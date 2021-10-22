 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Central Illinois high school football schedule for Week 9

  • 0

All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted

Big 12

Champaign Centennial at Champaign Central

Normal Community at Normal West

Peoria Richwoods at Peoria Manual

Peoria Notre Dame at Peoria, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Danville 1, Urbana 0, forfeit

Central Illinois

Warrensburg-Latham at St. Teresa

Meridian at Tuscola

Shelbyville at Central A&M

Central State 8

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at Chatham Glenwood

Springfield Lanphier at Eisenhower

MacArthur at Jacksonville

Rochester at Normal University

Springfield Southeast at Springfield

Heart of Illinois (Large)

El Paso-Gridley at Tri-Valley

Eureka at Deer Creek-Mackinaw

Fieldcrest at Tremont

Heart of Illinois (Small)

LeRoy at Colfax Ridgeview

Heyworth at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Illini Prairie

Prairie Central at Central Catholic

Illinois Valley Central at Rantoul

Unity at Monticello

St. Joseph-Ogden at Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Olympia at Pontiac

Lincoln Prairie

Villa Grove-Heritage at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

Tri-County at Cerro Gordo-Bement (at Bement)

Cumberland at Sangamon Valley/Tri-City

Arcola 1, Argenta-Oreana 0, forfeit

Little Illini

Casey-Westfield at Red Hill

Newton at Marshall

Mount Carmel at Paris

Robinson at Olney

Sangamo

Auburn at PORTA

Maroa-Forsyth at Riverton

New Berlin at Pleasant Plains

North Mac at Athens

Williamsville at Pittsfield

South Central

Pana at Carlinville

Piasa Southwestern at Gillespie

Greenville at Vandalia

Litchfield at Hillsboro

Non-conference

Bloomington at Mahomet-Seymour

Breese Mater Dei at Mount Zion

Salem at Charleston

Highland at Effingham

Troy Triad at Lincoln

Mattoon at Marion

Taylorville at Bethalto Civic Memorial

Gilman Iroquois West at Clinton

Nokomis at Dupo

Lawrenceville at Oblong

Fisher at Ottawa Marquette

Carlyle at Staunton

Other

Streator at Coal City

Seneca at Dwight

Pekin at Limestone

8-man

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Champaign St. Thomas More, Saturday, 1 p.m.

LSA at Milford, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Blue Ridge at Peoria Heights

Martinsville at Galva, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois State women stretch out before practice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News