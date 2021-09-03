Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 2

Non-conference
Clinton 9, Argenta-Oreana 0, 2nd
St. Teresa 21, Belleville Althoff 0, 2nd
Meridian 18, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 7, 2nd
Central A&M 28, Nokomis 6, 2nd
Oblong at Shelbyville
Newton 14, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 0, 1st
Warrensburg-Latham 14, Sangamon Valley 0, 2nd
Ridgeview 13, Villa Grove 0, 1st
Braidwood Reed Custer 20, Arcola 7, 2nd
Chester at Tri-County
Peoria at Wheaton St. Francis, 7:30 p.m.
Cerro Gordo-Bement 1, Carlyle 0, forfeit
Tuscola at Cumberland, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Taylorville at Elgin St. Edward, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Apollo
Lincoln 8, Charleston 0, half
Mahomet-Seymour 7 Effingham 0, 1st
Mount Zion 13, Mattoon 7, 2nd
Big 12
Champaign Centennial 7, Danville 0, 1st
Peoria Richwoods at Peoria Notre Dame
Champaign Central 8, Normal West 6, 2nd
Normal Community 21, Peoria Manual 0, 2nd
Bloomington 1, Urbana 0, forfeit
Central State 8
Chatham Glenwood 42, Eisenhower 0, 2nd
Jacksonville 7, University High 7, 2nd
Springfield 27, Springfield Lanphier 0, 1st
Springfield SHG 21, Springfield Southeast 0, 2nd
Rochester 1, MacArthur 0, forfeit
Illini Prairie
Central Catholic at Rantoul
Prairie Central 7, Pontiac 0, 1st
Olympia at PBL
Monticello 7, IVC 0, 1st
St. Joseph-Ogden at Tolono Unity
Heart of Illinois
Tri-Valley 13, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0, 2nd
Fieldcrest at El Paso-Gridley
Eureka 10, Tremont 0, 2nd
GCMS at Fisher
Heyworth at LeRoy
Little Illini
Casey-Westfield 14, Paris 14, 2nd
Olney 7, Lawrenceville 0, 1st
Mount Carmel 20, Marshall 0, 1st
Bridgeport Red Hill 6, Robinson 6, 1st
Sangamo
Maroa-Forsyth 1, Virden North Mac 0, forfeit
Williamsville 6, Athens 0, 1st
New Berlin at Auburn
Pleasant Plains 1, PORTA 0, forfeit
Pittsfield at Riverton
South Central
Carlinville 20, Vandalia 6, 1st
Greenville at Gillespie
Pana at Hillsboro
Litchfield at Staunton
8-man
Martinsville 16, LSA 0, 2nd
Farmer City Blue Ridge at Bushnell-Prairie City
Other scores
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin at South Vermillion, Ind.
Streator 14, Ottawa 0, 2nd
