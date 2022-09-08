Crosstown rivalry renewed as Normal West visits Normal Community

NORMAL — Normal West football coach Nathan Fincham and Normal Community coach Jason Drengwitz know better than to downplay the crosstown Unit 5 rivalry.

Yet the men in charge on the sidelines Friday when the Wildcats and Ironmen square off in a 7 p.m. Big 12 Conference game at NCHS want their teams to maintain enough control to be at their best.

“At this point, it’s a rivalry game. I don’t know if as coaches we need to do anything to get everybody going for it,” Fincham said. “We try to make it as much like any other game as we can. Trying to eliminate emotion is kind of what we’re trying to do so we stay focused on what we need to do.”

“We want them to get excited. That’s what makes high school football special, playing a crosstown rival in front of a big crowd at our place,” said Drengwitz. “But if our goals are to win a Big 12 championship and play at a high level, every game is important, every game matters. This one may have a little more to it, but our approach hasn’t been any different.”

West has stormed through its first two Big 12 games with an 88-0 scoring margin. NCHS opened with a 23-17 loss at Class 8A No. 6-ranked O’Fallon before trouncing Champaign Central 50-14. The Wildcats cast aside the Maroons 42-0 in week one.

“From what we’ve seen so far, we’re exactly what we thought we would be,” said Fincham. “We’re very diverse on offense, able to run the ball and throw the ball pretty well. Defensively, we’re fast and physical like we thought we would be. And we’re pretty good on special teams.”

Drengwitz has noticed the West defense.

“They are physical, aggressive, nasty. They run 11 hats to the football,” said the Ironmen coach. “They’ve got them playing at a high level. We’ve got to find ways to raise up our level to that and try to neutralize their very talented defense.”

Wildcats nose guard Drake Gibbs said he likes how the West defense has worked together.

“I feel like we have a bunch of good communication,” Gibbs said. “Playing with each other a good amount of years, we kind of have that chemistry going.”

Fincham is wary of an NCHS offense that features quarterback Chase Wiese and speedy tailbacks Tommy Davis and Chris Taylor.

“This year they’re a little more athletic than they have been in the past, especially the 1-2 punch they have at running back, said Fincham. "It’s just making sure we know where those guys are at all times. We have to keep an eye on their quarterback as well.”

Wiese has passed for 125 yards and rushed for 118 in two games. Davis ran for 94 yards on 11 carries against Champaign.

“I like the energy level we’re playing with on the field,” said NCHS wide receiver/free safety Elliott Oliver. “We’re practicing hard every day, and we’re all coming together week by week, day by day. I like how we’re growing each week.”

West quarterback Jayden Mangruem has completed 16 of 22 passes for 204 yards and five touchdowns while adding 243 yards on the ground.

“Our outside runs and quick passes have been really good for us,” Wildcats center Mason Tellor said. “That’s what really got us going against Bloomington.”

Ironmen inside linebacker Hunter Redman called the matchup “two teams going to battle and one comes out on top. I think we’re going to come out on top for sure.”

Oliver’s word for the rivalry was “huge. I don’t think there’s a better word to describe it. It’s what their program cares about the most. They care about beating us, and we’re going to give it right back to them. We’ve got a chip on our shoulders. We’ve been called underdogs all week. We can’t wait to get on the field Friday. Energy is going to be high and the crowds will be into it.”

According to Gibbs, trying to treat the matchup like any other Friday just doesn’t work.

“With a senior-heavy team, we’re pumped for it,” said Gibbs. “It’s the last game against a big rival. We want to make the best of it as we can.”

Both teams sport highly regarded punter/kickers in NCHS' Ryan Millmore and West's Owen Senn.

U High seeks 3rd win

Impressive while scoring 69 points while winning its first two Central State Eight games, U High is “getting into the meatier part of our schedule the next several weeks,” according to Coach Brody Walworth starting with Friday’s matchup at Class 6A No. 7 ranked Chatham Glenwood (2-0, 2-0).

