
Elmhurst (IC Catholic) 8 1 37 30
Carrollton 8 1 37 29
Moline (H.S.) 8 1 36 32
Nashville 8 1 36 29
Abingdon (A.-Avon) 8 1 34 28
Deerfield (H.S.) 8 1 31 26
Chicago (Amundsen) 8 1 30 24
Plainfield (Central) 8 1 25 22
Wheaton (St. Francis) 7 2 50 38
Chicago (Phillips) 7 2 48 33
Chicago (Goode) 7 2 44 30
East St. Louis (Sr.) 7 2 44 29
Oak Lawn (Richards) 7 2 42 31
Washington 7 2 42 28
Mt. Prospect (Prospect) 7 2 39 27
Arcola 7 2 38 26
Chester 7 2 34 20
Erie 7 2 33 21
Naperville (North) 6 3 48 26
Palatine (H.S.) 6 3 44 29
Oswego (H.S.) 6 3 44 22
Chicago (North Lawndale Charter) 6 3 42 22
Chicago (Morgan Park) 6 3 42 20
Chicago (Brooks) 6 3 41 25
Momence 6 3 41 20
Chicago (Payton) 6 3 37 23
Chicago (Carver) 6 3 37 16
Villa Park (Willowbrook) 6 3 31 16
Colfax (Ridgeview) 5 4 40 14
Cahokia (H.S.) 5 4 34 15
Other Playoff Clinchers (6 or more wins)
Wilmette (Loyola Academy) 9 0 52 52
Joliet (Catholic Academy) 9 0 38 38
Breese (Mater Dei) 9 0 35 35
Princeton 8 1 45 37
Naperville (Neuqua Valley) 8 1 44 38
Lockport (Twp.) 8 1 42 35
Braidwood (Reed-Custer) 8 1 42 33
Chicago (St. Ignatius) 8 1 40 33
Elmhurst (York) 8 1 40 32
Wheaton (North) 8 1 40 31
Chicago (Clark) 8 1 37 31
Knoxville 8 1 37 29
Genoa (G.-Kingston) 8 1 37 28
Machesney Park (Harlem) 8 1 37 28
Glen Ellyn (Glenbard South) 8 1 37 28
Athens 8 1 36 28
Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin) 8 1 36 28
Buffalo Grove 8 1 35 28
Toledo (Cumberland) 8 1 34 27
Fairfield 8 1 34 26
Chicago (Kenwood) 8 1 33 28
Marion (H.S.) 8 1 29 24
Ottawa (Marquette) 8 1 28 22
Collinsville 8 1 26 20
Oak Park (Fenwick) 7 2 47 35
Chicago (Brother Rice) 7 2 47 29
Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East) 7 2 44 33
Glenview (Glenbrook South) 7 2 43 29
Plainfield (North) 7 2 42 30
Chicago (St. Rita) 7 2 42 27
Bolingbrook 7 2 41 26
Freeburg 7 2 41 26
Glen Ellyn (Glenbard West) 7 2 41 25
Chicago (Taft) 7 2 40 30
Lake Forest (H.S.) 7 2 40 29
Forreston 7 2 40 25
Carterville 7 2 40 23
Chicago (Whitney Young) 7 2 39 25
Rushville (R.-Industry) 7 2 39 24
Troy (Triad) 7 2 39 23
Peru (St. Bede) 7 2 39 23
Hoffman Estates (H.S.) 7 2 38 28
Crystal Lake (Prairie Ridge) 7 2 38 24
Monticello 7 2 38 23
Lena (L.-Winslow) 7 2 38 23
Arlington Heights (Hersey) 7 2 38 23
Carlinville 7 2 38 22
Fairbury (Prairie Central) 7 2 38 22
Lombard (Glenbard East) 7 2 38 21
Belvidere (North) 7 2 38 21
Stillman Valley 7 2 38 21
Sterling (H.S.) 7 2 37 26
Morton 7 2 37 25
Pekin 7 2 37 23
Fulton (H.S.) 7 2 37 22
Maroa (M.-Forsyth) 7 2 37 21
Rochelle 7 2 36 25
West Chicago (Wheaton Academy) 7 2 36 23
Vandalia 7 2 36 22
Sesser (S.-Valier) 7 2 35 19
Peoria (H.S.) 7 2 35 19
Chicago (Noble/Comer) 7 2 34 24
Westville 7 2 34 19
Greenfield 7 2 33 21
Grayslake (Central) 7 2 33 18
Tremont 7 2 32 17
Vernon Hills 7 2 32 17
Gilman (Iroquois West) 7 2 31 19
South Holland (Thornwood) 7 2 31 16
Nokomis 7 2 23 8
Chicago (Mt. Carmel) 6 3 54 30
Coal City 6 3 49 23
Moweaqua (Central A & M) 6 3 47 26
Naperville (Central) 6 3 47 26
Crete (C.-Monee) 6 3 47 22
Chicago (Marist) 6 3 46 24
Antioch 6 3 46 19
Mackinaw (Deer Creek-M.) 6 3 44 24
Aledo (Mercer County) 6 3 44 19
Quincy (Notre Dame) 6 3 44 19
Chicago (Hyde Park) 6 3 43 25
Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) 6 3 43 23
Carol Stream (Glenbard North) 6 3 43 21
