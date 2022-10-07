El Paso-Gridley defeats Heyworth for fifth victory

The El Paso-Gridley High School football team grabbed its fifth win Friday to become playoff eligible with a 49-20 decision at Heyworth.

Dax Gentes rushed for 124 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries as the Titans moved to 5-2.

Kamren Schumacher completed four of five passes for 126 yards and touchdowns of 62 yards to Dante Golden and 47 yards to Drew Neal.

Cooper Johnson ran for 165 yards on 22 carries for Heyworth (2-5).

Olympia rushes to win

Olympia piled up 388 yards rushing while defeating Pleasant Plains 24-15 in Sangamo Conference play in rural Stanford.

Zach Keedy ran for 146 yards on 11 carries, while Kade Lollar contributed 127 yards on 19 attempts for the Spartans, who improved to 4-3 overall and in league play.

Prairie Central cruises

Ranked No. 6 in 3A, Prairie Central steamrolled past Mercer County 53-6 in nonconference action at Aledo.

Drew Fehr rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries for the Hawks, who led 40-0 at the half.

Hudson Ault added 94 yards and three TDs on the ground on just four carries. Drew Haberkorn completed all three of his passes for 67 yards.

Dee-Mack stops LeRoy

Lucas Blumeyer piled up 234 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 12 carries in Deer Creek-Mackinaw's 44-6 victory at LeRoy.

Tyce Albritton added 78 yards on the ground, including a 50-yard TD. Brent Denniston added a 57-yard scoring jaunt for the Chiefs (3-4).

LeRoy (3-4) scored on a 10-yard Hunter Whalen run.

Effingham blanks Lincoln

Darren Stevens passed for 98 yards as Lincoln (3-4, 2-3) dropped a 47-0 Apollo Conference game to Effingham (4-3, 4-2) at Lincoln.

Blue Ridge downs FCW

Blue Ridge prevailed 38-28 over Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland in 8-man action at Flanagan.