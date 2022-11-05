Central Catholic comeback comes up short as Rockridge tops Saints in Class 2A second-round game

BLOOMINGTON — When Colin Hayes found tight end Nick Mardis over the middle for an 11-yard touchdown pass, Central Catholic finally took the lead Saturday.

The only problem? There was 1:08 left in the third quarter against Rockridge in a Class 2A second-round playoff game at Bill Hundman Memorial Field.

And only 1:08 left for the Saints with a howling southwest wind at their back.

"Throwing was quite hard, especially here in the fourth quarter," said Hayes.

Rockridge's Peyton Locke broke off touchdown runs of 42 and 60 yards in the fourth quarter. The Saints couldn't rally again as the Rockets earned a 27-18 victory.

Central Catholic, which qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2017, finished 7-4. Fifth-ranked Rockridge (10-1) advanced to face Maroa-Forysth in next week's quarterfinals.

"We definitely win as a team and lose as as a team," said Central Catholic senior halfback/linebacker Ian Whitaker. "We fought all the way to the end, and I'm super proud of the guys."

Hayes train

With muddy field conditions and wind gusts, the Saints knew running the 6-foot-6, 220-pound Hayes was their best weapon.

The junior gained 194 yards on 22 carries. His 33-yard TD run cut Rockridge's lead to 14-12 with 5:13 left.

After Bo Moews blocked a punt to set up the Saints at Rockridge's 24-yard line, Hayes ran four straight times before hitting tight end Nick Mardis with an 11-yard TD pass for a 21-18 lead late in the third quarter.

"No excuses on the field conditions because it was the same for both (teams), but knowing that third quarter ended the way it did we knew we needed to score one more time," said Central Catholic head coach Kevin Braucht.

"Going into the wind you can only go to the well so many times with certain runs, and they started doing certain things. When we had to throw it was pretty non-existent in these conditions."

Early deficit

Rockridge showed off its devastating run game early.

Alex Zarlantanes broke off a 62-yard run on the game's first play and scored on a 1-yard run the next play for a 7-0 lead before a minute had elapsed.

Locke seemed to have better footing than anyone on the field going outside. He flashed that on an 18-yard TD run early in the second quarter for a 14-0 lead.

The Rockets rushed for 338 yards, with Locke leading the way with 211 yards.

Near comeback

Hayes, who threw a 17-yard touchdown to Mardis into the wind in the second quarter to get the Saints within 14-6 at halftime, nearly rallied his team again in the fourth quarter.

The Saints stopped Rockridge on downs at Central's 45 with 5:57 left. On second-and-17, Hayes found Whitaker over the middle and he got free down to the Rockets' 10.

However, a holding penalty wiped out the long gain. Hayes' fourth-down pass to Ryan Hoeferle came up a yard short, and Locke broke outside on the next play to seal the outcome.

"Penalties definitely hurt us today, and we've stayed pretty clean on those most of the year," said Braucht. "They had some calls, too."

Hayes finished 5 of 19 for 88 yards with one interception. Rockridge's Connor Deem went 1 of 3 for eight yards.

Tradition re-established

Braucht told his team not to hang its heads afterwards and that they should be proud of getting the school, which has won four state titles, back on its feet.

The Saints went winless in 2018. The program was in shambles before Braucht, a former player and part of the 1994 Class 3A champions, took over the following season.

Central Catholic slowly built back and missed qualifying for the playoffs by one game last season. Not only did this year's team return to the postseason, but it won 27-26 last week in overtime against Mercer County.

"The kids battled. I love this team," said Braucht. "I love where we're at from four years ago to being a quarter away from the quarterfinals ... these seniors said this is what the expectation is. We've kind of reformed our program and we understand what the expectation is here."

Whitaker won't be putting on the Saints' uniform anymore. But he'll be watching especially with his freshman brother, Isaiah, a potential future star.

"I'm super proud of everyone who was part of it," said Whitaker. "I'm going to miss it. Next year they're going to be tough."