Chase Wiese returns to quarterback duties for Normal Community

NORMAL — Chase Wiese’s introduction to varsity football came without warning and under difficult circumstances.

As a sophomore in the spring of 2021, Wiese stepped in for injured Normal Community High School quarterback Chase Mackey to complete the pandemic-shortened five-game season.

After watching Mackey guide the Ironmen to a 10-1 record and a Big 12 Conference championship in the 2021 fall campaign, Wiese believes he is better equipped physically and mentally as a senior to assume the reins of the Ironmen offense.

“I was a sophomore, but those games were great steps to get ready for quarterback in the future. I think those games helped a ton,” Wiese said. “I had to get bigger and stronger. I learned a lot more about the ins and outs of football, and the things I needed to get better at I think I got better at.”

NCHS coach Jason Drengwitz doesn’t anticipate major changes with Wiese taking over for Mackey, who passed for 1,240 yards and rushed for 532 last season.

“You try to build around his strengths,” Drengwitz said of Wiese. “The beautiful thing about what we do offensively is we can take advantage of any type of quarterback. You will see a lot of similar things, and you might see some things we didn’t do last year.”

Wiese has a pair of dynamic tailbacks to hand off to in senior Chris Taylor and junior Tommy Davis. The duo combined for 1,067 yards last fall as Taylor averaged 12.8 yards per carry and Davis 9.0.

“Our experience and strength is in the backfield,” said Drengwitz. “We’re trying to find the best way possible to have Chris and Tommy on the field at the same time. It would be a disservice to have just one playing.”

With that in mind, Taylor will occasionally line up at wide receiver. The talented cornerback and Pantagraph All-Area kick returner has received college interest from Illinois State.

“Offensively, it’s going to be scary back there for sure with me at wideout and him (Davis) in the backfield,” Taylor said. “We’ll be better than last year on offense, I believe.”

NCHS also could turn to receivers Elliott Oliver, Cam Thierry, Sencere Brown, Leo Capparelli and Mar’Quan Gary, and tight ends Zach Ferrante, Dexter Niekamp, Copper Caraway and TK Griffin.

Cannon Mackey, Chase’s younger brother, is the lone returning offensive line starter. The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder will play guard.

“We definitely have plenty of talent,” Mackey said. “We’ve got to really put it together. We have a lot of young guys who need some games under their belt. We’ll put it together during the season. We’ll be pretty good.”

Also slated for offensive line duty are center Phil Merrill, tackles Aiden Modine and Macguire Brennan and guards Zion Crawford and Tyler Rustemeyer.

NCHS also could get plenty of offense from place-kicker Ryan Millmore, who is receiving college interest for his kicking and punting skills.

“Ryan can put the ball in the end zone often (on kickoffs), he’s an extremely accurate extra point and field goal guy and as a punter he can flip the field," said Drengwitz. “That’s a big deal.”

Mackey also will anchor NCHS’ defensive line and will be joined on the interior by Crawford, AJ Montoya and Isaiah Grieff. On the ends will be Ferrante, Niekamp. Kaden Maas and Alex Binion.

Niekamp is the younger brother of Tye Niekamp, a graduated All Area linebacker who is now playing for his father Travis, the defensive coordinator at ISU.

“Dexter is very similar to his brother as far as approach, ability and love of the game,” Drengwitz said.

The linebacker corps consists of Caraway, Hunter Redman, Mitchell Mosbach and John Woodward. Caraway, Redman and Mosbach have starting experience.

Joining Taylor at cornerback will be Anton Cassell with Aidan Boundy, Lucas Drengwitz and Capparelli at safety.

“That unit has to come together. We have some guys who haven’t played a lot of snaps,” Coach Drengwitz said of his defense. “Our back end has a chance to be pretty good. We have guys who can run and play the football.“

The Ironmen open on Friday at O’Fallon.