Central Illinois high school football schedule for Week 7

  • 0

All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted

Apollo

Charleston vs. Mattoon (at EIU)

Effingham at Lincoln

Big 12

Bloomington at Peoria Notre Dame, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Peoria Manual at Champaign Centennial

Champaign Central at Peoria

Danville at Normal West

Central Illinois

Warrensburg-Latham at Clinton

Meridian at Central A&M

Central State 8

Rochester at Chatham Glenwood

Eisenhower at Normal University

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at MacArthur

Springfield at Jacksonville

Springfield Lanphier at Springfield Southeast

Heart of Illinois (Crossover)

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Tri-Valley

Heyworth at El Paso-Gridley

Eureka at Ridgeview-Lexington

LeRoy at Deer Creek-Mackinaw

Tremont at Fisher

Illini Prairie

Chillicothe IVC at Central Catholic

Prairie Central at Olympia

Monticello at Paxton-Buckley-Loda

St. Joseph-Ogden at Pontiac

Tolono Unity at Rantoul

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola at Cerro Gordo-Bement

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

Tri-County at Villa Grove-Heritage

Cumberland 1, Argenta-Oreana 0, forfeit

Little Illini

Red Hill at Marshall

Lawrenceville at Robinson

Mount Carmel at Newton

Paris at Olney

Sangamo

Athens at Pittsfield

North Mac at Auburn

PORTA at Maroa-Forsyth

New Berlin at Riverton

Pleasant Plains at Williamsville

South Central

Litchfield at Carlinville

Greenville at Pana

Staunton at Hillsboro

Piasa Southwestern at Vandalia

Non-conference

St. Teresa at Chester

Mahomet-Seymour at Peoria Richwoods

Mount Zion at Collinsville

Granite City at Normal Community

Shelbyville at Flora

Stockton at Fieldcrest, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Oblong at Casey-Westfield

Nokomis at Gillespie

Other

Braidwood Reed-Custer at Streator

Pekin at Metamora

Watseka at Dwight

8-man

Kirkland Hiawatha at Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland

Champaign St. Thomas More at Sciota West Prairie, Saturday, 1 p.m.

LSA at Galva, Saturday, noon

Milford at Blue Ridge

Martinsville at Biggsville West Central

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

