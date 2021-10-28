 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Here are Pantagraph area high school football standings after Week 9

  • 0

READ MORE HERE.

BIG 12

Team;W;L;Pct.

Normal Community (9-0);8;0;1.000

Peoria High (7-2);7;1;.875  

Normal West (6-3);6;2;.750 

Peoria Notre Dame (6-3);6;2;.750 

Centennial (5-4);5;3;.625 

Bloomington (4-5);4;4;.500

Danville (4-5);4;4;.500 

Champaign Central (2-7);2;6;.250 

Peoria Manual (1-8);1;7;.125

Peoria Richwoods (1-8);0;7;.000

Urbana (0-7);0;7;.000 

ILLINI PRAIRIE

Team;W;L;.Pct.

Tolono Unity (9-0);7;0;1.000

Prairie Central (7-2);7;2;.778 

Monticello (7-2);7;2;.778  

PBL (6-3);6;3;.667  

St. Joseph-Ogden (5-4);5;4;.556 

Central Catholic (4-5);4;5;.444

IVC (4-5);4;5;.444 

Olympia (2-7);2;7;.222

Pontiac (1-8);1;8;.111

Rantoul (0-9);0;9;.000

CENTRAL STATE EIGHT

Team;W;L;.Pct.

Rochester (8-1);8;0;1.000 

SH-Griffin (8-1);8;1;.889

Chatham Glenwood (6-3);6;3;.667

Springfield (6-3);6;3;.667 

Jacksonville (5-4);5;4;.556 

Decatur MacArthur (4-5);4;4;.500  

University High (3-6);3;6;333

Springfield SE (3-6);3;6;.333 

Decatur Eisenhower (1-8);1;8;.111

Springfield Lanphier (0-9);0;9;.000 

HEART OF ILLINOIS

Large Division

Team;W;L;.Pct.

Tri-Valley (9-0);5;0;1.000

Tremont (7-2);3;2;.600 

El Paso-Gridley (5-4);3;2;.600

Dee-Mack (6-3);2;3;.400

Eureka (6-3);2;3;.400 

Fieldcrest (0-9);0;5;.000 

Small Division

Ridgeview-Lexington (5-4);4;0;1.000  

GCMS (4-5);3;1;.750

LeRoy (3-6);2;2;.500

Heyworth (1-8);1;3;.250

Fisher (1-8);0;4;.000

AREA

Team;W;L;Pct.

Flanagan-Cornell;7;2;.778

Lincoln;4;5;.444

Streator;3;6;.333 

Clinton;1;8;.111

Blue Ridge;1;8;.111

Dwight;1;8;.111 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News