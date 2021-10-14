Here are Pantagraph area high school football standings after Week 7

Normal Community (7-0);7;0;1.000
Normal West (5-2);5;1;.833
Peoria High (5-2);5;1;.833
Peoria Notre Dame (5-2);5;1;.833
Centennial (4-3);4;2;.667
Bloomington (3-4);3;4;.429
Champaign Central (2-5);2;4;.333
Peoria Richwoods (1-6);0;5;.000
Peoria Manual (0-7);0;6;.000
ILLINI PRAIRIE
Tolono Unity (7-0);7;0;1.000
Prairie Central (6-1);6;1;.857
Monticello (6-1);6;1;.857
St. Joseph-Ogden (4-3);4;3;.571
Central Catholic (3-4);3;4;.429
CENTRAL STATE EIGHT
Rochester (6-1);6;0;1.000
SH-Griffin (6-1);6;1;.857
Chatham Glenwood (5-2);5;2;.714
Springfield (5-2);5;2;.714
Decatur MacArthur (3-4);3;3;.500
University High (3-4);3;4;429
Jacksonville (3-4);3;4;.429
Springfield SE (3-4);3;4;.429
Decatur Eisenhower (0-7);0;7;.000
Springfield Lanphier (0-7);0;7;.000
HEART OF ILLINOIS
Large Division
Tri-Valley (7-0);3;0;1.000
El Paso-Gridley (5-2);3;0;1.000
Fieldcrest (0-7);0;3;.000
Small Division
Ridgeview-Lexington (3-4);2;0;1.000
Flanagan-Cornell;5;2;.714
Photos: Bloomington and Normal West go down to the wire
Watch now: Normal West coach Fincham talks about victory
091821-blm-spt-2westbhs
091821-blm-spt-3westbhs
091821-blm-spt-4westbhs
091821-blm-spt-5westbhs
091821-blm-spt-7westbhs
091821-blm-spt-8westbhs
091821-blm-spt-9westbhs
091821-blm-spt-10westbhs
091821-blm-spt-11westbhs
091821-blm-spt-14westbhs
091821-blm-spt-16westbhs
091821-blm-spt-17westbhs
091821-blm-spt-18westbhs
091821-blm-spt-15westbhs
091821-blm-spt-20westbhs
091821-blm-spt-1westbhs
Watch now:Griffin put Bloomington ahead with late TD
Watch now: Normal West celebrates miracle win
Watch now: Normal West stops Bloomington on 4th down
Watch now: Lindsey passes to Webb for Normal West touchdown
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!