Monmouth (United) 6 3 42 23
Murphysboro 6 3 42 21
Rock Island (H.S.) 6 3 42 20
Mt. Zion 6 3 42 20
Catlin (Salt Fork) 6 3 41 20
Evergreen Park 6 3 40 23
Mendon (Unity) 6 3 40 22
Libertyville 6 3 40 21
Evanston (Twp.) 6 3 40 20
Sycamore (H.S.) 6 3 40 20
O'Fallon (H.S.) 6 3 40 16
Chicago (Raby) 6 3 39 22
Oswego (East) 6 3 39 21
Paris 6 3 39 19
Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda) 6 3 39 19
Eureka 6 3 39 18
Crystal Lake (Central) 6 3 39 18
Algonquin (Jacobs) 6 3 39 17
Dixon (H.S.) 6 3 39 15
Rockford (Boylan Catholic) 6 3 39 15
Chicago (Mather) 6 3 38 20
Lansing (Thornton Fractional South) 6 3 38 18
Springfield (H.S.) 6 3 38 18
Aurora (Marmion Academy) 6 3 38 17
Chatham (Glenwood) 6 3 38 16
Lisle (Sr.) 6 3 38 15
Lawrenceville 6 3 37 17
Casey (C.-Westfield) 6 3 37 17
Clifton (Central) 6 3 37 17
Peoria (Notre Dame) 6 3 37 16
Normal (Community West) 6 3 37 16
Carmi (C.-White County) 6 3 37 14
Chicago (King) 6 3 36 18
Macomb 6 3 36 14
Monmouth (M.-Roseville) 6 3 36 13
Chicago (Bogan) 6 3 35 18
Elmwood 6 3 35 15
Winchester 6 3 35 14
Aurora (A. Christian) 6 3 34 15
Plano 6 3 33 12
Bethalto (Civic Memorial) 6 3 32 12
Chicago (Sullivan) 6 3 30 10
Chicago (C. Hope Academy) 6 3 29 9
At-Large Qualifiers (5 wins)
Palos Heights (Shepard) 5 4 51 21
Highland 5 4 50 23
Rolling Meadows 5 4 50 21
Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) 5 4 48 23
Marengo 5 4 48 14
Chicago (Simeon) 5 4 47 18
Riverside (R.-Brookfield) 5 4 47 18
Wheaton (W. Warrenville South) 5 4 47 17
Minooka 5 4 46 18
Orland Park (Sandburg) 5 4 46 17
Chicago (St. Patrick) 5 4 46 16
Kankakee (McNamara) 5 4 45 18
LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy) 5 4 45 16
Yorkville (H.S.) 5 4 44 18
Virden (North Mac) 5 4 44 17
DuQuoin (H.S.) 5 4 43 19
El Paso (E.P.-Gridley) 5 4 43 18
Geneva 5 4 43 18
Winnetka (New Trier) 5 4 43 17
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 5 4 42 16
Maple Park (Kaneland) 5 4 42 15
Greenville 5 4 42 15
New Lenox (Lincoln-Way West) 5 4 42 14
Taylor Ridge (Rockridge) 5 4 42 13
Hoopeston (H. Area) 5 4 42 13
Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) 5 4 42 13
Champaign (Centennial) 5 4 42 11
Metamora 5 4 41 17
Harrisburg 5 4 41 14
Beardstown 5 4 41 14
Barrington 5 4 41 13
Midlothian (Bremen) 5 4 41 13
Mendota 5 4 41 12
Peotone 5 4 41 12
Hampshire 5 4 40 17
Macon (Meridian) 5 4 40 16
Dunlap 5 4 40 15
Olney (Richland County) 5 4 40 14
Piasa (Southwestern) 5 4 40 13
Elgin (Larkin) 5 4 40 13
Crystal Lake (South) 5 4 40 12
LaGrange (Lyons) 5 4 40 12
St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) 5 4 40 11
Bartlett 5 4 40 11
Lake Villa (Lakes) 5 4 40 11
Rockford (East) 5 4 40 10
Poplar Grove (North Boone) 5 4 40 10
Shelbyville 5 4 39 11
Jacksonville (H.S.) 5 4 39 11
Galena (H.S.) 5 4 39 10
Chicago (Kennedy) 5 3 38 18
Blue Island (Eisenhower) 5 4 38 16
LaSalle (L.-Peru) 5 4 38 13
Columbia 5 4 38 12
Plainfield (East) 5 4 38 12
Edwardsville (H.S.) 5 4 38 11
Princeville 5 4 38 10
Newton 5 4 37 14
Chicago (Noble/Bulls) 5 4 37 14
Carbondale (H.S.) 5 4 37 12
Lake Zurich 5 4 37 12
Kewanee (Wethersfield) 5 4 37 10
Flora 5 4 37 8
Chicago (Julian) 5 4 36 13
Salem 5 4 36 12
Downers Grove (South) 5 4 36 11
Chicago (Catalyst/Maria) 5 4 35 10
Villa Grove 5 4 34 9
Non-Qualifier with 5 wins
Warrensburg (W.-Latham) 5 4 31 7
