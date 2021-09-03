 Skip to main content
Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 2

Non-conference

Clinton 9, Argenta-Oreana 0, 2nd

St. Teresa 21, Belleville Althoff 0, 2nd

Meridian 18, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 7, 2nd

Central A&M 28, Nokomis 6, 2nd

Oblong at Shelbyville

Newton 14, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 0, 1st

Warrensburg-Latham 14, Sangamon Valley 0, 2nd

Ridgeview 13, Villa Grove 0, 1st

Braidwood Reed Custer 20, Arcola 7, 2nd

Chester at Tri-County

Peoria at Wheaton St. Francis, 7:30 p.m.

Cerro Gordo-Bement 1, Carlyle 0, forfeit

Tuscola at Cumberland, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Taylorville at Elgin St. Edward, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Apollo

Lincoln 8, Charleston 0, half

Mahomet-Seymour 7 Effingham 0, 1st

Mount Zion 13, Mattoon 7, 2nd

Big 12

Champaign Centennial 7, Danville 0, 1st

Peoria Richwoods at Peoria Notre Dame

Champaign Central 8, Normal West 6, 2nd

Normal Community 21, Peoria Manual 0, 2nd

Bloomington 1, Urbana 0, forfeit 

Central State 8

Chatham Glenwood 42, Eisenhower 0, 2nd

Jacksonville 7, University High 7, 2nd

Springfield 27, Springfield Lanphier 0, 1st

Springfield SHG 21, Springfield Southeast 0, 2nd

Rochester 1, MacArthur 0, forfeit 

Illini Prairie

Central Catholic at Rantoul

Prairie Central 7, Pontiac 0, 1st

Olympia at PBL

Monticello 7, IVC 0, 1st

St. Joseph-Ogden at Tolono Unity

Heart of Illinois

Tri-Valley 13, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0, 2nd

Fieldcrest at El Paso-Gridley

Eureka 10, Tremont 0, 2nd

GCMS at Fisher

Heyworth at LeRoy

Little Illini

Casey-Westfield 14, Paris 14, 2nd

Olney 7, Lawrenceville 0, 1st

Mount Carmel 20, Marshall 0, 1st

Bridgeport Red Hill 6, Robinson 6, 1st

Sangamo

Maroa-Forsyth 1, Virden North Mac 0, forfeit

Williamsville 6, Athens 0, 1st

New Berlin at Auburn

Pleasant Plains 1, PORTA 0, forfeit

Pittsfield at Riverton

South Central

Carlinville 20, Vandalia 6, 1st

Greenville at Gillespie

Pana at Hillsboro

Litchfield at Staunton

8-man

Martinsville 16, LSA 0, 2nd

Farmer City Blue Ridge at Bushnell-Prairie City

Other scores

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin at South Vermillion, Ind.

Streator 14, Ottawa 0, 2nd

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

