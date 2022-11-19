Check out IHSA Football Playoffs semifinal scores

CLASS 1A
Forreston (8-4) at Lena-Winslow (12-0), 2 p.m.
Camp Point Central (12-0) at Ridgeview-Lexington (12-0), 2 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Tri-Valley 22, Maroa-Forsyth 6, half
Johnston City (12-0) at St. Teresa (12-0), 3 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Byron (11-1) at Elmhurst IC (11-1), 3 p.m.
Tolono Unity (11-1) at Williamsville (11-1), 2 p.m.
CLASS 4A
New Lenox Providence (8-4) at Wheaton St. Francis (11-1), 2 p.m.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 56, Rochester 42, final
CLASS 5A
LaGrange Park Nazareth (8-4) at Sycamore (12-0), 2 p.m.
Morris (10-2) at Peoria (11-1), 2 p.m.
CLASS 6A
Chicago St. Ignatius (10-2) at Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (11-1), 2 p.m.
East St. Louis (10-2) at Lemont (12-0), 2 p.m.
CLASS 7A
Chicago Mt. Carmel (12-0) at Chicago St. Rita (10-2), 4 p.m.
Batavia (9-3) at Lake Zurich (11-1), 4 p.m.
CLASS 8A
Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 10, Glen Ellyn Glenbard West 7, half
Wilmette Loyola 17, Elmhurst York 13, half
