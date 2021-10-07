Here are Pantagraph area high school football standings after Week 6

Normal Community (6-0);6;0;1.000
Normal West (4-2);4;1;.800
Peoria High (4-2);4;1;.800
Peoria Notre Dame (4-2);4;1;.800
Centennial (3-3);3;2;.600
Bloomington (3-3);3;3;.500
Champaign Central (2-4);2;3;.400
Peoria Richwoods (1-5);0;5;.000
Peoria Manual (0-6);0;5;.000
ILLINI PRAIRIE
Tolono Unity (6-0);6;0;1.000
Monticello (6-0);6;0;1.000
Prairie Central (5-1);5;1;.833
Central Catholic (3-3);3;3;.500
St. Joseph-Ogden (3-3);3;3;.500
CENTRAL STATE EIGHT
Rochester (5-1);5;0;1.000
SH-Griffin (5-1);5;1;.833
Chatham Glenwood (5-1);5;1;.833
Springfield (4-2);4;2;.667
Decatur MacArthur (3-3);3;2;.600
Jacksonville (3-3);3;3;.500
University High (2-4);2;4;333
Springfield SE (2-4);2;4;.333
Decatur Eisenhower (0-6);0;6;.000
Springfield Lanphier (0-6);0;6;.000
HEART OF ILLINOIS
Large Division
Tri-Valley (6-0);3;0;1.000
El Paso-Gridley (4-2);3;0;1.000
Fieldcrest (0-6);0;3;.000
Small Division
Ridgeview-Lexington (3-3);2;0;1.000
Flanagan-Cornell;4;2;.667
