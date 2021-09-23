 Skip to main content
agate

Here are Pantagraph area high school football standings after Week 4

  • 0

BIG 12

Team;W;L;Pct.

Normal Community (4-0);4;0;1.000

Normal West (3-1);3;0;1.000

Peoria High (3-1);3;0;1.000 

Centennial (2-2);2;1;.667 

Peoria Notre Dame (2-2);2;1;.667

Bloomington (2-2);2;2;.500 

Danville (2-2);2;2;.500

Champaign Central (1-3);1;2;.333 

Peoria Manual (0-4);0;3;.000

Peoria Richwoods (0-4);0;4;.000

Urbana (0-4);0;4;.000

ILLINI PRAIRIE

Team;W;L;.Pct.

Tolono Unity (4-0);4;0;1.000

Monticello (4-0);4;0;1.000 

Central Catholic (3-1);3;1;.750

Prairie Central (3-1);3;1;.750 

PBL (3-1);3;1;.750 

Olympia (1-3);1;3;.250

Pontiac (1-3);1;3;.250

St. Joseph-Ogden (1-3);1;3;.250 

IVC (0-4);0;4;.000 

Rantoul (0-4);0;4;.000

CENTRAL STATE EIGHT

Team;W;L;.Pct.

Rochester (3-1);3;0;1.000 

Springfield (3-1);3;1;.750

SH-Griffin (3-1);3;1;.750

Chatham Glenwood (3-1);3;1;.750

University High (2-2);2;2;.500 

Springfield SE (2-2);2;2;.500 

Jacksonville (2-2);2;2;.500 

Decatur MacArthur (1-3);1;2;.333

Decatur Eisenhower (0-4);0;4;.000

Springfield Lanphier (0-4);0;4;.000 

HEART OF ILLINOIS

Large Division

Team;W;L;.Pct.

Tri-Valley (4-0);2;0;1.000

El Paso-Gridley (2-2);2;0;1.000

Tremont (3-1);1;1;.500

Eureka (3-1);1;1;.500

Dee-Mack (2-2);0;2;.000

Fieldcrest (0-4);0;2;.000 

Small Division

GCMS (3-1);2;0;1.000

Ridgeview-Lexington (2-2);1;0;1.000 

LeRoy (1-3);1;1;.500

Heyworth (0-4);0;1;.000

Fisher (1-3);0;2;.000

AREA

Team;W;L;Pct.

Streator;3;1;.750

Flanagan-Cornell;3;1;.750

Lincoln;2;2;.500 

Clinton;1;3;.250

Blue Ridge;0;4;.000

Dwight;0;4;.000 

