Here are Pantagraph area high school football standings after Week 9

Normal Community (9-0);8;0;1.000
Peoria High (7-2);7;1;.875
Normal West (6-3);6;2;.750
Peoria Notre Dame (6-3);6;2;.750
Centennial (5-4);5;3;.625
Bloomington (4-5);4;4;.500
Champaign Central (2-7);2;6;.250
Peoria Manual (1-8);1;7;.125
Peoria Richwoods (1-8);0;7;.000
ILLINI PRAIRIE
Tolono Unity (9-0);7;0;1.000
Prairie Central (7-2);7;2;.778
Monticello (7-2);7;2;.778
St. Joseph-Ogden (5-4);5;4;.556
Central Catholic (4-5);4;5;.444
CENTRAL STATE EIGHT
Rochester (8-1);8;0;1.000
SH-Griffin (8-1);8;1;.889
Chatham Glenwood (6-3);6;3;.667
Springfield (6-3);6;3;.667
Jacksonville (5-4);5;4;.556
Decatur MacArthur (4-5);4;4;.500
University High (3-6);3;6;333
Springfield SE (3-6);3;6;.333
Decatur Eisenhower (1-8);1;8;.111
Springfield Lanphier (0-9);0;9;.000
HEART OF ILLINOIS
Large Division
Tri-Valley (9-0);5;0;1.000
El Paso-Gridley (5-4);3;2;.600
Fieldcrest (0-9);0;5;.000
Small Division
Ridgeview-Lexington (5-4);4;0;1.000
Flanagan-Cornell;7;2;.778
Photos: Bloomington and Normal West go down to the wire
Watch now: Normal West coach Fincham talks about victory
Watch now:Griffin put Bloomington ahead with late TD
Watch now: Normal West celebrates miracle win
Watch now: Normal West stops Bloomington on 4th down
Watch now: Lindsey passes to Webb for Normal West touchdown
