The Central Catholic High School football team amassed 345 yards rushing while holding Pontiac to minus 34 yards on the ground in a 63-6 Illini Prairie Conference victory Friday at Bill Hundman Memorial Field.

Will Adelman rushed for 208 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown for the Saints.

Kaden Lee added 49 yards and a score, while quarterback Colin Hayes ran for three TDs, Sam Keller two and Connor Rave one.

Hayes also passed for 66 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown strike to Bennett Summers.

Pontiac's score came on a 100-yard kickoff return by Kerr Bauman.

Bloomington rolls

Quarterback AJ Codron tossed four touchdown passes, three to Keyonte Hamilton, as Bloomington handled Peoria Richwoods 41-0 in a season-opening Big 12 Conference triumph at Fred Carlton Field.

"The majority of the game was played in Richwoods' territory," Purple Raiders coach Scott Godfrey said. "We allowed them four first downs and 130 yards in total offense, while recovering three of their fumbles."

Codron completed 9 of 21 passes for 137 yards with his fourth scoring pass going to Juan Rivera. Hamilton totaled five receptions for 84 yards.

Kyveon Chestnut paced BHS on the ground with 67 yards and a score on 14 carries.

West rocks Champaign

Normal West claimed a 47-7 Big 12 victory over Champaign Central at Champaign behind first-time starter Johnny Freymann at quarterback.

Freymann completed 7 of 12 passes for 167 yards and found Gavin Camp and Maliq Givens with touchdown tosses.

“I'm extremely proud of this team in how they were able to not only start extremely well, they came out after an two-hour rain delay and continued to play very well," Wildcats coach Nathan Fincham said. "For a group with a lot of first time starters and varsity contributors, tonight was a good start."

Josiah Edmonson ran for two touchdowns. Jrue Mangreum, Cooper Temples and Trey Frost added one apiece.

