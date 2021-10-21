Here are Pantagraph area high school football standings after Week 8

Normal Community (8-0);7;0;1.000
Normal West (6-2);6;1;.857
Peoria High (6-2);6;1;.857
Peoria Notre Dame (6-2);6;1;.857
Centennial (4-4);4;3;.571
Bloomington (4-4);4;4;.500
Champaign Central (2-6);2;5;.286
Peoria Richwoods (1-7);0;6;.000
Peoria Manual (0-8);0;7;.000
ILLINI PRAIRIE
Tolono Unity (8-0);8;0;1.000
Monticello (7-1);7;1;.875
Prairie Central (6-2);6;2;.750
St. Joseph-Ogden (5-3);5;3;.625
Central Catholic (4-4);4;4;.500
CENTRAL STATE EIGHT
Rochester (7-1);7;0;1.000
SH-Griffin (7-1);7;1;.875
Chatham Glenwood (6-2);6;2;.750
Springfield (5-3);5;3;.625
Decatur MacArthur (4-4);4;3;.571
Jacksonville (4-4);4;4;.500
University High (3-5);3;5;375
Springfield SE (3-5);3;5;.375
Decatur Eisenhower (0-8);0;8;.000
Springfield Lanphier (0-8);0;8;.000
HEART OF ILLINOIS
Large Division
Tri-Valley (8-0);4;0;1.000
El Paso-Gridley (5-3);3;1;.750
Fieldcrest (0-8);0;4;.000
Small Division
Ridgeview-Lexington (4-4);3;0;1.000
Flanagan-Cornell;6;2;.750
