Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 9

Big 12
Champaign Central 8, Champaign Centennial 0, half
Normal Community 17, Normal West 7, half
Peoria Richwoods at Peoria Manual
Peoria 40, Peoria Notre Dame 35, final (Thursday)
Danville 1, Urbana 0, forfeit
Central Illinois
St. Teresa 48, Warrensburg-Latham 0, half
Tuscola 20, Meridian 7, half
Central A&M 7, Shelbyville 0, half
Central State 8
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 31, Chatham Glenwood 7, 2nd
Springfield Lanphier 7, Eisenhower 6, half
MacArthur 7, Jacksonville 3, half
Rochester 27, Normal University 0, 2nd
Springfield 32, Springfield Southeast 7, 2nd
Heart of Illinois (Large)
Tri-Valley 35, El Paso-Gridley 14, 2nd
Eureka 15, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 8, half
Fieldcrest at Tremont
Heart of Illinois (Small)
LeRoy at Colfax Ridgeview
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 35, Heyworth 12, half
Illini Prairie
Prairie Central 8, Central Catholic 0, 2nd
Illinois Valley Central at Rantoul
Monticello 14, Unity 7, half
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 13, St. Joseph-Ogden 0, half
Pontiac 28, Olympia 8, 2nd
Lincoln Prairie
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 28, Villa Grove-Heritage 6, 3rd
Tri-County at Cerro Gordo-Bement (at Bement)
Cumberland 34, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 0, 2nd
Arcola 1, Argenta-Oreana 0, forfeit
Little Illini
Casey-Westfield 13, Red Hill 0, 3rd
Newton 7, Marshall 0, half
Mount Carmel at Paris
Robinson 12, Olney 7, half
Sangamo
Auburn 28, PORTA 0, 2nd
Maroa-Forsyth 35, Riverton 14, 2nd
Pleasant Plains 13, New Berlin 12, 2nd
Athens 21, North Mac 12, half
Williamsville 17, Pittsfield 0, half
South Central
Carlinville 6, Pana 6, half
Piasa Southwestern at Gillespie
Greenville 20, Vandalia 14, half
Litchfield at Hillsboro
Non-conference
Mahomet-Seymour 14, Bloomington 7, 3rd
Breese Mater Dei 7, Mount Zion 7, half
Salem 14, Charleston 10, half
Highland 21, Effingham 14, half
Troy Triad 34, Lincoln 6, half
Marion 40, Mattoon 8, 2nd
Bethalto Civic Memorial 42, Taylorville 12, half
Gilman Iroquois West 21, Clinton 0, half
Nokomis 12, Dupo 0, half
Lawrenceville 24, Oblong 6, half
Fisher at Ottawa Marquette
Carlyle at Staunton
Other
Coal City 27, Streator 0, 2nd
Seneca 28, Dwight 0, 2nd
Pekin at Limestone
8-man
Blue Ridge at Peoria Heights
Saturday
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Champaign St. Thomas More, 1 p.m.
LSA at Milford, 2 p.m.
Martinsville at Galva, 7 p.m.