“They do basically everything well,” Walworth said. “Their quarterback is outstanding. He makes a lot of great reads and great throws.”

U High quarterback Colin Cunningham rushed for 116 yards and passed for 157 more in last week’s 27-14 win over Springfield Southeast. Cade McClellan sparked the defense with eight tackles and two sacks.

“We’re playing pretty darn good defense. We’re tackling pretty well, flying to the ball and being pretty assignment sound,” said Walworth. “The offense has been pretty balanced. We’ve been able to go back and forth between the run and pass.”

BHS looks to rebound

Bloomington (1-1, 1-1 Big 12) would like to forget last week’s shutout defeat to Normal West, but Purple Raiders coach Scott Godfrey said some lessons must be absorbed heading into another conference game against Peoria Notre Dame (2-0, 2-0) at Richwoods High School.

“I told the guys to put the thought of what happened against West behind us as soon as we were done with the game film,” Godfrey said. “But there are things we need to get better at otherwise the results stay the same. We’ve got to be more physical, and our level of execution was nowhere near where it needs to be when we play teams like that.”

BHS will continue to use both Marcus Griffin and AJ Codron at quarterback. Griffin has completed 10 of 17 passes for 118 yards and rushed for 114 yards. Codron is 7 of 15 through the air for 103 yards.

“We will go with Marcus for two series and then have AJ take one,” said Godfrey. “They are both doing well at what they’re doing.”

Garrick Dickerson has been the top Raiders receiver with four catches for 140 yards, while Connor Henry paces the defense with 14 tackles and two sacks.

Central Catholic heads east

The Saints (2-0, 2-0 Illini Prairie) travel to Paxton to face Illini Prairie foe PBL (2-0, 1-0).

“We have a tough test,” said Central Catholic coach Kevin Braucht. “They are a big, physical football team with a good running game and a physical defense that will challenge you on multiple levels. We’ll know what type of football team we have pretty quickly.”

Saints quarterback Colin Hayes is 13 of 20 for 263 yards with Ryan Hoeferle snaring six receptions for 122 yards. Will Adelman has 140 yards on the ground, while Ian Whitaker rushed for 67 yards on four carries against Rantoul last week in his first action of the season.

Heart of Illinois matchups

As Heart of Illinois Conference teams enter a crossover week with Large Division teams taking on Small Division counterparts, the marquee matchup will be in Downs as Ridgeview-Lexington, the No. 4-ranked team in 1A, takes on 2A No. 3 Tri-Valley.

Both teams are 2-0.

At No. 8 in 3A, Eureka (2-0) is home to face Heyworth (1-1), GCMS (2-0) travels to El Paso-Gridley (2-0) and LeRoy (1-1) entertains Tremont (1-1).

Great start for Olympia

Olympia has outscored its first two Sangamo Conference opponents 111-18 ahead of another league game at Athens, which is also 2-0 overall and in the Sangamo.

“We’re happy the way our kids are playing right now,” Spartans coach Eric Lyons said. “We’re really executing our schemes at a high level. We’ll find out a lot about ourselves this week. They are so similar to us. They want to line up and run the football. It might be the fastest game played in the state since 1985.”

Olympia has yet to punt and holds a plus-six turnover ratio. Quarterback Zach Keedy has rushed for 280 yards with 237 coming last Friday against Pittsfield.

Two shutouts for Lincoln

Lincoln is 2-0 and 1-0 in the Apollo Conference entering a nonconference home game against Jerseyville (1-1).

“We’ve been playing good defense to start the season,” said Railsplitters coach Matt Silkowski, whose team has not allowed a point to Clinton and Charleston. “Offensively, we have done a good job running the ball and controlling the clock.”

Payton Johnson has been the defensive leader. Isaac Decker has rushed for 206 yards and Darren Stevens has thrown for 166 yards.