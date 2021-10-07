 Skip to main content
agate

Here are Pantagraph area high school football standings after Week 6

  • 0

BIG 12

Team;W;L;Pct.

Normal Community (6-0);6;0;1.000

Normal West (4-2);4;1;.800 

Peoria High (4-2);4;1;.800 

Peoria Notre Dame (4-2);4;1;.800 

Centennial (3-3);3;2;.600 

Bloomington (3-3);3;3;.500 

Danville (3-3);3;3;.500 

Champaign Central (2-4);2;3;.400 

Peoria Richwoods (1-5);0;5;.000

Urbana (0-5);0;5;.000

Peoria Manual (0-6);0;5;.000 

ILLINI PRAIRIE

Team;W;L;.Pct.

Tolono Unity (6-0);6;0;1.000

Monticello (6-0);6;0;1.000 

Prairie Central (5-1);5;1;.833 

PBL (4-2);4;2;.667  

Central Catholic (3-3);3;3;.500

St. Joseph-Ogden (3-3);3;3;.500 

Olympia (1-5);1;5;.183

Pontiac (1-5);1;5;.183

IVC (1-5);1;5;.183 

Rantoul (0-6);0;6;.000

CENTRAL STATE EIGHT

Team;W;L;.Pct.

Rochester (5-1);5;0;1.000 

SH-Griffin (5-1);5;1;.833

Chatham Glenwood (5-1);5;1;.833

Springfield (4-2);4;2;.667 

Decatur MacArthur (3-3);3;2;.600  

Jacksonville (3-3);3;3;.500 

University High (2-4);2;4;333

Springfield SE (2-4);2;4;.333 

Decatur Eisenhower (0-6);0;6;.000

Springfield Lanphier (0-6);0;6;.000 

HEART OF ILLINOIS

Large Division

Team;W;L;.Pct.

Tri-Valley (6-0);3;0;1.000

El Paso-Gridley (4-2);3;0;1.000

Tremont (4-2);1;2;.333

Eureka (4-2);1;2;.333

Dee-Mack (4-2);1;2;.333

Fieldcrest (0-6);0;3;.000 

Small Division

Ridgeview-Lexington (3-3);2;0;1.000  

GCMS (3-3);2;1;.667

LeRoy (2-4);1;1;.500

Heyworth (1-5);1;1;.500

Fisher (1-5);0;3;.000

AREA

Team;W;L;Pct.

Flanagan-Cornell;4;2;.667

Lincoln;3;3;.500 

Streator;3;3;.500 

Clinton;1;4;.200

Blue Ridge;1;5;.167

Dwight;0;6;.000 

