Eight area players to participate in Shrine All-Star Football Game

BLOOMINGTON — Normal Community High School's Chase Mackey and Tye Niekamp are among eight Pantagraph area players named to play in the Illinois Coaches Association Shrine All-Star Football Game on June 18 at Illinois Wesleyan's Tucci Stadium.

Mackey, a quarterback, and Niekamp, an outside linebacker, will be on the Red squad along with Tri-Valley quarterback Andrew Petrilli and Normal West tight end Dylan Wert.

Four area players are on the Blue team — Bloomington guard Jack Weltha, El Paso-Gridley tight end Ben Klein, Ridgeview/Lexington tackle Evan Antonio and Tremont guard John Rathbun.

Darren Sunkett of East St. Louis will be the head coach for the Blue team and Chad Hetlet of Glenbard West will serve as the Red's head coach.

