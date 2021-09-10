Central Illinois high school football schedule for Week 3

All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
Apollo
Effingham at Charleston
Mount Zion at Mahomet-Seymour
Taylorville at Mattoon
Big 12
Bloomington at Peoria Manual
Normal West at Champaign Centennial
Peoria at Danville
Richwoods at Normal Community
Peoria Notre Dame at Urbana, canceled
Central Illinois
Shelbyville at Clinton
Central A&M at St. Teresa
Meridian at Warrensburg-Latham
Central State 8
Chatham Glenwood at Jacksonville
Eisenhower at Springfield, Saturday, 2 p.m.
Springfield Southeast 1, MacArthur 0, forfeit
Normal University at Springfield Lanphier
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at Rochester
Heart of Illinois (crossover games)
Downs Tri-Valley at Ridgeview
El Paso-Gridley at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Eureka at Heyworth
Ottawa Marquette at Deer Creek-Mackinaw
Fisher at Fieldcrest
LeRoy at Tremont
Illini Prairie
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Central Catholic
Tolono Unity at Chillicothe IVC
Prairie Central at St. Joseph-Ogden
Monticello at Olympia
Rantoul at Pontiac
Lincoln Prairie
Tri-County at Arcola
Sangamon Valley/Tri-City at Argenta-Oreana
Cumberland at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Villa Grove-Heritage
Little Illini
Newton at Casey-Westfield
Paris at Lawrenceville
Robinson at Mount Carmel
Sangamo
New Berlin at Maroa-Forsyth
Athens at Pleasant Plains
Auburn at Pittsfield
Riverton at Williamsville
South Central
Hillsboro at Carlinville
Gillespie at Pana
Staunton at Greenville
Piasa Southwestern at Litchfield
Non-conference
Lincoln at Jerseyville
Champaign Central at Edwardsville
Marshall at South Vermillion, Ind.
East Alton-Wood River at Nokomis
Vandalia at Carlyle
Parke Heritage at Tuscola, Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Olney at North Mac, Saturday, 7 p.m.
Other
Herscher at Streator
8-man
Pawnee 1. LSA 0, forfeit
Champaign St. Thomas More at Farmer City Blue Ridge,
Martinsville at Milford, Saturday, 2 p.m.
South Beloit at Flanagan-Cornell
