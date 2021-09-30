 Skip to main content
agate

Here are Pantagraph area high school football standings after Week 5

  • 0

BIG 12

Team;W;L;Pct.

Normal Community (5-0);5;0;1.000

Peoria High (4-1);4;0;1.000 

Normal West (4-2);4;1;.800

Peoria Notre Dame (3-2);3;1;.750 

Bloomington (3-2);3;2;.600 

Danville (3-2);3;2;.600 

Centennial (2-3);2;2;.500 

Champaign Central (1-4);1;3;.333 

Peoria Manual (0-5);0;4;.000

Peoria Richwoods (0-5);0;5;.000

Urbana (0-6);0;6;.000

ILLINI PRAIRIE

Team;W;L;.Pct.

Tolono Unity (5-0);5;0;1.000

Monticello (5-0);5;0;1.000 

Prairie Central (4-1);4;1;.800 

PBL (4-1);4;1;.800  

Central Catholic (3-2);3;2;.600

St. Joseph-Ogden (2-3);2;3;.400 

Olympia (1-4);1;4;.200

Pontiac (1-4);1;4;.200

IVC (0-5);0;5;.000 

Rantoul (0-5);0;5;.000

CENTRAL STATE EIGHT

Team;W;L;.Pct.

Rochester (4-1);4;0;1.000 

SH-Griffin (4-1);4;1;.800

Chatham Glenwood (4-1);4;1;.800

Springfield (3-2);3;2;.600

Jacksonville (3-2);3;2;.600 

Decatur MacArthur (2-3);2;2;.500  

University High (2-3);2;3;400

Springfield SE (2-3);2;3;.400 

Decatur Eisenhower (0-5);0;5;.000

Springfield Lanphier (0-5);0;5;.000 

HEART OF ILLINOIS

Large Division

Team;W;L;.Pct.

Tri-Valley (5-0);2;0;1.000

El Paso-Gridley (3-2);2;0;1.000

Tremont (4-1);1;1;.500

Eureka (4-1);1;1;.500

Dee-Mack (3-2);0;2;.000

Fieldcrest (0-5);0;2;.000 

Small Division

GCMS (3-2);2;0;1.000

Ridgeview-Lexington (2-3);1;0;1.000 

LeRoy (2-3);1;1;.500

Heyworth (0-5);0;1;.000

Fisher (1-4);0;2;.000

AREA

Team;W;L;Pct.

Streator;3;2;.600

Flanagan-Cornell;3;2;.600

Lincoln;2;3;.400 

Clinton;1;3;.250

Blue Ridge;0;5;.000

Dwight;0;5;.000 

