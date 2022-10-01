Eureka has huge offensive night in win over El Paso-Gridley

Eureka High School quarterback Jacob Morin passed for 329 yards and rushed for 105 as the Hornets defeated El Paso-Gridley 33-3 Friday in a Heart of Illinois Conference Large School Division game at El Paso.

Ranked No. 8 in Class 3A, Eureka moved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the division.

Rylan Bachman ran for touchdowns of 1 and 19 yards for the Hornets. He finished with 85 yards rushing and 79 yards receiving.

Justis Bachman caught scoring passes of 32 and 17 yards from Morin and had eight receptions for 89 yards.

Drew Dingledine led Eureka receivers with 106 yards on seven catches.

Dax Gentes rushed for 65 yards on eight carries for EPG (4-2, 2-1). Drew Neal grabbed four passes for 78 yards.

The Titans' points came on a 45-yard Declan Duley field goal.

Prairie Central rolls

Drew Fehr rushed for 284 yards and two touchdowns as Prairie Central thrashed PBL 51-8 in a battle for first place in the Illini Prairie Conference at Paxton.

Ranked No. 7 in 3A, The Hawks improved to 6-0 overall and in the Illini Prairie, while the No. 10 Panthers slipped to 5-1 and 4-1, respectively.

Quarterback Drew Haberkorn rushed for 75 yards and passed for 91. Hudson Ault added 78 yards on the ground.

Dylan Bazzell hauled in a 54-yard scoring pass from Haberkorn and kicked a 23-yard field goal.

Normal West prevails

Jayden Mangruem tossed four touchdown passes — two each to Gavin Camp and Michael Williams — as Normal West downed Peoria Manual 41-14 in Big 12 action at Peoria.

Ranked 10th in 6A, West is 5-1 and 5-0 in the Big 12.

The Wildcats, who led 22-14 at the half, received rushing TDs from Brock Leenerman of 4 yards and Camp of 1 yards.

Josiah Edmonson rushed for 112 yards on 11 carries for West.

Centennial tops BHS

Champaign Centennial remained unbeaten in the Big 12 along with Normal West and Peoria with a 49-14 win over Bloomington at Fred Carlton Field.

AJ Codron completed 13 of 25 passes for 147 yards for BHS (2-4, 2-4), including a 7-yard scoring pass to Garrick Dickerson.

Adam Beasley ran 34 yards for the other Purple Raiders' touchdown. John Shuey caught four passes for 80 yards.

Brandon Harvey rushed for 123 yards and a TD for Centennial (6-0, 6-0).

Lincoln clips Mattoon

Lincoln evened its record at 3-3 with 27-7 Apollo Conference victory over Mattoon (1-4).

Darren Stevens completed 8 of 11 passes for 123 yards and a 14-yard touchdown to Jaden Leadley for the Railsplitters.

Kion Carson rushed for 76 yards and two touchdowns.

Tri-Valley beats Fieldcrest

Blake Regenold rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns on only eight carries as Tri-Valley cruised to a 41-0 victory over Fieldcrest in an HOIC Large School game at Downs.

The Vikings (5-1, 3-0) rang up 511 yards of total offense. Grant Fatima added 75 yards rushing on seven carries for three TDs while quarterback Andy Knox completed 6 of 9 attempts for 133 yards.

Fieldcrest (1-5, 0-3) had 138 yards of total offense.

Dee-Mack blanks Tremont

Lucas Blumeyer gained 149 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns as Deer Creek-Mackinaw handled Tremont, 46-0, in an HOIC Large School game at Mackinaw.

The Chiefs (2-4, 1-2) also got 72 yards rushing and two touchdowns from Brent Deniston. Tremont (1-5, 0-3) was held to 97 total yards and four first downs.

Dwight falls

Austin Burkhardt accounted for 253 yards and two touchdowns for host Dwight as Clifton Central downed the Trojans, 48-36, in a Vermilion Valley Conference North Division game.

Burkhardt rushed for 145 yards and caught three passes for 108 yards. Conner Telford completed 6 of 9 attempts for 136 yards and three touchdowns for the Trojans (1-5, 1-1).

Clifton Central improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the league.

LeRoy defeated

Matt Stuepfert ran for 84 yards and two touchdowns as LeRoy dropped a 40-17 nonconference game to Ottawa Marquette in LeRoy.

Unity trips Pontiac

Nick Crane passed for 107 yards in Pontiac's 48-0 Illini Prairie loss to Tolono Unity in Pontiac.

Blue Ridge wins

Blue Ridge scored a 46-14 triumph over Metro East in 8-Man action at Farmer City.