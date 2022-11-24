Everything you need to know about Tri-Valley and St. Teresa football

Tri-Valley (11-2)
Classification Enrollment: 339.5
Conference: Heart of Illinois
Assistant Coaches: Sean McCormick, Sean Kennedy, Daniel Murrin, Travis Goveia, Matthew Upson, Cody Troutman, Cordale Davis, Andrew Schmidt
Athletic Trainer: Joshua Brown
Captains: Blake Regenold, TJ Klein, Jacob Bischoff, Grant Fatima
Managers: Brecken Liebendorfer, Kyran McCormick, Kaden McCormick, Gunnar Murrin
Roster
1 Cade Danko (WR-DB 6-0 155 So.)
2 Andy Knox (QB-DB 6-2 170 Sr.)
3 Tyler Haworth (RB-LB 5-9 130 Jr.)
4 Lucas Filarski (RB-OLB 5-9 140 So.)
5 Vincent Vedra (WR-DB 6-0 155 Jr.)
6 Kaden Heiman (WR-DB 5-7 125 So.)
7 Nicholas Traugott (WR-DB 5-11 160 Jr.)
8 Wesley Grim (RB-LB 5-7 128 So.)
9 Justin McNeely (WR-OLB 6-2 170 Fr.)
10 Grant Fatima (WR-DB 6-2 195 Sr.)
13 Brady Mouser (WR-DB 5-4 105 So.)
15 Luke Tracy (K 6-2 125 Jr.)
22 Cole Klein (RB-OLB 6-0 180 So.)
23 Jude Smith (RB-LB 5-7 128 Fr.)
24 Colton Prosser (RB-DL 5-9 140 Jr.)
25 Cole Reener (WR-DB 5-8 150 Sr.)
26 Ethan Moore (QB-DB 5-7 145 Fr.)
27 Thomas Harris (QB-DB 5-8 145 Fr.)
28 Isaiah Alexander (TE-OLB 5-10 140 Fr.)
29 Joey Petrilli (WR-DB 5-3 120 Fr.)
34 Blake Regenold (RB-LB 6-1 195 Sr.)
35 Josiah Semlow (RB-DB 5-8 145 Jr.)
50 Brennan Thoele (OL-DL 6-0 210 Sr.)
51 Caiden Hadfield (OL-DL 6-2 180 Jr.)
52 DJ Riddle (OL-DL 5-10 175 Jr.)
54 TJ Klein (OL-DL 6-3 255 Sr.)
56 Drew Cook (OL-OLB 5-8 135 So.)
58 Jack Walker (OL-DL 6-0 147 So.)
60 Hayden Pilchard (OL-DL 5-10 155 Jr.)
61 James Julian (OL-DL 5-11 160 So.)
62 Jonathan Smock (OL-LB 5-10 140 Fr.)
63 Logan Petrilli (OL-OLB 6-1 195 Sr.)
65 Jacob Bischoff (OL-LB 5-11 215 Jr.)
71 Carter Hartrich (OL-DL 5-6 150 Sr.)
72 Drew Becker (OL-DL 5-10 140 Fr.)
79 Drendon Stickling (OL-DL 5-10 225 Sr.)
Starters
Offense
C 56 Drew Cook 5-8 135 So.
LG 50 Brennan Thoele 6-0 210 Sr.
LT 63 Logan Petrilli 6-1 195 Sr.
QB 2 Andy Knox 6-2 170 Sr.
RB 34 Blake Regenold 6-1 195 Sr.
RG 54 TJ Klein 6-3 255 Sr.
RT 79 Drendon Stickling 5-10 225 Sr.
TE 22 Cole Klein 6-0 180 So.
WR 24 Colton Prosser 5-9 140 Jr.
WR 7 Nicholas Traugott 5-11 160 Jr.
WR 10 Grant Fatima 6-2 195 Sr.
Defense
DB 1 Cade Danko 6-0 155 So.
DB 2 Andy Knox 6-2 170 Sr.
DB 4 Lucas Filarski 5-9 140 So.
DB 7 Nicholas Traugott 5-11 160 Jr.
DT 50 Brennan Thoele 6-0 210 Sr.
DT 54 TJ Klein 6-3 255 Sr.
LB 65 Jacob Bischoff 5-11 215 Jr.
