Caleb Rogers' pick-6 among flurry of scores late in first half that powers U High past Lanphier

NORMAL — Caleb Rogers had a chance for an interception go right through his hands in the first quarter. University High School's junior went to the sidelines and made a promise to his coaches and teammates.

"I told them I'm going to get the next one," said Rogers.

Rogers not only snagged the next pass thrown his way, he took it 75 yards for a touchdown. That highlighted a 28-point second-quarter explosion — including three scores in the last three minutes — that helped U High roll past Springfield Lanphier, 42-6, in the season opener Friday night at Hancock Stadium.

"It wasn't just me," said Rogers. "I was looking where I should cut, but I didn't have to because I had my team there. It was a team play. It wasn't just me that scored that."

Colin Cunningham threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, while JaQuan Harris scored on a pair of runs. U High's defense bottled up Lanphier, allowing just one first down as the Pioneers built a 42-0 lead and triggered a running clock early in the third quarter.

Here are four takeaways from the Pioneers' rout as U High looks ahead to next Friday's home game against Springfield Southeast.

First play strike

After U High's defense forced a three-and-out to start the game, the Pioneers' offense didn't waste any time.

On U High's first play, senior quarterback Colin Cunningham threw a 42-yard TD pass to senior Ty Blake, a 6-foot-4 basketball player out for football for the first time.

"That wasn't my original guy," said Cunningham, who scrambled in the pocket after his first read was covered before seeing Blake alone streaking toward the end zone.

U High didn't score on its next two series before getting into a rhythm and scoring on its next four possessions. Cunningham, who had a 7-yard scoring run, hit Colton Chinowth with a 39-yard TD pass before Rogers' pick-6.

"We had overthrown passes and a few blocking errors, but we're going to clean that up this week," said Cunningham, who finished 9 of 14 for 165 yards. "I have full faith in my guys we're going to do that this week."

Harris led the ground game with 77 yards on 12 carries with TD runs of 2 and 8 yards.

Defense comes through

Senior Cade McClellan and Chinowth also had interceptions as the Pioneers' defense bottled up Lanphier. The Lions had only 28 yards of total offense in the first half, with 13 of those coming on a fake punt.

"The defense was awesome," said U High head coach Brody Walworth. "Coach (Mike) Troll is back. He's back calling our D, and that feels really good. We have a lot of coaches do great work out there. They deserve a ton of credit.

"And our players, a big emphasis of ours in the offseason was being better tackling and pursuing the ball, and I thought we did a good job of that tonight."

Rogers credits going to a camp at Eastern Illinois this summer for setting the tone for the defense.

"We were focused and it's all mental," said Rogers.

Penalties galore

The first half was a sea of yellow penalty flags on both sides, which didn't surprise Walworth.

"It was typical Week 1. We talked about penalties endlessly this week," said Walworth, starting his second season at U High. "But when you get under the lights and there's a little pressure on, it's not the same as sitting in a room on Monday saying we won't commit any penalties."

Walworth knows there are many things the Pioneers need to "clean up" before facing Southeast and trying to go 2-0 in the Central State Eight Conference.

"We have a lot of guys who haven't played a lot of football at our skill positions," he said. "We took many formation penalties and little things hurt us. But once we settled in we were able to make the plays we were making all week and all month in August."

Uniforms missing

The Pioneers looked like the visiting team wearing their white instead of green uniforms. The reason was simple.

An empty box, along with a full box, of new uniforms showed up in June, according to Walworth. Nike has promised to put a rush order on printing new green uniforms for U High, but thus far they haven't arrived.

U High needed to get special permission from the Illinois High School Association to wear white uniforms for a home game while Lanphier wore its home black uniforms.