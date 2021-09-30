Here are Pantagraph area high school football standings after Week 5

Normal Community (5-0);5;0;1.000
Peoria High (4-1);4;0;1.000
Normal West (4-2);4;1;.800
Peoria Notre Dame (3-2);3;1;.750
Bloomington (3-2);3;2;.600
Centennial (2-3);2;2;.500
Champaign Central (1-4);1;3;.333
Peoria Manual (0-5);0;4;.000
Peoria Richwoods (0-5);0;5;.000
ILLINI PRAIRIE
Tolono Unity (5-0);5;0;1.000
Monticello (5-0);5;0;1.000
Prairie Central (4-1);4;1;.800
Central Catholic (3-2);3;2;.600
St. Joseph-Ogden (2-3);2;3;.400
CENTRAL STATE EIGHT
Rochester (4-1);4;0;1.000
SH-Griffin (4-1);4;1;.800
Chatham Glenwood (4-1);4;1;.800
Springfield (3-2);3;2;.600
Jacksonville (3-2);3;2;.600
Decatur MacArthur (2-3);2;2;.500
University High (2-3);2;3;400
Springfield SE (2-3);2;3;.400
Decatur Eisenhower (0-5);0;5;.000
Springfield Lanphier (0-5);0;5;.000
HEART OF ILLINOIS
Large Division
Tri-Valley (5-0);2;0;1.000
El Paso-Gridley (3-2);2;0;1.000
Fieldcrest (0-5);0;2;.000
Small Division
Ridgeview-Lexington (2-3);1;0;1.000
Flanagan-Cornell;3;2;.600