LB 24 Colton Prosser 5-9 140 Jr.
LB 34 Blake Regenold 6-1 195 Sr.
NT 79 Drendon Stickling 5-10 225 Sr.
Individual stats
Blake Regenold, RB/LB: 286 rushes, 2,368 yards 32 TDs, 16 2-pt runs, 8 catches, 138 yards, receiving TD, 63 tackles, 2 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, 1 INT
Andy Knox, QB/DB: 102 rushes, 701 yards, 11 TDs, 8 2-pt runs, 61-of-124 passing, 1,074 yards, 7 TDs, 5 INTs
Grant Fatima, WR: 47 rushes, 368 yards, 5 TDs, 28 receiving, 527 yards, 3 TDs, 39 tackles, 2 INT
Cade Danko, WR/DB: 19 catches, 250 yards, 2 TDs
Jacob Bischoff, LB: 68 tackles, 1 sack, 8 tackles for loss, 2 INT
TJ Klein, DT: 59 tackles, 1 sack, 17 tackles for loss
Colton Prosser, LB: 37 tackles, 2 sacks, 5 tackles for loss
Schedule
8/26 Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond W 42 7
9/2 Deer Creek-Mackinaw W 33 12
9/9 Ridgeview-Lexington L 16 21
10/7 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley W 60 14
10/21 El Paso-Gridley L 22 30
10/29 Clifton Central W 44 0
11/19 Maroa-Forsyth W 36 6
St. Teresa (13-0)
Classification Enrollment: 230
Colors: Royal Blue/Orange
Conference: Central Illinois
Assistant Coaches: John Burke, Cameron Hall, Rusty Ramsey, Jerry Spain, Dale Sprague, Jacob Woodward, Paul Workman, Brit Miller
Athletic Trainer: Robert Hill
Captains: Joe Brummer, Matt Brummer, Bryan Burcham, Brycen Hendrix, Elijah Wills
Starters
Offense
C 75 Cameron Knapik 6-0 264 Sr.
G 56 Bryan Burcham 5-9 221 Sr.
G 71 Brayden Daily 6-1 207 Jr.
QB 5 Joe Brummer 6-1 190 Sr.
RB 33 Ja'Carrion Jones 5-9 253 Jr.
T 58 Bryson Dion 5-10 227 Sr.
T 70 Noah Hayes 6-3 258 Sr.
TE 42 Matt Brummer 6-1 192 Sr.
WR 7 Brycen Hendrix 5-9 162 Sr.
WR 20 Billy Guyse 5-9 145 Sr.
WR 3 Jeremy Walker 5-11 155 Sr.
Defense
C 2 Jack Singer 5-10 146 Sr.
C 7 Brycen Hendrix 5-9 162 Sr.
DE 18 Amare Wallace 6-0 178 Sr.
DE 6 Elijah Wills 5-11 188 Sr.
DT 56 Bryan Burcham 5-9 221 Sr.
DT 70 Noah Hayes 6-3 258 Sr.
LB 34 Monty Snyder 6-0 154 Jr.
LB 42 Matt Brummer 6-1 192 Sr.
LB 11 Mark Pokrzwinski 5-8 160 So.
S 3 Jeremy Walker 5-11 155 Sr.
S 20 Billy Guyse 5-9 145 Sr.
Individual stats
Royce Harper, RB: 128 rushes, 1,424 yards, 20 TDs
Jaccarion Jones, RB: 107 rushes, 749 yards, 12 TDs
Brycen Hendrix, WR/RB: 33 rushes, 319 yards, 4 TDs, 17 carries, 255 yards, 3 TDs
Joe Brummer, QB: 94-for-143, 1,660 yards, 21 TDs, 3 INTs
Jeremy Walker, WR: 22 catches, 591 yards, 8 TDs
Matt Brummer, TE/LB: 21 catches, 266 yards, 2 TDs, 90 tackles, 1 INT
Billy Guyse, K/WR: 43-for-56 on extra points, 1-for-1 field goals
Amare Wallace, LB: 102 tackles, 11 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss
EJ Wills, LB: 91 tackles, 4 sacks, 13 tackles for loss
Schedule
9/2 Belleville Althoff W 54 0
10/14 Shelbyville W 41 14
10/21 Warrensburg-Latham W 53 6
11/19 Johnston City W 39 15
