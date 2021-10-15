Central Illinois high school football schedule for Week 8

 Skip to main content
All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted

Apollo

Charleston at Mount Zion

Lincoln at Taylorville

Mattoon at Mahomet-Seymour

Big 12

Bloomington at Champaign Central

Champaign Centennial at Normal Community

Normal West at Peoria Richwoods

Peoria Notre Dame at Peoria Manual

Peoria 1, Urbana 0, forfeit

Central Illinois

Clinton at Meridian

St. Teresa at Shelbyville

Tuscola at Warrensburg-Latham

Central State 8

Chatham Glenwood at Springfield Lanphier

Jacksonville at Eisenhower

MacArthur at Springfield, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Normal University at Springfield SHG

Springfield Southeast at Rochester

Heart of Illinois (Large)

Tri-Valley at Eureka

Tremont at El Paso-Gridley

Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Fieldcrest

Heart of Illinois (Small)

Ridgeview at Heyworth

Fisher at LeRoy

Illini Prairie

Central Catholic at Olympia

Pontiac at Chillicothe IVC

Monticello at Prairie Central

Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Tolono Unity

Rantoul at St. Joseph-Ogden

Lincoln Prairie

Villa Grove-Heritage at Arcola

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Cumberland

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City at Tri-County

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1, Argenta-Oreana 0, forfeit

Little Illini

Red Hill at Lawrenceville

Marshall at Casey-Westfield

Olney at Newton

Paris at Robinson

Sangamo

Athens at Maroa-Forsyth

Riverton at Auburn

Williamsville at New Berlin

Pittsfield at PORTA

Pleasant Plains at North Mac

South Central

Carlinville at Greenville

Gillespie at Staunton

Hillsboro at Piasa Southwestern

Vandalia at Litchfield

Non-conference

Central A&M at Camp Point Central, Saturday, 1 p.m. 

Effingham at Breese Mater Dei

Pana at Nokomis

Danville at South Holland Thornwood

GCMS at Forreston, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Indianapolis Phalen Leadership Academy at Mount Carmel, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Other

Dugger (Union), Ind. at Oblong, 6 p.m.

Dwight at Gilman Iroquois West

Streator at Wilmington

8-man

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Pawnee, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Champaign St. Thomas More at Martinsville

Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran at LSA

South Beloit at Blue Ridge

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

