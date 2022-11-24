Everything you need to know about Tri-Valley and St. Teresa football

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tri-Valley (11-2)

City: Downs

County: McLean

Classification Enrollment: 339.5

Nickname: Vikings

Colors: Blue/Gold

Conference: Heart of Illinois

Head Coach: Josh Roop

Assistant Coaches: Sean McCormick, Sean Kennedy, Daniel Murrin, Travis Goveia, Matthew Upson, Cody Troutman, Cordale Davis, Andrew Schmidt

Athletic Trainer: Joshua Brown

Captains: Blake Regenold, TJ Klein, Jacob Bischoff, Grant Fatima

Managers: Brecken Liebendorfer, Kyran McCormick, Kaden McCormick, Gunnar Murrin

Blake Regenold 2 101422.JPG

Tri-Valley's Blake Regenold (34) runs in the third quarter against Eureka. Regenold led Tri-Valley with 2,368 yards rushing.

Roster

1 Cade Danko (WR-DB 6-0 155 So.)

2 Andy Knox (QB-DB 6-2 170 Sr.)

3 Tyler Haworth (RB-LB 5-9 130 Jr.)

4 Lucas Filarski (RB-OLB 5-9 140 So.)

5 Vincent Vedra (WR-DB 6-0 155 Jr.)

6 Kaden Heiman (WR-DB 5-7 125 So.)

7 Nicholas Traugott (WR-DB 5-11 160 Jr.)

8 Wesley Grim (RB-LB 5-7 128 So.)

9 Justin McNeely (WR-OLB 6-2 170 Fr.)

10 Grant Fatima (WR-DB 6-2 195 Sr.)

13 Brady Mouser (WR-DB 5-4 105 So.)

15 Luke Tracy (K 6-2 125 Jr.)

22 Cole Klein (RB-OLB 6-0 180 So.)

23 Jude Smith (RB-LB 5-7 128 Fr.)

24 Colton Prosser (RB-DL 5-9 140 Jr.)

25 Cole Reener (WR-DB 5-8 150 Sr.)

26 Ethan Moore (QB-DB 5-7 145 Fr.)

27 Thomas Harris (QB-DB 5-8 145 Fr.)

28 Isaiah Alexander (TE-OLB 5-10 140 Fr.)

29 Joey Petrilli (WR-DB 5-3 120 Fr.)

34 Blake Regenold (RB-LB 6-1 195 Sr.)

35 Josiah Semlow (RB-DB 5-8 145 Jr.)

50 Brennan Thoele (OL-DL 6-0 210 Sr.)

51 Caiden Hadfield (OL-DL 6-2 180 Jr.)

52 DJ Riddle (OL-DL 5-10 175 Jr.)

54 TJ Klein (OL-DL 6-3 255 Sr.)

56 Drew Cook (OL-OLB 5-8 135 So.)

58 Jack Walker (OL-DL 6-0 147 So.)

60 Hayden Pilchard (OL-DL 5-10 155 Jr.)

61 James Julian (OL-DL 5-11 160 So.)

62 Jonathan Smock (OL-LB 5-10 140 Fr.)

63 Logan Petrilli (OL-OLB 6-1 195 Sr.)

65 Jacob Bischoff (OL-LB 5-11 215 Jr.)

71 Carter Hartrich (OL-DL 5-6 150 Sr.)

72 Drew Becker (OL-DL 5-10 140 Fr.)

79 Drendon Stickling (OL-DL 5-10 225 Sr.)

Blake Regenold 2 102922.JPG

Tri-Valley's Blake Regenold (34) and Cole Klein (22) tackles Clifton Central's Jayce Meier (33). Regenold was among the team's top defenders with 63 tackles and 15 tackles for loss.

Starters

Offense

C 56 Drew Cook 5-8 135 So.

LG 50 Brennan Thoele 6-0 210 Sr.

LT 63 Logan Petrilli 6-1 195 Sr.

QB 2 Andy Knox 6-2 170 Sr.

RB 34 Blake Regenold 6-1 195 Sr.

RG 54 TJ Klein 6-3 255 Sr.

RT 79 Drendon Stickling 5-10 225 Sr.

TE 22 Cole Klein 6-0 180 So.

WR 24 Colton Prosser 5-9 140 Jr.

WR 7 Nicholas Traugott 5-11 160 Jr.

WR 10 Grant Fatima 6-2 195 Sr.

Defense

DB 1 Cade Danko 6-0 155 So.

DB 2 Andy Knox 6-2 170 Sr.

DB 4 Lucas Filarski 5-9 140 So.

DB 7 Nicholas Traugott 5-11 160 Jr.

DT 50 Brennan Thoele 6-0 210 Sr.

DT 54 TJ Klein 6-3 255 Sr.

LB 65 Jacob Bischoff 5-11 215 Jr.

LB 24 Colton Prosser 5-9 140 Jr.

LB 34 Blake Regenold 6-1 195 Sr.

NT 79 Drendon Stickling 5-10 225 Sr.

112022-dec-spt-maroa-football-gallery_02.JPG

Tri-Valley's TJ Klein (54) closes in on Maroa-Forsyth quarterback Kaiden Maurer. Klein has had 59 tackles, including 17 tackles for loss.

