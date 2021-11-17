Five players from area earn All-State football honors

BLOOMINGTON — Five players from the Pantagraph area were selected to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association All-State Team.
Two
Ridgeview-Lexington players, linebacker Evan Antonio and running back Kaden Farrell, were picked for the Class 1A team. Tri-Valley quarterback Andrew Petrilli was on the Class 2A squad along with Tremont offensive lineman John Rathbun.
Those making honorable mention were Tri-Valley linebacker Nate Simon (2A); Prairie Central lineman Daniel Hawkins and Eureka lineman Dakota Wiegand (3A); Bloomington linebacker Jack Weltha (6A); and Normal Community linebacker Tye Niekamp (7A).
Photos: Ridgeview-Lexington takes down No. 1 Abingdon-Avon
111421-blm-spt-3ridgeview
Ridgeview-Lexington defensive back Logan Friedmansky (2) celebrates with teammates after making a big tackle against Abingdon-Avon at Colfax, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111421-blm-spt-1ridgeview
Ridgeview-Lexington defensive back Logan Friedmansky, left, intercepts an Abingdon-Avon pass that led to a touchdown drive at Colfax, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111421-blm-spt-2ridgeview
Ridgeview-Lexington running back Kaden Farrell carries Abingdon-Avon defenders into the end zone to score Ridgeview's first touchdown at Colfax, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111421-blm-spt-4ridgeview
Ridgeview-Lexington lineman Evan Antonio, right, brings down Abingdon-Avon running back Drake DeJaynes for a loss at Colfax, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111421-blm-spt-5ridgeview
The Ridgeview-Lexington defensive team prepares to face Abingdon-Avon in first half action at Colfax, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111421-blm-spt-6ridgeview
Ridgeview-Lexington lineman Gage Kelley (52) puts a pass rush on Abingdon-Avon quarterback Easton Schisler (6) during first quarter action at Colfax, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111421-blm-spt-7ridgeview
A Ridgeview-Lexington ball carrier runs into tough defense from Abingdon-Avon in the first quarter at Colfax, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111421-blm-spt-8ridgeview
Ridgeview-Lexington lineman Sawyer Hilt (67) blocks multiple Abingdon-Avon defenders in the first quarter at Colfax, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111421-blm-spt-9ridgeview
Ridgeview-Lexington defensive back Cale Hoffman (5) celebrates a big tackle against Abingdon-Avon at Colfax, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111421-blm-spt-10ridgeview
Ridgeview-Lexington players celebrate a 2-point conversion against Abingdon-Avon at Colfax, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!