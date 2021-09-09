Here are Pantagraph area high school football standings after Week 2

BIG 12
Normal Community (2-0);2;0;1.000
Centennial (2-0);2;0;1.000
Normal West (1-1);1;0;.000
Peoria High (1-1);1;0;1.000
Peoria Notre Dame (1-1);1;0;1.000
Bloomington (1-1);1;1;.500
Peoria Manual (0-1);0;2;.000
Champaign Central (0-2);0;2;.000
Peoria Richwoods (0-2);0;2;.000
ILLINI PRAIRIE
Central Catholic (2-0);2;0;1.000
Tolono Unity (2-0);2;0;1.000
Monticello (2-0);2;0;1.000
Prairie Central (1-1);1;1;.500
St. Joseph-Ogden (0-2);0;2;.000
CENTRAL STATE EIGHT
Springfield (2-0);2;0;1.000
SH-Griffin (2-0);2;0;1.000
Rochester (1-1);1;0;1.000
Decatur MacArthur (1-1);1;0;1.000
Springfield SE (1-1);1;1;.500
Jacksonville (1-1);1;1;.500
Chatham Glenwood (1-1);1;1;.500
University High (0-2);0;2;.000
Springfield Lanphier (0-2);0;2;.000
Decatur Eisenhower (0-2);0;2;.000
HEART OF ILLINOIS Large Division
Tri-Valley (2-0);1;0;1.000
El Paso-Gridley (1-1);1;0;1.000
Fieldcrest (0-2);0;1;.000
Small Division
Ridgeview-Lexington (1-1);0;0;.000
Flanagan-Cornell;1;1;.500
Photos: Normal Community defeats Bloomington 35-0 to open the season
082821-blm-loc-8bhsnchsfb
Bloomington High School quarterback Marcus Griffin (6) is brought down by Normal Community's Jackson Hesse (left) and Mark Horton (83) in Friday night's season opener won by the Ironmen, 35-0, at Fred Carlton Field.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
082821-blm-loc-1bhsnchsfb
Bloomington High School senior Gage Wolfe leads senior classmen to Fred Carlton Field where the Raiders would take on the Ironmen of Normal Community, Friday, August 27, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
082821-blm-loc-2bhsnchsfb
Normal Community High School fans cheer the Ironmen before they take on Bloomington High School at Fred Carlton Field on Friday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
082821-blm-loc-3bhsnchsfb
Normal Community's Kyle Thierry makes a block against Bloomington's Kenya Clark that allows NCHS quarterback Chase Mackey (5) to score a touchdown Friday night at Fred Carlton Field.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
082821-blm-loc-7bhsnchsfb
Normal Community wide receiver Hayden Lay (3) tangles with Bloomington High School defensive back Kenya Clark at Fred Carlton Field on Friday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
082821-blm-loc-4bhsnchsfb
Normal Community tight end Tyler Dwindal celebrates a a long reception against Bloomington High School at Fred Carlton Field on Friday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
082821-blm-loc-5bhsnchsfb
Bloomington High School running back Walker Burns picks up yardage against Normal Community on Friday at Fred Carlton Field.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
082821-blm-loc-6bhsnchsfb
Normal Community running back Christopher Taylor scores on a 14-yard run in the second quarter Bloomington at Fred Carlton Field on Friday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