Individual stats

Blake Regenold, RB/LB: 286 rushes, 2,368 yards 32 TDs, 16 2-pt runs, 8 catches, 138 yards, receiving TD, 63 tackles, 2 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, 1 INT

Andy Knox, QB/DB: 102 rushes, 701 yards, 11 TDs, 8 2-pt runs, 61-of-124 passing, 1,074 yards, 7 TDs, 5 INTs

Grant Fatima, WR: 47 rushes, 368 yards, 5 TDs, 28 receiving, 527 yards, 3 TDs, 39 tackles, 2 INT

Cade Danko, WR/DB: 19 catches, 250 yards, 2 TDs

Jacob Bischoff, LB: 68 tackles, 1 sack, 8 tackles for loss, 2 INT

TJ Klein, DT: 59 tackles, 1 sack, 17 tackles for loss

Colton Prosser, LB: 37 tackles, 2 sacks, 5 tackles for loss

Schedule

8/26 Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond W 42 7

9/2 Deer Creek-Mackinaw W 33 12

9/9 Ridgeview-Lexington L 16 21

9/16 Tremont W 40 6

9/23 Heyworth W 50 14

9/30 Fieldcrest W 41 0

10/7 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley W 60 14

10/14 Eureka W 6 0

10/21 El Paso-Gridley L 22 30

Playoffs

10/29 Clifton Central W 44 0

11/5 Wilmington W 28 21

11/12 Knoxville W 46 22

11/19 Maroa-Forsyth W 36 6

St. Teresa (13-0)

City: Decatur

County: Macon

Classification Enrollment: 230

Nickname: Bulldogs

Colors: Royal Blue/Orange

Conference: Central Illinois

Head Coach: Mark Ramsey

Assistant Coaches: John Burke, Cameron Hall, Rusty Ramsey, Jerry Spain, Dale Sprague, Jacob Woodward, Paul Workman, Brit Miller

Athletic Trainer: Robert Hill

Captains: Joe Brummer, Matt Brummer, Bryan Burcham, Brycen Hendrix, Elijah Wills

Manager: Jim Davis

101522-dec-spt-st-teresa-football-gallery_02.JPG Royce Harper

St. Teresa’s Royce Harper dodges Shelbyville’s Brody Boehm. Harper leads St. Teresa in rushing.

Starters

Offense

C 75 Cameron Knapik 6-0 264 Sr.

G 56 Bryan Burcham 5-9 221 Sr.

G 71 Brayden Daily 6-1 207 Jr.

QB 5 Joe Brummer 6-1 190 Sr.

RB 33 Ja'Carrion Jones 5-9 253 Jr.

T 58 Bryson Dion 5-10 227 Sr.

T 70 Noah Hayes 6-3 258 Sr.

TE 42 Matt Brummer 6-1 192 Sr.

WR 7 Brycen Hendrix 5-9 162 Sr.

WR 20 Billy Guyse 5-9 145 Sr.

WR 3 Jeremy Walker 5-11 155 Sr.

Defense

C 2 Jack Singer 5-10 146 Sr.

C 7 Brycen Hendrix 5-9 162 Sr.

DE 18 Amare Wallace 6-0 178 Sr.

DE 6 Elijah Wills 5-11 188 Sr.

DT 56 Bryan Burcham 5-9 221 Sr.

DT 70 Noah Hayes 6-3 258 Sr.

LB 34 Monty Snyder 6-0 154 Jr.

LB 42 Matt Brummer 6-1 192 Sr.

LB 11 Mark Pokrzwinski 5-8 160 So.

S 3 Jeremy Walker 5-11 155 Sr.

S 20 Billy Guyse 5-9 145 Sr.

Individual stats 

Royce Harper, RB: 128 rushes, 1,424 yards, 20 TDs

Jaccarion Jones, RB: 107 rushes, 749 yards, 12 TDs

Brycen Hendrix, WR/RB: 33 rushes, 319 yards, 4 TDs, 17 carries, 255 yards, 3 TDs 

Joe Brummer, QB: 94-for-143, 1,660 yards, 21 TDs, 3 INTs

Jeremy Walker, WR: 22 catches, 591 yards, 8 TDs

Matt Brummer, TE/LB: 21 catches, 266 yards, 2 TDs, 90 tackles, 1 INT

Billy Guyse, K/WR: 43-for-56 on extra points, 1-for-1 field goals

Amare Wallace, LB: 102 tackles, 11 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss

EJ Wills, LB: 91 tackles, 4 sacks, 13 tackles for loss

Schedule

8/26 Effingham W 18 0

9/2 Belleville Althoff W 54 0

9/9 Central A&M W 48 7

9/16 Meridian W 62 0

9/23 Clinton W 49 7

9/30 Sullivan W 63 12

10/7 Tuscola W 38 7

10/14 Shelbyville W 41 14

10/21 Warrensburg-Latham W 53 6

Playoffs

10/29 Chester W 49 0

11/5 Athens W 59 33

11/12 Pana W 37 12

11/19 Johnston City W 39 15

