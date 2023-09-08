WEEK 3
Big 12
Normal Community 43, Normal West 0, half
Champaign Centennial at Peoria Richwoods
Danville 16, Peoria Manual 12, 2nd
Peoria Notre Dame 20, Bloomington 12, 4th
Peoria 78, Urbana 0, 2nd
Central State Eight
Chatham Glenwood 51, Decatur Eisenhower 0, half
Springfield 22, Lincoln 12, 3rd
Rochester 21, Decatur MacArthur 7, 3rd
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 48, Jacksonville 10, 4th
Normal University 21, Springfield Southeast, half
Illini Prairie
St. Joseph-Ogden 19, Fairbury Prairie Central 6, 3rd
Bloomington Central Catholic 34, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7, 3rd
Pontiac 34, Rantoul 8, half
Tolono Unity 35, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 0, 2nd
Lincoln Prairie
Arcola 20, Argenta-Oreana 13, 4th
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 30, Tri-County 0, 4th
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Sangamon Valley/Tri-City
Sullivan-Okaw Valley 33, Toledo Cumberland 6, 3rd
Villa Grove 14, Nokomis 6, 3rd
Sangamo
Athens 14, Stanford Olympia 6, 4th
Auburn 40, Pleasant Plains 21, 3rd
Maroa-Forsyth 63, Petersburg PORTA 0, 3rd
Williamsville 49, Pittsfield 7, 3rd
New Berlin 56, Riverton 0, half
South Central
Carlinville at Vandalia
Greenville at Gillespie
Hillsboro at Staunton
Pana 16, Piasa Southwestern 14, 4th
Litchfield 28, Virden North Mac 7, 4th
Non-conference
Decatur St. Teresa 21, Central A&M 17, 4th
Mt. Zion 34, Salem 6, 2nd
Sherrard 24, Warrensburg-Latham 15, final
Eureka 35, Clinton 20, 4th
Minonk Fieldcrest 28, Colfax Ridgeview-Lexington 14, 3rd
Downs Tri-Valley 54, Fisher 0, half
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 14, El Paso-Gridley 7, 3rd
LeRoy 34, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 8, 3rd
Tremont at Heyworth
Charleston 23, Jerseyville 12, half
Mattoon at Highland
Farmington 26, Tuscola 14, half
Taylorville 15, Columbia 0, 3rd
Elgin St. Edward at Dwight
Breese Mater Dei 36, Effingham 14, 4th
Mahomet-Seymour 28, Quincy Notre Dame 0, half
Macon Meridian at Sparta (Saturday)
St. Louis Roosevelt/Carnahan, MO at Shelbyville (Saturday)
St. Louis Confluence Prep Academy, MO at Monticello (Saturday)
Coal City 41, Streator 6, 2nd
8-person
Milford at Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland
Ridgewood at Decatur Unity Christian
Farmer City Blue Ridge 26, Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran 8, half