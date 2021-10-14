 Skip to main content
agate

Here are Pantagraph area high school football standings after Week 7

BIG 12

Team;W;L;Pct.

Normal Community (7-0);7;0;1.000

Normal West (5-2);5;1;.833 

Peoria High (5-2);5;1;.833 

Peoria Notre Dame (5-2);5;1;.833 

Centennial (4-3);4;2;.667 

Bloomington (3-4);3;4;.429 

Danville (3-4);3;4;.429 

Champaign Central (2-5);2;4;.333 

Peoria Richwoods (1-6);0;5;.000

Urbana (0-5);0;5;.000

Peoria Manual (0-7);0;6;.000 

ILLINI PRAIRIE

Team;W;L;.Pct.

Tolono Unity (7-0);7;0;1.000

Prairie Central (6-1);6;1;.857 

Monticello (6-1);6;1;.857  

PBL (5-2);5;2;.714  

St. Joseph-Ogden (4-3);4;3;.571 

Central Catholic (3-4);3;4;.429

IVC (2-5);2;5;.286 

Olympia (1-6);1;6;.143

Pontiac (1-6);1;6;.143

Rantoul (0-7);0;7;.000

CENTRAL STATE EIGHT

Team;W;L;.Pct.

Rochester (6-1);6;0;1.000 

SH-Griffin (6-1);6;1;.857

Chatham Glenwood (5-2);5;2;.714

Springfield (5-2);5;2;.714 

Decatur MacArthur (3-4);3;3;.500  

University High (3-4);3;4;429

Jacksonville (3-4);3;4;.429  

Springfield SE (3-4);3;4;.429 

Decatur Eisenhower (0-7);0;7;.000

Springfield Lanphier (0-7);0;7;.000 

HEART OF ILLINOIS

Large Division

Team;W;L;.Pct.

Tri-Valley (7-0);3;0;1.000

El Paso-Gridley (5-2);3;0;1.000

Tremont (5-2);1;2;.333

Eureka (5-2);1;2;.333

Dee-Mack (5-2);1;2;.333

Fieldcrest (0-7);0;3;.000 

Small Division

Ridgeview-Lexington (3-4);2;0;1.000  

GCMS (3-4);2;1;.667

LeRoy (2-5);1;1;.500

Heyworth (1-6);1;1;.500

Fisher (1-6);0;3;.000

AREA

Team;W;L;Pct.

Flanagan-Cornell;5;2;.714

Lincoln;3;4;.429

Streator;3;4;.429 

Clinton;1;5;.167

Blue Ridge;1;6;.143

Dwight;1;6;.143 

