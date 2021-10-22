Central Illinois high school football schedule for Week 9

All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
Big 12
Champaign Centennial at Champaign Central
Normal Community at Normal West
Peoria Richwoods at Peoria Manual
Peoria Notre Dame at Peoria, Thursday, 7 p.m.
Danville 1, Urbana 0, forfeit
Central Illinois
Warrensburg-Latham at St. Teresa
Meridian at Tuscola
Shelbyville at Central A&M
Central State 8
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at Chatham Glenwood
Springfield Lanphier at Eisenhower
MacArthur at Jacksonville
Rochester at Normal University
Springfield Southeast at Springfield
Heart of Illinois (Large)
El Paso-Gridley at Tri-Valley
Eureka at Deer Creek-Mackinaw
Fieldcrest at Tremont
Heart of Illinois (Small)
LeRoy at Colfax Ridgeview
Heyworth at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Illini Prairie
Prairie Central at Central Catholic
Illinois Valley Central at Rantoul
Unity at Monticello
St. Joseph-Ogden at Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Olympia at Pontiac
Lincoln Prairie
Villa Grove-Heritage at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
Tri-County at Cerro Gordo-Bement (at Bement)
Cumberland at Sangamon Valley/Tri-City
Arcola 1, Argenta-Oreana 0, forfeit
Little Illini
Casey-Westfield at Red Hill
Newton at Marshall
Mount Carmel at Paris
Robinson at Olney
Sangamo
Auburn at PORTA
Maroa-Forsyth at Riverton
New Berlin at Pleasant Plains
North Mac at Athens
Williamsville at Pittsfield
South Central
Pana at Carlinville
Piasa Southwestern at Gillespie
Greenville at Vandalia
Litchfield at Hillsboro
Non-conference
Bloomington at Mahomet-Seymour
Breese Mater Dei at Mount Zion
Salem at Charleston
Highland at Effingham
Troy Triad at Lincoln
Mattoon at Marion
Taylorville at Bethalto Civic Memorial
Gilman Iroquois West at Clinton
Nokomis at Dupo
Lawrenceville at Oblong
Fisher at Ottawa Marquette
Carlyle at Staunton
Other
Streator at Coal City
Seneca at Dwight
Pekin at Limestone
8-man
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Champaign St. Thomas More, Saturday, 1 p.m.
LSA at Milford, Saturday, 2 p.m.
Blue Ridge at Peoria Heights
Martinsville at Galva, Saturday, 7 p.m.
Watch now: Check out photos and highlights from Week 8 high school football games
Athens at Maroa-Forsyth
Watch now: Maroa-Forsyth's head football coach Josh Jostes talks about his team's loss to Athens
Watch now: Maroa-Forsyth linebacker Aiden Riser talks about the Trojans' loss to Athens, 28-21
Watch now: Tuscola's Patrick Pierce talks about the Warriors' win
Watch now: Tuscola coach Andy Romine breaks down his team's win against Warrensburg-Latham
Watch now: Warrensburg-Latham coach Aaron Fricke discusses his team's loss to Tuscola
Watch now: Arcola’s Tanner Thomas, Caleb McMillan recap shutout win over Villa Grove
Watch now: Athens' Cameren Bigard scores to put the Warriors ahead 28-21 with two minutes remaining in Q4
Watch now: Mount Zion highlight against Charleston
Watch now: Mount Zion highlights against Charleston
Watch now: Maroa-Forsyth's Cade Culp scores to put the Trojans up 21-14 over Athens in the 4th quarter
Watch now: Athens' Camden Austin scores again to put the Warriors in the lead 14-13
Watch now: Charleston scores in the third quarter against Mount Zion
Watch now: Arcola’s Caleb McMillan scores a 9-yard TD in the 3Q
Watch now:Maroa-Forsyth's Cade Culp scores from 60 yards out against Athens to lead 13-0
Watch now: Arcola’s Caleb McMillan scores a 5-yard TD in the 1Q
Athens at Maroa-Forsyth
Charleston at Mount Zion
Charleston at Mount Zion
Charleston at Mount Zion
Charleston at Mount Zion
Charleston at Mount Zion
Watch now: Maroa-Forsyth football takes the field against Athens
Athens at Maroa-Forsyth
Athens at Maroa-Forsyth
Athens at Maroa-Forsyth
Athens at Maroa-Forsyth
Athens at Maroa-Forsyth
Athens at Maroa-Forsyth
Athens at Maroa-Forsyth
Athens at Maroa-Forsyth
Athens at Maroa-Forsyth
Athens at Maroa-Forsyth
Athens at Maroa-Forsyth
Athens at Maroa-Forsyth
Watch now: Check out photos and highlights from Week 8 high school football games
Central Catholic at Olympia
Central Catholic at Olympia
Central Catholic at Olympia
Central Catholic at Olympia
Central Catholic at Olympia
Central Catholic at Olympia
Central Catholic at Olympia
Central Catholic at Olympia
Central Catholic at Olympia
Central Catholic at Olympia
Central Catholic at Olympia
Central Catholic at Olympia
Watch now: Bo Moews' 4-yd TD run gives Central Catholic 20-0 lead over Olympia
Watch now: Central Catholic gets ready for key game at Olympia
Watch now: Central Catholic stops Olympia to end first half
Watch now: It’s a rainy pregame at Normal Community
Watch now: Jake Slaughter runs for 2nd TD to give Central Catholic a 14-0 lead
Watch now: Jake Slaughter runs for first TD for Central Catholic
Watch now: Normal Community defense breaks up 4th down pass
Watch now: Tommy Davis returns kickoff 90 yards for Normal Community touchdown
Watch now: Normal Community’s Coleman runs for 5 yard
Watch now: Reygan Sitton runs 4 yards for Olympia TD against Central Catholic
Watch now: Jason Drengwitz discusses NCHS victory
Central Catholic at Olympia
Central Catholic at Olympia
Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR