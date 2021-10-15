Central Illinois high school football schedule for Week 8

All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
Apollo
Charleston at Mount Zion
Lincoln at Taylorville
Mattoon at Mahomet-Seymour
Big 12
Bloomington at Champaign Central
Champaign Centennial at Normal Community
Normal West at Peoria Richwoods
Peoria Notre Dame at Peoria Manual
Peoria 1, Urbana 0, forfeit
Central Illinois
Clinton at Meridian
St. Teresa at Shelbyville
Tuscola at Warrensburg-Latham
Central State 8
Chatham Glenwood at Springfield Lanphier
Jacksonville at Eisenhower
MacArthur at Springfield, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Normal University at Springfield SHG
Springfield Southeast at Rochester
Heart of Illinois (Large)
Tri-Valley at Eureka
Tremont at El Paso-Gridley
Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Fieldcrest
Heart of Illinois (Small)
Ridgeview at Heyworth
Fisher at LeRoy
Illini Prairie
Central Catholic at Olympia
Pontiac at Chillicothe IVC
Monticello at Prairie Central
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Tolono Unity
Rantoul at St. Joseph-Ogden
Lincoln Prairie
Villa Grove-Heritage at Arcola
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Cumberland
Sangamon Valley/Tri-City at Tri-County
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1, Argenta-Oreana 0, forfeit
Little Illini
Red Hill at Lawrenceville
Marshall at Casey-Westfield
Olney at Newton
Paris at Robinson
Sangamo
Athens at Maroa-Forsyth
Riverton at Auburn
Williamsville at New Berlin
Pittsfield at PORTA
Pleasant Plains at North Mac
South Central
Carlinville at Greenville
Gillespie at Staunton
Hillsboro at Piasa Southwestern
Vandalia at Litchfield
Non-conference
Central A&M at Camp Point Central, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Effingham at Breese Mater Dei
Pana at Nokomis
Danville at South Holland Thornwood
GCMS at Forreston, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Indianapolis Phalen Leadership Academy at Mount Carmel, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Other
Dugger (Union), Ind. at Oblong, 6 p.m.
Dwight at Gilman Iroquois West
Streator at Wilmington
8-man
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Pawnee, Saturday, 2 p.m.
Champaign St. Thomas More at Martinsville
Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran at LSA
South Beloit at Blue Ridge
Watch now: Check out photos and highlights from Week 7 high school football games
Arcola at Cerro Gordo-Bement
Springfield SHG at MacArthur
Watch now: Mattoon head football coach Troy Johnson talks about his team's victory in the Coles County Clash over Charleston
Watch now: Mattoon quarterback Jackson Spurgeon talks about winning the Coles County Clash over Charleston
Watch now: Charleston head coach Jerry Payne takes about the 2021 Coles County Clash
Watch now: Mattoon's Derrius White makes an acrobatic touchdown catch to put the Green Wave up 32-27 in the 4th quarter
Watch now: Charleston's Nate Shrader scores to put the Trojans in the lead 27-26 in Q4 against Mattoon
Watch now: Mattoon's Jackson Spurgeon scores to put Mattoon up 26-21 over Charleston
Watch now: Brody Walworth discusses U High win
Watch now: Charleston's Jack Nelson connects with Wyatt Strader to put the Trojans on top 21-20 in Q3
Watch now: Cerro-Gordo Bement stops Arcola in second quarter
Watch now: Grace scores to give Mattoon a 20-14 lead over Charleston late in Q2
Watch now: Cerro-Gordo Bement band performs at halftime
Watch now: Cerro-Gordo Bement’s Cody Layfield scores in the second quarter against Arcola
Watch now: Charleston's Jack Nelson runs in a touchdown to go up 7-0 over Mattoon in the first quarter
Watch now: Charleston's Connor Woodley misses on 36-yard field goal attempt
Watch now: Arcola’s Tanner Thomas runs for a touchdown against Cerro-Gordo
Watch now: Mattoon football takes the field for the Coles County Clash at Eastern Illinois University
Arcola at Cerro Gordo-Bement
Arcola at Cerro Gordo-Bement
Watch now: Spurgeon runs in a touchdown against Charleston in 2nd quarter
Arcola at Cerro Gordo-Bement
Photo Oct 08, 8 48 49 PM.jpg
Arcola at Cerro Gordo-Bement
Arcola at Cerro Gordo-Bement
Arcola at Cerro Gordo-Bement
Arcola at Cerro Gordo-Bement
Arcola at Cerro Gordo-Bement
Arcola at Cerro Gordo-Bement
Arcola at Cerro Gordo-Bement
Arcola at Cerro Gordo-Bement
Watch now: Check out photos and highlights from Week 7 high school football games
Watch now: Central Catholic's Ian Whitaker with a touchdown run
Watch now: Central Catholic's Ryan Hoeferle makes a first-down catch
Watch now: Central Catholic's Michael Mier with a tackle for loss
Watch now: Central Catholic's Robert Moews runs for a short gain
Watch now: Jayden Mangruem talks about first QB start for Normal West in win over Danville
Watch now: Brody Walworth discusses U High win
Eisenhower at University High
Eisenhower at University High
Eisenhower at University High
Watch now: Higgins 1-yd TD run pushes Normal West lead to 28-0
Tremont at Fisher
Tremont at Fisher
Tremont at Fisher
Tremont at Fisher
Tremont at Fisher
Watch now: Matt Marsaglia 12-yd TD run as Normal West ups lead to 21-0
Danville at Normal West
Danville at Normal West
Danville at Normal West
Watch now: Mangruem 6-yd TD run puts Normal West ahead, 14-0
Danville at Normal West
Danville at Normal West
Danville at Normal West
Danville at Normal West
Danville at Normal West
Watch now: Mangruem 2-yd TD run and Senn PAT gives Normal West 7-0 lead over Danville
Watch now: Duley boots 42-yard field goal for U High
Watch now: Moeller bulls 2 yards for U High touchdown
Danville at Normal West
Danville at Normal West
Watch now: Normal West defense turns back Danville inside 5-yard line
Danville at Normal West
Watch now: U High makes its entrance
Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR