WEEK 4
Apollo
Effingham 28, Mattoon 21, half
Mahomet Seymour 36, Charleston 0, 3rd
Mt. Zion 21, Taylorville 6, half
Big Twelve
Champaign Centennial 13, Champaign Central 0, half
Bloomington 17, Danville 7, half
Normal West 28, Urbana 14, 2nd
Normal Community 42, Peoria 22, half
Peoria Notre Dame 35, Peoria Richwoods 7, half
Central Illinois
Central A&M 14, Clinton 7, 2nd
Shelbyville 28, Tuscola 20, 2nd
Warrensburg-Latham at Macon Meridian
Central State Eight
Chatham Glenwood 20, Springfield 0, half
Normal University 28, Decatur MacArthur 0, half
Rochester 42, Jacksonville 0, half
Decatur Eisenhower 20, Springfield Lanphier 8, 2nd
Springfield Southeast at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin
Illini Prairie
Bloomington Central Catholic 17, Monticello 16, half
St. Joseph-Ogden 42, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 6, 2nd
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28, Pontiac 6, 2nd
Fairbury Prairie Central 48, Rantoul 0, half
Lincoln Prairie
Sullivan-Okaw Valley 20, Argenta-Oreana 6, half
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 21, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 7, half
Nokomis 38, Cerro Gordo-Bement0, half
Arcola 21, Tri-County 6, 3rd
Toledo Cumberland 12, Villa Grove 7, half
Sangamo
Athens 28, Auburn 26, 3rd
Maroa-Forsyth 48, Riverton 0, 2nd
New Berlin 14, Pittsfield 0, half
Pleasant Plains at Petersburg PORTA
Williamsville 20, Stanford Olympia 12, half
South Central
Hillsboro 14, Gillespie 10, 2nd
Greenville 27, Litchfield 14, half
Pana 26, Virden North Mac 7, half
Carlinville 19, Staunton 0, half
Vandalia 34, Piasa Southwestern 7, half
Non-Conference
Tolono Unity 35, Decatur St. Teresa 7, half
El Paso-Gridley 30, Elmwood-Brimfield 0, 3rd
Fisher vs. Colfax Ridgeview-Lexington
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 28, Eureka 7, half
Heyworth 14, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14, 3rd
LeRoy 27, Tremont 0, 3rd
Downs Tri-Valley 48, Minonk Fieldcrest 6, 3rd
Lincoln 20, Peoria Manual 6, 2nd
Other
Melrose Park Walther Christian at Dwight
Streator 12, Manteno 6, 2nd
8-Player Football
Hanover River Ridge 21, Farmer City Blue Ridge 20, final
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Danville Schlarman (Sat.)
Martinsville 53, Decatur Unity Christian 0, final