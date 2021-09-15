 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Clinton football forfeits Week 4 game with Central A&M following COVID protocol issues

  • 0

CLINTON — The Clinton football team has forfeited its football game set for Friday with Central A&M following COVID protocol issues. 

Central A&M principal Charles Brown tweeted on Wednesday that the Raiders would be searching for a new opponent for Friday after hearing from Clinton that they could not play. 

"Clinton administrators have informed Central A&M that they are unable to play the varsity game on Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols," Brown wrote. "We are working to try and secure a varsity opponent for this Saturday. Information will be shared as soon as possible. If we are unable to find an opponent for Saturday, or if we have to end up playing an away game, Senior Day will be moved to the next home game, Oct. 1 vs. Warrensburg-Latham."

Clinton football meta

Clinton forfeited its Week 4 game with Central A&M following COVID protocol issues. 

Clinton (1-2) lost to Shelbyville 40-29 in Week 3 and, following Central A&M, has St. Teresa on the schedule in Week 5. Central A&M (2-1) lost to St. Teresa last Friday, 34-0, and is scheduled to play at Tuscola in Week 5. 

Earlier this week, Argenta-Oreana football announced they would have to forfeit their Week 3 and 4 games against Villa Grove and Tri-County due to positive COVID tests among the team. 

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

AL Wild Card Race

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News