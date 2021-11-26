Football state finals: Wilmington pulls away from Nashville to win Class 2A state

DEKALB — Nashville was within a touchdown of Wilmington until the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats played keep-away in the final 12 minutes of a 24-10 win in the IHSA State Football Class 2A title game on Friday.

Playing at Huskie Stadium on the campus of Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Nashville — the team that defeated both St. Teresa and Pana on its way to the title game — ran into a buzz saw in Wilmington, which ousted Tri-Valley in the semifinals.

Nashville (12-2) gained just 107 total yards. Forty of those yards came on one play — a pass from Kolten Gajewski to Isaac Turner for the Hornets' only score. It came with 10 minutes left in the second quarter and tied the game.

But Wilmington (14-0), which won Class 3A state in 2014 and was playing in Class 2A for the first time since 2000, punched in a 1-yard TD from Ryder Meents with seconds left in the half to regain the lead, 14-7. While the Wildcats gained just 234 total yards, they did it without completing a pass and held on to the ball for 36:32 of the game's 48 minutes.

CLASS 1A

Lena-Winslow 38, Carrollton 25

Le-Win (12-2) won its fifth state championship under coach Ric Arand — all since 2010. It was the Panthers' second straight state title and third in four seasons in which the playoffs were held.

Most of the game's scoring came in the second quarter. With the Panthers, who knocked out Ridgeview-Lexington in the semifinals, ahead 6-0 after the first quarter, the teams traded scores for the entire second quarter. Carrollton (12-2) took the lead briefly at 7-6, but the first of Marey Roby's three touchdown runs (and first of four successful 2-point conversion runs) gave the Panthers the lead for good.

Carrollton, though, made it interesting. Grant Pohlman had a 63-yard TD run on the Hawks' ensuing possession to pull within 14-13.

Pohlman had 156 yards rushing and two TDs, and also threw for two TDs — both in the second quarter. But he couldn't overcome Roby, who had TD runs of 45 yards and 47 yards in the second quarter — the second coming with 49 seconds left in the half and just four plays after Carrollton had cut Le-Win's lead to three. Roby finished with 241 yards rushing.

Carrollton, which defeated Central A&M in the semifinals to advance to state, finished as runner-up for the second time — the Hawks also took second under coach Nick Flowers in 2014.

CLASS 3A

Byron 35, Tolono Unity 7

Unity's sixth shot at a state title under Hall of Fame coach Scott Hamilton was thwarted by Byron (14-0), which won its first state title since 1999.

Byron (14-0) scored an early TD when Ethan Palzkill outran Unity's defense and Braden Smith found him for a TD. The Tigers scored again early in the second quarter and led 20-0 with just 18 seconds before half.

But Unity (13-1) gained the momentum heading into half with a two big plays — first a trick play on which Blake Kimball completed a pass to Jay Saunders, who lateraled to Matt Brown to get the Rockets to midfield. Then Kimball hit Dillon Rutledge in stride for a 49-yard TD to make it 20-7 at half.

But that's all Byron's defense allowed. The Tigers methodically moved the ball up and down for two more scores and end a streak of two straight losses in the state title game (2018 to Monticello and 2019 to Williamsville).

