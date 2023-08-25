Friday's games
WEEK 1
Big 12
Normal West 19, Champaign Central 0, 1st
Peoria Manual vs. Peoria Notre Dame at Richwoods
Peoria Richwoods 12, Bloomington 0, 1st
Central State Eight
Jacksonville 21, Decatur Eisenhower 0, 2nd
Decatur MacArthur 15, Springfield Southeast 0, 1st
Illini Prairie
Fairbury Prairie Central 14, Tolono Unity 6, 1st
St. Joseph-Ogden 25, Monticello 7, half
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 16, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 8, 2nd
Bloomington Central Catholic 14, Pontiac 0, 2nd
Lincoln Prairie
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 6, Argenta-Oreana 0, 2nd
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Toledo Cumberland
Sangamon Valley/Tri-County at Oakland Tri-County
Arcola 27, Nokomis 8, half
Villa Grove 7, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 0, 1st
Sangamo
New Berlin 20, Auburn 13, 4th
Petersburg PORTA at Williamsville
Pittsfield at Athens
Pleasant Plains at Maroa-Forsyth
Riverton at Stanford Olympia
South Central
Carlinville at Litchfield
Greenville at Staunton
Piasa Southwestern at Gillespie
Pana 15, Vandalia 6, 1st
Hillsboro 19, Virden North Mac 0, half
Non-conference
Mt. Zion 21, Bartonville Limestone 0, 1st
Casey-Westfield at Bridgeport Red Hill
LeRoy 7, Central A&M 6, 2nd
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 33, Colfax Ridgeview-Lexington 13, 3rd
Linton-Stockton, Ind. 13, Decatur St. Teresa 12, 2nd
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 54, Chicago Academy 12, final
Effingham 17, Robinson 0, half
El Paso-Gridley at Macon Meridian
Fieldcrest 12, Dwight 0, half
Herscher at Charleston
Mahomet-Seymour 14, Morton 12, 2nd
Marshall at Trenton Wesclin
Mattoon at Troy Triad
Rochester 40, Peoria 0, 3rd
Shelbyville 14, Newton 0,
Normal Community 20, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 7, 2nd
Taylorville 27, Olney Richland County 6, 2nd
Tremont at Clinton
Tuscola 19, Peru St. Bede 12, half
Warrensburg-Latham at Downs Tri-Valley
8-man football
Decatur Unity Christian at Amboy-LaMoille
Saturday's games
Lincoln at Springfield Lanphier
Urbana at Champaign Centennial
Normal University at Springfield
Danville at Chatham Glenwood
Lawrenceville at Oblong
8-man football
Farmer City Blue Ridge at Champaign St. Thomas More
Martinsville at Milford