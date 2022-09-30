Central Catholic surges past St. Joseph-Ogden

BLOOMINGTON – The first half on homecoming at Bill Hundman Memorial Field on Friday was an aerial circus with the first 14 passes successfully finding their intended target.

Central Catholic High School turned the second half into a shoulder-pad popping, yardage gobbling rushing exhibition that the Saints rode to a 42-20 Illini Prairie Conference victory over St. Joseph-Ogden.

“We knew going in after how we played last week this was a big game,” Central Catholic coach Kevin Braucht said. “It was a playoff atmosphere game. Our kids came out and played fantastic.”

The Saints moved to 4-2 overall and in the Illini Prairie as SJO slipped to 3-3 and 2-3 in league play.

Spartans start fast

After Central Catholic scored first on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Colin Hayes to Ryersen Pirtz, SJO grabbed a 14-7 lead with quick drives that produced a 25-yard scoring pass from Logan Smith to Coy Taylor and a 15-yard Taylor run on a sweep left.

After totaling 129 yards on those two first-quarter scoring drives, the Spartans were limited to 116 yards the rest of the evening.

“We didn’t really change anything,” said Pirtz, a defensive back. “Everybody on the team just got their heads together, and we started to play football.”

While Taylor finished with 11 receptions for 140 yards, Central Catholic put the clamps on 6-foot-6 Illinois State basketball recruit Ty Pence.

“Our plan all week was to double Pence,” said Braucht, who did so with Bennett Summers and Sam Keller. “They played fantastic.”

Carrying lead into halftime

Two fourth-down plays changed the game’s momentum in the second quarter.

First, Hayes found Ryan Hoeferle over the middle for 12 yards on fourth-and-3 from midfield. Four plays later, Ian Whitaker charged up the middle for a 12-yard touchdown.

The Saints then turned away the Spartans when a pass on fourth-and-goal just inside the 2 fell incomplete.

Central Catholic marched 98 yards to take the lead. Hayes passed 18 yards to Ryan Hoeferle for the go-ahead touchdown with 31 seconds left in the half.

Whitaker’s big night

Whitaker, a senior tailback, finished with 190 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 23 carries.

“We went in at halftime and talked how we need to pound the ball,” Whitaker said. “The offensive line was thankfully opening up holes. The receivers were staying on their guys. In open space, I was just running with the wind.”

Hayes added 113 yards on the ground on 21 attempts, and Hoeferle chipped in 49 rushing yards and 47 receiving.

The Central Catholic offensive line of tackles Dominic McKibbin and Jackson Metzdorff, guards Grayson McCardle and Jacob Peterlin and center Alexander Tabb paved the way for 379 rushing yards on 61 carries.

Defense dominates

The Saints defense held the Spartans to a net of 2 rushing yards on nine attempts and 22 total yards in the second half.

“I really loved how we played on defense. They’re a really explosive football team,” said Braucht. “We had a good plan. Both our defensive coordinators, Coach (Bobby) Crawford and Coach (Jeff) Porter, did a great job putting our kids in position to play well."