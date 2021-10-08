Central Illinois high school football schedule for Week 7

All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
Apollo
Charleston vs. Mattoon (at EIU)
Effingham at Lincoln
Big 12
Bloomington at Peoria Notre Dame, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Peoria Manual at Champaign Centennial
Champaign Central at Peoria
Danville at Normal West
Central Illinois
Warrensburg-Latham at Clinton
Meridian at Central A&M
Central State 8
Rochester at Chatham Glenwood
Eisenhower at Normal University
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at MacArthur
Springfield at Jacksonville
Springfield Lanphier at Springfield Southeast
Heart of Illinois (Crossover)
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Tri-Valley
Heyworth at El Paso-Gridley
Eureka at Ridgeview-Lexington
LeRoy at Deer Creek-Mackinaw
Tremont at Fisher
Illini Prairie
Chillicothe IVC at Central Catholic
Prairie Central at Olympia
Monticello at Paxton-Buckley-Loda
St. Joseph-Ogden at Pontiac
Tolono Unity at Rantoul
Lincoln Prairie
Arcola at Cerro Gordo-Bement
Sangamon Valley/Tri-City at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
Tri-County at Villa Grove-Heritage
Cumberland 1, Argenta-Oreana 0, forfeit
Little Illini
Red Hill at Marshall
Lawrenceville at Robinson
Mount Carmel at Newton
Paris at Olney
Sangamo
Athens at Pittsfield
North Mac at Auburn
PORTA at Maroa-Forsyth
New Berlin at Riverton
Pleasant Plains at Williamsville
South Central
Litchfield at Carlinville
Greenville at Pana
Staunton at Hillsboro
Piasa Southwestern at Vandalia
Non-conference
St. Teresa at Chester
Mahomet-Seymour at Peoria Richwoods
Mount Zion at Collinsville
Granite City at Normal Community
Shelbyville at Flora
Stockton at Fieldcrest, Saturday, 2 p.m.
Oblong at Casey-Westfield
Nokomis at Gillespie
Other
Braidwood Reed-Custer at Streator
Pekin at Metamora
Watseka at Dwight
8-man
Kirkland Hiawatha at Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland
Champaign St. Thomas More at Sciota West Prairie, Saturday, 1 p.m.
LSA at Galva, Saturday, noon
Milford at Blue Ridge
Martinsville at Biggsville West Central
MacArthur at Eisenhower
Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR