Fisher cancels varsity football season

FISHER — Fisher High School has canceled its varsity football schedule for the upcoming season because of a lack of numbers.

“As a school district, we believe it is in the best interest of our student-athletes' safety to not play a varsity football schedule this year,” Fisher athletic director Cody Diskin said. “This was a very difficult decision, and we understand the impact this will have on our student-athletes, our community and surrounding communities.”

According to Diskin, Fisher had just one senior and five juniors on its roster as “limited varsity experience has led us to make this decision of what we believe is best for our student-athletes.

"We plan to play a full JV (junior varsity) schedule and give our players the experience to compete against the same level and grow from these experiences.”

Fisher does not plan to switch to eight-man football, according to Diskin, who hopes the Bunnies return to Heart of Illinois Conference play in 2023.

"Our goal is to keep 11-man football here at Fisher," he said.

The Bunnies had made three straight Class 1A playoff appearances in 2017-19, posting a combined record of 22-10 over that three-year span. Fisher had a 1-8 record in 2021.

Fisher was to open the season at Villa Grove and close it at home against Ottawa Marquette. The Bunnies’ HOIC schedule featured road games against GCMS, Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Tremont and home contests against Fieldcrest, Ridgeview-Lexington, Heyworth and LeRoy.