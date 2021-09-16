Here are Pantagraph area high school football standings after Week 3

BIG 12
Normal Community (3-0);3;0;1.000
Normal West (2-1);2;0;1.000
Peoria Notre Dame (2-1);2;0;1.000
Peoria High (2-1);2;0;1.000
Bloomington (2-1);2;1;.667
Centennial (2-1);2;1;.667
Peoria Manual (0-3);0;2;.000
Champaign Central (0-3);0;2;.000
Peoria Richwoods (0-3);0;3;.000
ILLINI PRAIRIE
Central Catholic (3-0);3;0;1.000
Tolono Unity (3-0);3;0;1.000
Monticello (3-0);3;0;1.000
Prairie Central (2-1);2;1;.667
St. Joseph-Ogden (0-3);0;3;.000
CENTRAL STATE EIGHT
Springfield (3-0);3;0;1.000
Rochester (2-1);2;0;1.000
SH-Griffin (2-1);2;1;.667
Chatham Glenwood (2-1);2;1;.667
Springfield SE (2-1);2;1;.667
Jacksonville (2-2);2;2;.500
Decatur MacArthur (1-2);1;1;.500
University High (1-2);1;2;.333
Decatur Eisenhower (0-3);0;3;.000
Springfield Lanphier (0-4);0;4;.000
HEART OF ILLINOIS
Large Division
Tri-Valley (3-0);1;0;1.000
El Paso-Gridley (1-2);1;0;1.000
Fieldcrest (0-3);0;1;.000
Small Division
Ridgeview-Lexington (1-2);0;0;.000
Flanagan-Cornell;2;1;.667
