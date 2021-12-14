 Skip to main content
Eight area players to participate in Shrine All-Star Football Game

MACKEY ALL-STAR GAME

Normal Community quarterback Chase Mackey is among eight area players selected to play in the Illinois Coaches Association Shrine All-Star Football Game on June 18 at Tucci Stadium.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Normal Community High School's Chase Mackey and Tye Niekamp are among eight Pantagraph area players named to play in the Illinois Coaches Association Shrine All-Star Football Game on June 18 at Illinois Wesleyan's Tucci Stadium.

Mackey, a quarterback, and Niekamp, an outside linebacker, will be on the Red squad along with Tri-Valley quarterback Andrew Petrilli and Normal West tight end Dylan Wert.

Four area players are on the Blue team — Bloomington guard Jack Weltha, El Paso-Gridley tight end Ben Klein, Ridgeview/Lexington tackle Evan Antonio and Tremont guard John Rathbun. 

Darren Sunkett of East St. Louis will be the head coach for the Blue team and Chad Hetlet of Glenbard West will serve as the Red's head coach.

Jim Benson's 5 favorite stories from 2021

Sports reporter Jim Benson picks his most memorable stories from 2021. It wasn't a typical year with the pandemic still going strong when high school sports returned in January while no crowds were allowed at college events. Things began to return to normal in the fall and the cheers returned. Hope you enjoy a look back.

Chase Mackey, NCHS

Mackey
TYE NIEKAMP 2021 HEDSHOT

Niekamp
ANDREW PETRILLI 2021 MUGSHOT

Petrilli
BHS JACK WELTHA 2021 HEDSHOT

Weltha
Evan Antonio

Antonio
