Central Illinois Week 4 high school football schedule

All games 7 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted

Apollo

Effingham at Mattoon

Mahomet-Seymour at Lincoln

Mount Zion at Taylorville

Big 12

Bloomington at Danville

Champaign Centennial at Champaign Central

Normal Community at Peoria High

Peoria Richwoods at Peoria Notre Dame

Central Illinois

Meridian at St. Teresa

Central A&M at Clinton

Shelbyville at Tuscola

Sullivan-Okaw Valley at Warrensburg-Latham

Central State Eight

Chatham Glenwood at Springfield Southeast

Eisenhower at MacArthur, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin

Springfield at Normal University

Springfield Lanphier at Rochester

Heart of Illinois

Tremont at Tri-Valley

Deer Creek-Mackinaw at El Paso-Gridley

Fieldcrest at Eureka

GCMS at LeRoy

Ridgeview-Lexington 1, Fisher 0, forfeit

Illini Prairie

Monticello at Central Catholic

Prairie Central at Rantoul

PBL at Pontiac

St. Joseph-Ogden at IVC

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola at Tri-County

Argenta-Oreana at Sangamon Valley

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Toledo Cumberland

Villa Grove-Heritage at Cerro Gordo-Bement

Little Illini

Casey-Westfield) at Robinson

Lawrenceville at Mount Carmel

Marshall at Olney Richland County)

Sangamo

Athens at Auburn

PORTA at Pleasant Plains

Pittsfield at New Berlin

Riverton at Maroa-Forsyth

Stanford Olympia at Williamsville

South Central

Gillespie at Carlinville

Hillsboro at Vandalia

Piasa Southwestern at Greenville

Staunton at Pana

North Mac at Litchfield

Non-conference

Bridgeport Red Hill at Newton

Collinsville at Charleston

Dwight at Oakwood

Nokomis at Heyworth

Normal West at Richmond Burton (Saturday)

Peoria Manual at Kankakee

Tolono Unity at Paris

8-man football

Blue Ridge at South Fork

LSA at Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland

Martinsville at Pawnee

Week 3 Rewind: Check out all the Pantagraph's Friday night football coverage

Check out coverage of Normal West's win against Normal Community and Ridgeview-Lexington's comeback win against Tri-Valley, including stories, photos and videos, plus an area roundup and scores from all around the area and state.

Normal West defense stays tough in win over rival Normal Community
Normal West defense stays tough in win over rival Normal Community

  • Randy Reinhardt
NCHS scored on two safeties.

PHOTOS: Normal West 21, Normal Community 4, final
PHOTOS: Normal West 21, Normal Community 4, final

  • Clay Jackson
See photos from the home game at NCHS

Ridgeview-Lexington rides Kaden Farrell late to post comeback win against Tri-Valley
Ridgeview-Lexington rides Kaden Farrell late to post comeback win against Tri-Valley

  • Jim Benson
Ridgeview-Lexington comes back.

PHOTOS: Ridgeview-Lexington 21, Tri-Valley 16, final
PHOTOS: Ridgeview-Lexington 21, Tri-Valley 16, final

  • Clay Jackson
See photos from the game at Tri-Valley

Bloomington outlasts Peoria Notre Dame, Prairie Central earns victory
Bloomington outlasts Peoria Notre Dame, Prairie Central earns victory

  • Jim Benson
Bloomington, Prairie Central, EPG win.

Live Week 3 score updates from throughout the Central Illinois area
Live Week 3 score updates from throughout the Central Illinois area

  • Justin Conn
Check out all the final scores here.

State scores: See football finals from all around Illinois in Week 3
State scores: See football finals from all around Illinois in Week 3

  • PANTAGRAPH STAFF
Want a score from outside the area? You can find it here.

Bloomington-Normal high school football standings through Week 3
Bloomington-Normal high school football standings through Week 3

Check out records in all the area conferences.

Watch now: Alec Thomas throws TD pass to Jacob Whitehill for Ridgeview-Lexington
Watch now: Alec Thomas throws TD pass to Jacob Whitehill for Ridgeview-Lexington

  • Updated
Watch now: Andy Knox scores on 2-yd run for Tri-Valley
Watch now: Andy Knox scores on 2-yd run for Tri-Valley

  • Updated
Watch now: Kaden Farrell scores winning TD for Ridgeview-Lexington
Watch now: Kaden Farrell scores winning TD for Ridgeview-Lexington

  • Updated
Watch now: Logan Friedmansky makes key interception for Ridgeview-Lexington
Watch now: Logan Friedmansky makes key interception for Ridgeview-Lexington

  • Updated
Watch now: Kaden Farrell talks about Ridgeview-Lexington's comeback win over Tri-Valley
Watch now: Kaden Farrell talks about Ridgeview-Lexington's comeback win over Tri-Valley

  • Updated
Watch now: Final play in Ridgeview-Lexington's win over Tri-Valley
Watch now: Final play in Ridgeview-Lexington's win over Tri-Valley

  • Updated
Watch now: Mangruem to Marsaglia for West touchdown
Watch now: Mangruem to Marsaglia for West touchdown

  • Updated
Watch now: Freymann with Normal Community interception
Watch now: Freymann with Normal Community interception

  • Updated
Watch now: Gavin Camp runs 3 yards for West touchdown
Watch now: Gavin Camp runs 3 yards for West touchdown

  • Updated
Watch now: Normal West makes 4th down stop
Watch now: Normal West makes 4th down stop

  • Updated
Watch now: Home team makes its entrance at Normal Community
Watch now: Home team makes its entrance at Normal Community

  • Updated
