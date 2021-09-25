 Skip to main content
breaking

Here are all the Week 5 Illinois high school football scores

ALAH 46, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 19

Abingdon 34, Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 12

Algonquin (Jacobs) 27, Huntley 17

Amundsen 37, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 12

Andrew 31, Lincoln Way Central 7

Arcola 59, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 20

Athens 86, Riverton 51

Auburn 41, Pleasant Plains 19

Aurora (East) 24, Streamwood 17

Aurora Christian 48, Chicago Christian 0

Bartlett 43, Bensenville (Fenton) 0

Bartonville (Limestone) 36, East Peoria 22

Batavia 21, Glenbard North 20

Beardstown 21, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 6

Belvidere 14, Rockford Jefferson 6

Belvidere North 24, Rockford Auburn 14

Bethalto Civic Memorial 27, Waterloo 24

Bloomington 40, Richwoods 7

Breese Central 40, East Alton-Wood River 6

Breese Mater Dei 28, Quincy Notre Dame 7

Bremen 14, Oak Forest 6

Brother Rice 44, De La Salle 14

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 54, Galva 8

Byron 49, North Boone 7

Carbondale 1, Cahokia 0

Carlinville 48, Staunton 13

Carterville 35, Anna-Jonesboro 14

Casey-Westfield 29, Robinson 0

Centralia 44, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 28

Chaminade, Mo. 64, Granite City 7

Champaign St. Thomas More 64, Metro-East Lutheran 6

Chatham Glenwood 42, Normal University 7

Chester 48, Trenton Wesclin 6

Chicago (Clark) 52, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 0

Chicago (Lane) 27, Curie 0

Chicago Little Village def. Corliss, forfeit

Clifton Central 2, Watseka (coop) 0

Coal City 24, Lisle 12

Collinsville 28, Mattoon 22

Conant 42, Fremd 30

Crystal Lake Central 48, Dundee-Crown 20

Crystal Lake South 44, Burlington Central 26

Dakota 16, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 8

Danville 16, Peoria Manual 6

Decatur LSA 52, Blue Ridge 6

Decatur MacArthur 46, Springfield Lanphier 0

Decatur St. Teresa 28, Durand-Pecatonica 22

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 45, Fisher 21

Deerfield 28, Vernon Hills 14

Dixon 53, Winnebago 26

Downers North 42, Proviso West 0

Downers South 16, Proviso East 0

Downs Tri-Valley 40, Heyworth 12

DuQuoin 55, Pinckneyville 0

Dupo 36, Carlyle 28

Effingham 27, Taylorville 7

El Paso-Gridley 28, Colfax Ridgeview 27

Elgin 20, West Chicago 18

Eureka 29, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7

Evanston Township 38, New Trier 24

Evergreen Park 14, Argo 13

Fairbury Prairie Central 12, Illinois Valley Central 7

Fairfield 30, Carmi White County 28

Farmington 53, Macomb 6

Foreman 22, Clemente 8

Forreston 52, Galena 20

Freeburg 21, Columbia 14

Galesburg 35, Quincy 9

Geneva 29, St. Charles North 26, OT

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 41, Rock Falls 0

Gilman Iroquois West 32, Seneca 20

Glenbard South 34, Larkin 7

Glenbard West 56, Addison Trail 0

Glenbrook South 42, Niles West 14

Grayslake Central 35, Grant 26

Greenfield-Northwestern 36, Winchester (West Central) 30

Greenville 49, Litchfield 16

Gurnee Warren 41, Stevenson 3

Hamilton County 38, Eldorado 14

Hampshire 28, McHenry 14

Harrisburg 30, Massac County 22, OT

Hersey 80, Elk Grove 0

Hillcrest 14, Tinley Park 2

Hinsdale Central 38, Oak Park River Forest 20

Hinsdale South 24, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 14

Hoffman Estates 33, Barrington 28

Homewood-Flossmoor 33, Bradley-Bourbonnais 7

Hononegah 16, Rockford Boylan 14

IC Catholic def. Aurora Central Catholic, forfeit

Jacksonville 55, Springfield Southeast 6

Johnston City 19, Flora 0

Joliet Catholic 41, Crete-Monee 27

Kaneland 42, Woodstock 7

Kankakee (McNamara) 77, Elmwood Park 7

Kankakee 55, Thornwood 12

Kewanee 49, Princeton 21

Kirkland Hiawatha 56, Ashton-Franklin Center 0

Lake Forest def. Waukegan, forfeit

Lake Zurich 56, Zion Benton 7

Lakes Community 34, Grayslake North 28

