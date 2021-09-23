Here are Pantagraph area high school football standings after Week 4

Normal Community (4-0);4;0;1.000
Normal West (3-1);3;0;1.000
Peoria High (3-1);3;0;1.000
Centennial (2-2);2;1;.667
Peoria Notre Dame (2-2);2;1;.667
Bloomington (2-2);2;2;.500
Champaign Central (1-3);1;2;.333
Peoria Manual (0-4);0;3;.000
Peoria Richwoods (0-4);0;4;.000
ILLINI PRAIRIE
Tolono Unity (4-0);4;0;1.000
Monticello (4-0);4;0;1.000
Central Catholic (3-1);3;1;.750
Prairie Central (3-1);3;1;.750
St. Joseph-Ogden (1-3);1;3;.250
CENTRAL STATE EIGHT
Rochester (3-1);3;0;1.000
Springfield (3-1);3;1;.750
SH-Griffin (3-1);3;1;.750
Chatham Glenwood (3-1);3;1;.750
University High (2-2);2;2;.500
Springfield SE (2-2);2;2;.500
Jacksonville (2-2);2;2;.500
Decatur MacArthur (1-3);1;2;.333
Decatur Eisenhower (0-4);0;4;.000
Springfield Lanphier (0-4);0;4;.000
HEART OF ILLINOIS Large Division
Tri-Valley (4-0);2;0;1.000
El Paso-Gridley (2-2);2;0;1.000
Fieldcrest (0-4);0;2;.000
Small Division
Ridgeview-Lexington (2-2);1;0;1.000
Flanagan-Cornell;3;1;.750
Photos: Bloomington and Normal West go down to the wire
Watch now: Normal West coach Fincham talks about victory
091821-blm-spt-2westbhs
Normal West defensive back Xavier Edwards attempted to make a tackle on Bloomington running back Kenya Clark at West, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
091821-blm-spt-3westbhs
Normal West's Brock Leenerman (11) tackles Bloomington quarterback Marcus Griffin at West, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
091821-blm-spt-4westbhs
Normal West running back Lenelle Higgins (34) tries to outrun Bloomington linebacker Anthony Curry (4) at West, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
091821-blm-spt-5westbhs
Bloomington quarterback Marcus Griffin looks for running room as he was chased by Normal West defensive back Tanner Cupples at West, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
091821-blm-spt-7westbhs
Bloomington receiver Adam Beasley (10) throws a pass with Normal West's Larell Fisher in pursuit at West, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
091821-blm-spt-8westbhs
Normal West running back Charlie Nolen (28) looks for running room against Bloomington High School at West, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
091821-blm-spt-9westbhs
Normal West's Charlie Nolen leaps to make a catch against Bloomington High School at West, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
091821-blm-spt-10westbhs
Normal West running back Jono Edmonson (2) tries to gain a few inches as Bloomington defensive back Kaden Smith (12) makes the tackle at West, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
091821-blm-spt-11westbhs
Normal West fans cheered on the Wildcats against Bloomington High School at West, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
091821-blm-spt-14westbhs
Normal West quarterback Jayden Mangruem tries to outrun Bloomington linebacker Cameron Smith, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
091821-blm-spt-16westbhs
Bloomington quarterback Marcus Griffin tumbled as he was tackled by West defenders at West, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
091821-blm-spt-17westbhs
Normal West defenders celebrated an interception by Tanner Cupples (6) against Bloomington High School at West, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
091821-blm-spt-18westbhs
Bloomington High School's Adam Beasley (10) runs the ball against West at West, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
091821-blm-spt-15westbhs
Bloomington High School fans cheered on the Raiders against West at West, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
091821-blm-spt-20westbhs
Normal West fans cheer on the Wildcats as they take on Bloomington High School at West, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
091821-blm-spt-1westbhs
Normal West wide receiver Matthew Marsaglia, right, is hugged by teammate Ty Upton after Marsaglia pulled in a last minute touchdown pass as West defeated Bloomington High School at West, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Watch now:Griffin put Bloomington ahead with late TD
Watch now: Normal West celebrates miracle win
Watch now: Normal West stops Bloomington on 4th down
Watch now: Lindsey passes to Webb for Normal West touchdown
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!