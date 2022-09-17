Danville topples Bloomington; EPG, Tri-Valley score HOIC victories

Danville High School scored two fourth-quarter touchdown to surge past Bloomington 28-14 Friday in Big 12 Conference football action at Danville.

BHS (2-2 overall and Big 12) led 7-0 after a 16-yard touchdown pass from AJ Codron to John Shuey.

Danville (2-2, 2-1) tied it before the Purple Raiders recaptured the lead on a 6-yard scoring pass from Codron to Garrick Dickerson.

Codron completed 12 of 26 passes for 162 yards with Shuey hauling in four passes for 86 yards.

Marcus Griffin led BHS in rushing with 50 yards on 14 carries.

Bryson Perez-Hilton rushed for 100 yards on 18 attempts, ran for two touchdowns and caught an 11-yard pass for a third score.

EPG stays unbeaten

El Paso-Gridley stopped Deer Creek-Mackinaw at the Titans' 15-yard line with 1:32 left to preserve a 13-8 victory in a Heart of Illinois Conference Large Division game at El Paso.

The Titans (4-0, 2-0) were led by Dax Gentes, who carried 30 times for 148 yards and a touchdown. Declan Duley added field goals of 20 and 37 yards.

Carson Cassady threw a 98-yard touchdown pass to Tryce Albritton in the fourth quarter for Dee-Mack (0-4, 0-2). Cassady was 4 of 11 for 135 yards.

Regenold lifts Tri-Valley

Blake Regenold rushed for 206 yards on 14 carries with three touchdowns as Tri-Valley beat Tremont, 40-6, in an HOIC Large Division game at Downs

The Vikings (3-1, 2-0) also received two touchdown passes from Andy Knox to Grant Fatima. Knox went 6 of 11 for 125 yards and also scored a rushing touchdown.

No problem for Eureka

Rylan Bachman scored on runs of 46, 58 and 22 yards as Class 3A No. 8-ranked Eureka cruised past Fieldcrest, 54-0, in an HOIC Large Division game at Eureka.

Jake Morin threw touchdown passes of 44 and 47 yards to Justis Bachman and also scored on an 11-yard run for the Hornets (4-0, 2-0). Austin Wiegand had a 63-yard TD run and Tanner Wiegand finished the scoring with a 1-yard run in the second quarter against Fieldcrest (1-3, 0-2).

GCMS beats LeRoy

Brayden Elliott completed 12 of 20 attempts for 218 yards and two touchdowns to lead GCMS to a 29-12 victory over host LeRoy in an HOIC Small Division game.

Tucker Cribbett rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 106 yards and another score for the Falcons (3-1, 2-0).

Matt Stuepfert gained 53 yards rushing with a touchdown for the Panthers (2-2, 1-1). Bo Zeleznik ran for LeRoy's other score.

Prairie Central rolls

Drew Haberkorn threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in the first half as Class 4A No. 7-ranked Prairie Central cruised past host Rantoul, 48-6, in an Illini Prairie Conference game.

Haberkorn completed 5 of 6 passes for 125 yards and rushed for 75 yards on three carries. Tyler Curl scored on passes of 19 and 42 yards and Dylan Bazzell caught a 13-yard TD pass.

Avery Elder added a 42-yard scoring run in the second half for the Hawks (4-0, 4-0).

PBL downs Pontiac

Logan Barnett caught a 10-yard pass from Nick Crane in the fourth quarter to account for Pontiac's only score in a 43-6 loss to unbeaten PBL in an Illini Prairie Conference game at Pontiac.

Crane completed 7 of 16 attempts for 81 yards, while Barnett had four receptions for 52 yards. Hunter Melvin led Pontiac (1-3, 1-3) in rushing with 62 yards on 17 carries.

Olympia falls

Williamsville jumped out to a 28-0 lead and took a 42-14 win against Olympia in a Sangamo Conference game at Stanford.

The Spartans (2-2, 2-2) scored on a 35-yard pass from Zachary Keedy to Clayton Mortimer and Nic Olson's 10-yard run. Kade Lollar gained 95 yards rushing on 17 carries for Olympia.

Lincoln beaten

Unbeaten Mahomet-Seymour gained 552 yards of total offense during a 63-14 victory over Lincoln in an Apollo Conference game at Lincoln.

Kion Carson scored both touchdowns for Lincoln (2-2, 1-1) on runs of 6 and 69 yards. Lincoln's Darren Stevens completed 7 of 17 passes for 123 yards.