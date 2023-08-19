BLOOMINGTON — After two effective seasons of running the Central Catholic High School football team’s offense, Colin Hayes is firmly entrenched in the Saints’ driver’s seat.

Yet Saints coach Kevin Braucht is intent on giving his quarterback contributing passengers on his senior season voyage.

“Colin is our guy. There’s no hiding that. We talk about him having the keys to the car,” Braucht said. “Colin is going to run and he’s going to throw, but we’ve got to distribute the ball to who’s open and take what they give us also.”

Hayes rushed for 965 yards and 13 touchdowns and passed for 1,142 yards and 12 TDs last season as the Saints finished 7-4 and appeared in the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

“I think our offense will be very fast. It will be more up tempo, spread the ball out and get going,” said Hayes. “We’ve got some serious speed, we’ve got some guys who can catch the ball really well, good running backs and our offensive line is doing great.”

Braucht believes his “resilient” team will tackle the task of replacing 15 seniors from the 2022 squad.

“This is the most depth we’ve had since I’ve been here. We feel great about that,” the fifth-year coach said. “We’re young in some spots, but I wouldn’t say we’re inexperienced. Competition breeds better play. I feel like we will put 11 good football players on the field on both sides.”

Sam Keller and Will Adelman will split running back carries with possible assistance from Kaden Lee.

“They have similar but different running styles to keep defenses honest,” Braucht said.

The Saints lost 68 catches with the graduations of wide receivers Ryan Hoeferle and Rye Pirtz. TJ Larson is the top returning receiver.

“We’re going to get him (Larson) the ball for sure,” said Braucht, “but we have a lot of guys at that spot. We’ll use six or seven guys early in the season to get a look at who is going to accept those roles.”

The offensive line is a strength with All-Area performer Dominic McKibbin and Jackson Metzdorff at the tackles and Grayson McCardle at guard as returning starters. Ryan Peterson will be the center with three players vying for the other guard slot.

“We’re getting a lot of energy from the young guys, which we need to have after graduating 15 seniors,” said McKibbin. “We’re really excited about what we can get going here. It’s going to be about doing our job, having everyone on the same page and knowing what we’re doing.”

The Central Catholic defense has just two starters back to lean on in McKibbin and Metzdorff up front.

The linebackers will be chosen from Keller, Adelman, Lee, Eli Rogucki, Luke Snyder and for the first time ... Hayes.

“Colin is a very dynamic athlete. In high school football, 6-6, 225 pounds looks pretty good,” Braucht said. “I typicaly like to keep quarterbacks as fresh as possible. But when you’ve got someone with Colin’s talents, we need to utilize him. And I think he wants to be utilized that way.”

Competing for playing time in the secondary are Larson, Amir Byrd, Bennett Summers, Brady Sears, Grayson Schnierle, Luke Wait, Valshun Powe and Isaiah Whitaker.

“We’re as fast and as athletic as we’ve ever been across the board,” said Braucht.

Warren Tomczak will handle kicking duties for the Saints, who open their season Friday at home against Pontiac.

Photos: Class 2A softball regional championship game at McGraw Park.