Five players from area earn All-State football honors

ZIEBARTH ALL-STATE

Normal West wide receiver Max Ziebarth was named to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 6A All-State Team.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Five players from the Pantagraph area were selected to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association All-State Team.

Two Ridgeview-Lexington players, linebacker Evan Antonio and running back Kaden Farrell, were picked for the Class 1A team. Tri-Valley quarterback Andrew Petrilli was on the Class 2A squad along with Tremont offensive lineman John Rathbun.

Normal West tight end Max Ziebarth, an Illinois State recruit, was chosen for the Class 6A team.

Those making honorable mention were Tri-Valley linebacker Nate Simon (2A); Prairie Central lineman Daniel Hawkins and Eureka lineman Dakota Wiegand (3A); Bloomington linebacker Jack Weltha (6A); and Normal Community linebacker Tye Niekamp (7A).

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

