Here are Pantagraph area high school football standings

BIG 12
Normal Community (1-0);1;0;1.000
Peoria High (1-0);1;0;1.000
Centennial (1-0);1;0;1.000
Normal West (0-1);0;0;.000
Peoria Notre Dame (0-1);0;0;.000
Peoria Manual (0-1);0;0;.000
Bloomington (0-1);0;1;.000
Champaign Central (0-1);0;1;.000
Peoria Richwoods (0-1);0;1;.000
ILLINI PRAIRIE
Central Catholic (1-0);1;0;1.000
Tolono Unity (1-0);1;0;1.000
Monticello (1-0);1;0;1.000
Prairie Central (0-1);0;1;.000
St. Joseph-Ogden (0-1);0;0;.000
CENTRAL STATE EIGHT
Rochester (1-0);1;0;1.000
Springfield (1-0);1;0;1.000
SH-Griffin (1-0);1;0;1.000
Decatur MacArthur (1-0);1;0;1.000
Springfield SE (1-0);1;0;1.000
University High (0-1);0;1;.000
Chatham Glenwood (0-1);0;1;.000
Jacksonville (0-1);0;1;.000
Springfield Lanphier (0-1);0;1;.000
Decatur Eisenhower (0-1);0;1;.000
HEART OF ILLINOIS
Large Division
Tri-Valley (1-0);0;0;.000
El Paso-Gridley (0-1);0;0;.000
Fieldcrest (0-1);0;0;.000
Small Division
Ridgeview-Lexington (0-1);0;0;.000
AREA
Flanagan-Cornell;0;1;.000
Photos: Normal Community defeats Bloomington 35-0 to open the season
082821-blm-loc-8bhsnchsfb
Watch now: Bloomington has best entrance of any Central Illinois team
Watch now: NCHS linebacker Tye Niekamp talks about the Ironmen's 35-0 win over Bloomington
082821-blm-loc-1bhsnchsfb
082821-blm-loc-2bhsnchsfb
082821-blm-loc-3bhsnchsfb
Watch now: BHS' Isaac Walls sacks NCHS QB Chase Mackey
082821-blm-loc-7bhsnchsfb
Watch now: Taylor Christopher 14-yd TD run by NCHS for 14-0 lead over BHS
082821-blm-loc-4bhsnchsfb
082821-blm-loc-5bhsnchsfb
082821-blm-loc-6bhsnchsfb
Watch now: Christopher Taylor 15-yd TD pass from Mackey gives NCHS a 28-0 lead
Watch now: Ryan Millmore 5th PAT kick puts NCHS ahead, 35-0
Watch now: Bloomington, Normal Community prepare for opening kickoff
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!