Lemont 61, Thornton Fractional North 6

Lena-Winslow 54, Fulton 7

LeRoy 34, Fieldcrest 18

Lincoln Way West 42, Stagg 6

Lincoln-Way East 21, Bolingbrook 13

Lisle (Benet Academy) 41, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 7

Lockport 42, Sandburg 0

Loyola 27, Fenwick 24

Machesney Park Harlem 20, Rockford East 0

Mahomet-Seymour 48, Charleston 10

Maine South 41, Glenbrook North 0

Maine West 48, Maine East 6

Manteno 42, Streator 28

Marion 44, Mount Vernon 7

Marist 37, Marmion 14

Mascoutah 65, Jerseyville Jersey 36

Metamora 45, Dunlap 14

Metea Valley 24, Waubonsie Valley 13

Milledgeville 48, Alden-Hebron 16

Moline 56, Rock Island Alleman 0

Momence 34, Dwight 6

Monmouth United 44, Stark County 22

Monmouth-Roseville 18, Rockridge 15

Monticello 42, Pontiac 12

Montini 39, Leo 32

Morris 42, Marengo 0

Morrison 12, Sherrard 6

Mt. Zion 27, Lincoln 22

Mundelein 14, Libertyville 6

Murphysboro/Elverado 35, Herrin 14

Naperville Neuqua Valley 20, Naperville Central 17, 2OT

Naperville North 40, DeKalb 21

Nashville 54, Alton Marquette 0

Nazareth 41, Carmel 0

New Berlin 35, Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 6

Niles North 30, Highland Park 7

Niles Notre Dame 13, St. Viator 7

Normal Community 48, Champaign Central 0

Normal West 29, Peoria Notre Dame 22

North-Mac 48, Pittsfield 2

Oak Lawn Richards 33, Oak Lawn Community 13

Olney (Richland County) 48, Marshall 24

Oswego 41, Minooka 28

Oswego East 27, Aurora (West Aurora) 7

Ottawa 13, Woodstock North 6

Ottawa Marquette 62, Hope Academy 42

Palatine 34, Schaumburg 0

Pana 41, Piasa Southwestern 0

Paris 3, Hillsboro 0

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 30, Rantoul 6

Payton 28, Kennedy 0

Pekin 34, Canton 0

Peoria (H.S.) 30, Champaign Centennial 20

Plainfield Central 16, Joliet West 0

Plainfield East 48, Joliet Central 0

Plainfield North 31, Yorkville 3

Plainfield South 41, Romeoville 27

Plano 27, Johnsburg 26

Polo def. Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW), forfeit

Princeville def. Lewistown, forfeit

Prospect 17, Buffalo Grove 14

Providence 35, Woodstock Marian 33

Red Bud 34, Sparta 0

Reed-Custer 42, Peotone 6

Richmond-Burton 55, Sandwich 6

Riverside-Brookfield 35, St. Edward 17

Rochelle def. Harvard, forfeit

Rochester 63, Springfield 20

Rock Island 40, East Moline United 6

Rockford Guilford 14, Freeport 0

Rolling Meadows 41, Wheeling 6

Round Lake 26, North Chicago 8

Rushville-Industry 34, Illini West (Carthage) 12

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 56, Eisenhower 7

Salem 32, Roxana 19

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 42, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 0

Shelbyville 21, Warrensburg-Latham 14

Shepard 27, Blue Island Eisenhower 0

Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 54, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

South Elgin 41, Glenbard East 7

St. Ignatius 27, Chicago Mt. Carmel 0

St. Joseph-Ogden 60, Stanford Olympia 36

St. Laurence 27, DePaul College Prep 21

St. Rita 34, St. Patrick 0

Steinmetz 28, Orr 14

Sterling 31, Geneseo 0

Sterling Newman 26, Bureau Valley 14

Stillman Valley 51, Rockford Christian 16

Stockton 35, East Dubuque 20

Sullivan 24, Macon Meridian 14

Sycamore 23, LaSalle-Peru 0

Taft 21, Morgan Park 19

Tolono Unity 41, Bloomington Central Catholic 13

Tri-County def. Argenta-Oreana, forfeit

Triad 31, Highland 26

Tuscola 20, Moweaqua Central A&M 14

Unity/Seymour Co-op 14, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 13

Vandalia 55, Gillespie 34

Washington 35, Morton 14

Wauconda 24, Antioch 13

Westville 55, Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-op 26

Wheaton Academy 47, Ridgewood 0

Wheaton North 41, Lake Park 7

Wheaton Warrenville South 24, St. Charles East 7

Whitney Young 46, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 0

Williamsville 21, Maroa-Forsyth 14

Willowbrook 36, Leyden 7

Wilmington 41, Herscher 7

York 14, Lyons 7

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

