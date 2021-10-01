Central Illinois high school football schedule for Week 6

All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
Apollo
Taylorville at Charleston
Effingham at Mount Zion
Mattoon at Lincoln
Big 12
Centennial at Bloomington
Central at Manual
Peoria Notre Dame at Danville
Normal Community at Peoria
Normal West 1, Urbana 0, forfeit
Central Illinois
Meridian at Shelbyville
Warrensburg-Latham at Central A&M
Clinton 1, Tuscola 0, forfeit
Central State 8
Springfield Southeast at Chatham Glenwood
MacArthur at Eisenhower, 5 p.m.
Sacred Heart-Griffin at Jacksonville
Normal University at Springfield
Rochester at Lanphier, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Heart of Illinois (Large)
Tri-Valley at Fieldcrest
El Paso-Gridley at Eureka
Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Tremont
Heart of Illinois (Small)
Ridgeview at GCMS
Fisher at Heyworth
Illini Prairie
Central Catholic at St. Joseph-Ogden
Olympia at IVC
PBL at Prairie Central
Rantoul at Monticello
Pontiac at Tolono Unity
Lincoln Prairie
ALAH at Arcola
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Argenta-Oreana
Villa Grove-Heritage at Sangamon Valley/Tri-City
Cumberland at Tri-County
Little Illini
Casey-Westfield at Lawrenceville, Saturday, 2 p.m.
Marshall at Paris
Olney at Mount Carmel, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Robinson at Newton
Sangamo
Auburn at Athens
Maroa-Forsyth at Pleasant Plains
New Berlin at Pittsfield
Riverton at PORTA
Williamsville at North Mac
South Central
Carlinville at Piasa Southwestern
Hillsboro at Gillespie
Pana at Litchfield
Vandalia at Staunton
Non-conference
Mahomet-Seymour at Quincy Notre Dame
Harvey Thornton at Richwoods
Madison at St. Teresa
LeRoy at Ottawa Marquette
Oblong at Red Hill
Greenville at Montgomery City, Missouri
Other
Alton Marquette at Nokomis
Streator at Peotone
Flora at Hamilton County, 7:20
Dwight at Clifton Central
8-man
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Martinsville, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Pawnee at St. Thomas More, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Bushnell-Prairie City at LSA
Blue Ridge at Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran
