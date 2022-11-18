Check out the Bloomington-Normal area playoff semifinal matchups

Tri-Valley and Ridgeview-Lexington are the survivors.

Nine Pantagraph area high school football teams qualified for the playoffs. Only the Vikings and Mustangs remain alive entering the semifinal round.

Here are capsule previews as Tri-Valley and Ridgeview-Lexington try to earn spots in state title games next weekend in Champaign.

CLASS 2A

Tri-Valley vs. Maroa-Forsyth

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Maroa

Season records: Maroa-Forsyth 12-0; Tri-Valley 10-2

All-time playoff records: Maroa-Forsyth 67-24, Tri-Valley 20-12

FYI: No. 8-ranked Tri-Valley is making a second straight trip to the semifinals after defeating Clifton Central (44-0), defending 2A champion Wilmington (28-21) and Knoxville (46-22) … No. 2 Maroa-Forsyth has eliminated Chicago North Lawndale (69-8), Farmington (42-12) and Rockridge (21-7) … Tri-Valley tailback Blake Regenold set a 2A playoff record against Knoxville with 417 yards rushing and has 2,090 and 27 touchdowns overall … Vikings quarterback Andy Knox is a threat both running (668 yards) and passing (1,074), while Grant Fatima (361 yards rushing, 527 receiving) is another Tri-Valley threat ... Maroa-Forsyth quarterback Kaiden Maurer completes 70 percent of his throws for 1,710 yards and has 694 more on the ground … Trojans Zayn Giles, Mitch Williams and Braxton Mitchell all have over 400 receiving yards, while Aiden Riser adds 654 yards rushing … The winner faces either top-ranked Decatur St. Teresa or No. 9 Johnston City for the state championship Friday at 1 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

Tri-Valley coach Josh Roop: “They have an all-state middle linebacker and running back (Riser). He's pretty good. We have to establish the line of scrimmage, we can't turn it over and have silly penalties. Our defense has to tackle well. They are going to be really fast. They do a good job in space. We have to break down and make tackles."

CLASS 1A

Camp Point Central vs. Ridgeview-Lexington

When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Where: Colfax

Season records: Camp Point Central 12-0, Ridgeview-Lexington 12-0

All-time playoff records: Camp Point Central 20-14, Ridgeview-Lexington 8-13

FYI: No. 2-ranked Ridgeview-Lexington has rolled to playoff victories over Madison (47-14), Salt Fork (58-20) and Tuscola (41-6) … No. 4 Camp Point Central has ousted Dupo (66-0), Sesser Valier (24-0) and Greenfield (24-12) … The availability of Mustangs All-State running back Kaden Farrell (1,673 yards, 22 TDs) is a game-time decision because of an ankle injury that limited him to seven carries against Tuscola. “I’m not very confident he’ll play,” said Coach Hal Chiodo … Logan Friedmansky filled in superbly for Farrell last week with 165 yards on the ground and has 840 overall … Ridgeview-Lexington quarterback Alec Thomas has thrown for 803 yards and 15 TDs on just 31 completions in 63 attempts … The Camp Point defense has seven shutouts and has allowed more than eight points just twice … The Panthers average 320.7 rushing yards led by All-State performer Isaac Genenbacher (also a defensive standout at linebacker) with 879 yards, Conner Griffin with 746 and Ross Riley with 650 ... Camp Point quarterback Nick Moore has passed for 495 yards on 30 of 45 accuracy … The winner faces either No. 1 Lena-Winslow or unranked Forreston for the state championship at 10 a.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

Ridgeview-Lexington coach Hal Chiodo: “They do a lot of the same stuff we do. They do what they do very well. They have a whole bunch of really good athletes. He (Genenbacher) is outstanding. We have to be able to tackle him. He breaks a lot of tackles and makes a lot of plays. And he’s certainly not the only one.”

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt