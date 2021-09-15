Clinton football forfeits Week 4 game with Central A&M following COVID protocol issues

CLINTON — The Clinton football team has forfeited its football game set for Friday with Central A&M following COVID protocol issues.
Central A&M principal Charles Brown tweeted on Wednesday that the Raiders would be searching for a new opponent for Friday after hearing from Clinton that they could not play.
FOOTBALL UPDATE: Clinton administrators have informed Central A&M that they are unable to play the Varsity game on Saturday due to CoVid-19 protocols.
"Clinton administrators have informed Central A&M that they are unable to play the varsity game on Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols," Brown wrote. "We are working to try and secure a varsity opponent for this Saturday. Information will be shared as soon as possible. If we are unable to find an opponent for Saturday, or if we have to end up playing an away game, Senior Day will be moved to the next home game, Oct. 1 vs. Warrensburg-Latham."
Clinton (1-2) lost to Shelbyville 40-29 in Week 3 and, following Central A&M, has St. Teresa on the schedule in Week 5. Central A&M (2-1) lost to St. Teresa last Friday, 34-0, and is scheduled to play at Tuscola in Week 5.
Earlier this week, Argenta-Oreana football announced they would have to forfeit their Week 3 and 4 games against Villa Grove and Tri-County due to positive COVID tests among the team.
