Defense, Kaden Farrell's 3 TDs vault Ridgeview-Lexington in battle of HOIC unbeatens

EUREKA — All week coming into the showdown of unbeaten Heart of Illinois Conference football teams, much of the talk centered around Eureka High School's defense. The Hornets allowed just 10 points in their first six games with four shutouts.

Ridgeview-Lexington's defense heard the chatter and took it kind of personally.

"We know we're super physical, and we like being the most physical team," said Mustangs senior Logan Friedmansky. "We see that as being a big part of our team. Everyone just loves to go and hit somebody."

Ridgeview-Lexington not only hit Eureka, the Mustangs also picked off the Hornets. Class 1A No. 2-ranked Ridgeview-Lexington forced five turnovers and rode Kaden Farrell's 180 yards rushing and three touchdowns to a 21-7 victory over the Class 3A No. 8 Hornets in the highly-anticipated HOIC divisional crossover game.

"Especially in the second half I thought we started flowing to the ball so much better it was incredible," said Ridgeview-Lexington head coach Hal Chiodo. "The speed option, we were running that stuff down where we weren't in the first half."

Braydon Campbell had two interceptions, both in the end zone to thwart Eureka drives, and the Mustangs recovered three fumbles in improving to 7-0.

The Hornets (6-1) took only 1:20 to score on their first possession, culminated by quarterback Jake Morin's 10-yard run touchdown run that gave them a 7-0 lead.

But Ridgeview-Lexington blanked Eureka for the last 44 minutes of the game.

"We like to see their offense first and then we get to know," said Friedmansky. "We see it once, everyone keys on it and we start containing and everyone starts doing their job."

Turnovers begin

The Hornets' first turnover came when Jacob Whitehill recovered a fumble on Eureka's 9-yard line late in the first quarter.

Two plays later, Farrell took a pitch and cut inside for a 6-yard TD. Farrell kicked the extra point for a 7-all tie with 34 seconds left in the first quarter.

Eureka quickly took the ball down the field before Campbell's first interception stopped the threat. The Mustangs could have taken a halftime lead but dropped a pass in the end zone late in the half.

Farrell to fullback

On Ridgeview-Lexington's first series of the second half, Chiodo put Farrell at fullback with Friedmansky lined up at tailback.

"We did it last year, but we didn't do it until the second half today so they couldn't say start keying on No. 30 at fullback instead of running back,'" said Chiodo.

Before Eureka knew where Farrell was, he went inside on a trap and broke free, then outraced the speedy Hornet defense to complete a 76-yard run to give the Mustangs a 13-7 lead.

Farrell didn't mind the switch.

"Logan is a great running back," said Farrell, as Friedmansky added 78 yards on 17 carries. "I'm glad we have him as a weapon."

Mason Boles' 47-yard run on Eureka's next play got the Hornets rolling again. But Campbell again came up with a big interception, this time on fourth-and-goal from the Mustangs' 6.

Clinching drive

Ridgeview-Lexington quarterback Alec Thomas only completed 1 of 3 attempts. But the one completion was a 14-yard screen to Farrell on third-and-8 that was part of a 13-play, 80-yard march down the field that featured six runs each by Farrell and Friedmansky.

Farrell plowed in from the 1, and Thomas hit Jaxon Baker for the two-point conversion with 9:53 left for a 14-point lead.

Tyler Atkins' fumble recovery with 6:43 left snuffed out Eureka's last gasp as the Mustangs ran out the clock.

"We have to come back and get better this week and figure out how to protect the football," said Eureka head coach Jason Bachman. "This is one of those games you have to learn from and build from and keep getting better."

Blocking key

Farrell carried 26 times behind Ridgeview-Lexington's big offensive line that usually begins to wear opponents down in the second half.

"The O-line up front and the blocking backs and tight ends did an amazing job for us," said Farrell. "We were able to push the ball wherever we wanted to. They're a very good team, but we came together this week and practiced really hard and played really well."

Only two games stand between Ridgeview-Lexington and an unbeaten regular season. The Mustangs are home in Colfax next Friday to face Heyworth before finishing at LeRoy on Oct. 21.

"We're super confident, but we don't overlook anyone. That's what we did our first game," said Friedmansky of a 21-8 win at Deer Creek-Mackinaw. "We thought it would be an easy game. We like being the underdogs. I think that's what we do really well at, being the underdogs and punching them in the face."

Boles came back after missing four games with an injury and paced the Hornets with 81 rushing yards. Morin completed 6 of 16 attempts for 63 yards.

"I would say they wore us down, but for most of the game I would say our guys held their own," said Bachman, whose team has a key HOIC Large Division game at Tri-Valley next Friday. "We didn't capitalize in the first half inside the red zone."