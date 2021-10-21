 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Here are Pantagraph area high school football standings after Week 8

  • 0

READ MORE HERE.

BIG 12

Team;W;L;Pct.

Normal Community (8-0);7;0;1.000

Normal West (6-2);6;1;.857 

Peoria High (6-2);6;1;.857 

Peoria Notre Dame (6-2);6;1;.857 

Centennial (4-4);4;3;.571 

Bloomington (4-4);4;4;.500

Danville (3-5);3;4;.429 

Champaign Central (2-6);2;5;.286 

Peoria Richwoods (1-7);0;6;.000

Urbana (0-6);0;6;.000

Peoria Manual (0-8);0;7;.000 

ILLINI PRAIRIE

Team;W;L;.Pct.

Tolono Unity (8-0);8;0;1.000

Monticello (7-1);7;1;.875  

Prairie Central (6-2);6;2;.750 

PBL (5-3);5;3;.625  

St. Joseph-Ogden (5-3);5;3;.625 

Central Catholic (4-4);4;4;.500

IVC (3-5);3;5;.375 

Olympia (1-7);1;7;.125

Pontiac (1-7);1;7;.125

Rantoul (0-8);0;8;.000

CENTRAL STATE EIGHT

Team;W;L;.Pct.

Rochester (7-1);7;0;1.000 

SH-Griffin (7-1);7;1;.875

Chatham Glenwood (6-2);6;2;.750

Springfield (5-3);5;3;.625 

Decatur MacArthur (4-4);4;3;.571  

Jacksonville (4-4);4;4;.500 

University High (3-5);3;5;375

Springfield SE (3-5);3;5;.375 

Decatur Eisenhower (0-8);0;8;.000

Springfield Lanphier (0-8);0;8;.000 

HEART OF ILLINOIS

Large Division

Team;W;L;.Pct.

Tri-Valley (8-0);4;0;1.000

El Paso-Gridley (5-3);3;1;.750

Tremont (6-2);2;2;.500

Dee-Mack (6-2);2;2;.500

Eureka (5-3);1;3;.250 

Fieldcrest (0-8);0;4;.000 

Small Division

Ridgeview-Lexington (4-4);3;0;1.000  

GCMS (3-5);2;1;.667

LeRoy (3-5);2;1;.667

Heyworth (1-7);1;2;.333

Fisher (1-7);0;4;.000

AREA

Team;W;L;Pct.

Flanagan-Cornell;6;2;.750

Lincoln;4;4;.500

Streator;3;5;.375 

Clinton;1;6;.143

Blue Ridge;1;7;.125

Dwight;1;7;.125 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois State women stretch out before practice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News