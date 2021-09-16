 Skip to main content
agate

Here are Pantagraph area high school football standings after Week 3

  • 0

BIG 12

Team;W;L;Pct.

Normal Community (3-0);3;0;1.000

Normal West (2-1);2;0;1.000

Peoria Notre Dame (2-1);2;0;1.000

Peoria High (2-1);2;0;1.000 

Bloomington (2-1);2;1;.667 

Centennial (2-1);2;1;.667

Danville (1-2);1;2;.333

Peoria Manual (0-3);0;2;.000

Champaign Central (0-3);0;2;.000

Peoria Richwoods (0-3);0;3;.000

Urbana (0-3);0;3;.000

ILLINI PRAIRIE

Team;W;L;.Pct.

Central Catholic (3-0);3;0;1.000

Tolono Unity (3-0);3;0;1.000

Monticello (3-0);3;0;1.000

PBL (2-1);2;1;.667 

Prairie Central (2-1);2;1;.667 

Olympia (1-2);1;2;.333

Pontiac (1-2);1;2;.333

IVC (0-3);0;3;.000 

St. Joseph-Ogden (0-3);0;3;.000

Rantoul (0-3);0;3;.000

CENTRAL STATE EIGHT

Team;W;L;.Pct.

Springfield (3-0);3;0;1.000

Rochester (2-1);2;0;1.000

SH-Griffin (2-1);2;1;.667

Chatham Glenwood (2-1);2;1;.667

Springfield SE (2-1);2;1;.667 

Jacksonville (2-2);2;2;.500 

Decatur MacArthur (1-2);1;1;.500

University High (1-2);1;2;.333 

Decatur Eisenhower (0-3);0;3;.000

Springfield Lanphier (0-4);0;4;.000 

HEART OF ILLINOIS

Large Division

Team;W;L;.Pct.

Tremont (3-0);1;0;1.000

Tri-Valley (3-0);1;0;1.000

El Paso-Gridley (1-2);1;0;1.000

Eureka (2-1);0;1;.000

Dee-Mack (2-1);0;1;.000

Fieldcrest (0-3);0;1;.000 

Small Division

GCMS (2-1);1;0;1.000

LeRoy (1-2);1;0;1.000

Ridgeview-Lexington (1-2);0;0;.000

Fisher (1-2);0;1;.000

Heyworth (0-3);0;1;.000

AREA

Team;W;L;Pct.

Streator;3;0;1.000

Lincoln;2;1;.667

Flanagan-Cornell;2;1;.667

Clinton;1;2;.333

Blue Ridge;0;3;.000

Dwight;0;3;.000 

