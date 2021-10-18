Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 8

Apollo
Mount Zion 32, Charleston 7, final
Lincoln 42, Taylorville 0, final
Mahomet-Seymour 18, Mattoon 0, final
Big 12
Bloomington 7, Champaign Central 0, final
Normal Community 35, Champaign Centennial 13, final
Normal West 54, Peoria Richwoods 0, final
Peoria Notre Dame 53, Peoria Manual 14, final
Peoria 1, Urbana 0, forfeit
Central Illinois
Meridian 18, Clinton 7, final
St. Teresa 42, Shelbyville 6, final
Tuscola 15, Warrensburg-Latham 3, final
Central State 8
Chatham Glenwood 48, Springfield Lanphier 6, final
Jacksonville 50, Eisenhower 0, final
Springfield SHG 49, Normal University 6, final
Rochester 41, Springfield Southeast 13, final
Heart of Illinois (Large)
Tri-Valley 29, Eureka 7, final
Tremont 27, El Paso-Gridley 19, final
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 36, Fieldcrest 0, final
Heart of Illinois (Small)
Ridgeview-Lexington 43, Heyworth 0, final
LeRoy 27, Fisher 0, final
Illini Prairie
Central Catholic 27, Olympia 14, final
Chillicothe IVC 34, Pontiac 19, final
Monticello 12, Prairie Central 0, final
Tolono Unity 35, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0, final
St. Joseph-Ogden 29, Rantoul 6, final
Lincoln Prairie
Arcola 28, Villa Grove-Heritage 0, final
Cumberland 41, Cerro Gordo-Bement 8, final
Tri-County 8, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 6, final
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1, Argenta-Oreana 0, forfeit
Little Illini
Lawrenceville 28, Red Hill 0, final
Casey-Westfield 24, Marshall 0, final
Olney 13, Newton 2, final
Paris 12, Robinson 0, final
Sangamo
Athens 28, Maroa-Forsyth 21, final
Riverton 20, Auburn 14, final
Williamsville 50, New Berlin 25, final
North Mac 66, Pleasant Plains 7, final
South Central
Carlinville 37, Greenville 7, final
Gillespie 24, Staunton 21, final
Hillsboro 41, Piasa Southwestern 14, final
Vandalia 49, Litchfield 6, final
Non-conference
Breese Mater Dei 41, Effingham 13, final
Pana 17, Nokomis 0, final
South Holland Thornwood 20, Danville 14, final (OT)
Mount Carmel 1, Indianapolis Phalen Leadership Academy 0, forfeit
Other
Wilmington 45, Streator 13, final
Washington 24, Metamora 14, final
Sesser-Valier 16, Flora 12, final
8-man
Martinsville 30, Champaign St. Thomas More 13, final
South Beloit 28, Blue Ridge 0, final
Saturday
Camp Point Central 44, Central A&M 14, final
MacArthur 42, Springfield 34, final
Forreston 36, GCMS 7, final
Pittsfield 14, PORTA 6, final
Gilman Iroquois West 56, Dwight 6, final
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 24, Pawnee 14, final
LSA 50, Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran 7, final
Check out photos and highlights from Week 8 high school football games
Watch now: Bo Moews' 4-yd TD run gives Central Catholic 20-0 lead over Olympia
Watch now: Central Catholic gets ready for key game at Olympia
Watch now: Central Catholic stops Olympia to end first half
Watch now: It’s a rainy pregame at Normal Community
Watch now: Jake Slaughter runs for 2nd TD to give Central Catholic a 14-0 lead
Watch now: Jake Slaughter runs for first TD for Central Catholic
Watch now: Normal Community defense breaks up 4th down pass
Watch now: Tommy Davis returns kickoff 90 yards for Normal Community touchdown
Watch now: Normal Community’s Coleman runs for 5 yard
Watch now: Reygan Sitton runs 4 yards for Olympia TD against Central Catholic
Watch now: Jason Drengwitz discusses NCHS victory
