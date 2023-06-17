BLOOMINGTON — As the Red team struggled with high snaps both in punt and shotgun formation Saturday, Brock Leenerman’s nose for the football grew bigger each time.

Leenerman and the Blue defense was stingy against the run and capitalized on Red miscues in a 20-3 win during the Shrine All-Star Game at Illinois Wesleyan’s Tucci Stadium.

“I couldn’t even describe it, just doing what I do,” said the Normal West graduate of his frequent ventures into the Red backfield.

After Robinson’s Wes Jackson scrambled 9 yards for the game’s first touchdown and a 6-0 Blue lead, Red punter Endi Qunaj had to chase down a wayward snap in the end zone.

With Leenerman about to make a tackle for a safety, a desperation boot only made it out to the 4-yard line.

“I saw the snap go bad, and I knew I had to get there,” Leenerman said.

Leenerman also was in hot pursuit in the second half as three snaps sailed over the heads of Red quarterbacks.

“It was a really rewarding experience,” said Leenerman. “Not only did I get to play football one last time, but I got to hang out with some really cool people. It was good to strap up one last time.”

Behind quarterbacks Jackson, Joliet West’s Carl Bew and Vandalia’s Matthew Hagy, the Blue held a 20-0 halftime advantage.

Bew ran for touchdowns of 4 and 5 yards, and Eureka’s Justis Bachman caught seven passes for 58 yards.

“It was a great time playing the game. It’s what I love,” Bachman said. “It was a great experience. The relationships you make here … Obviously it's for the kids at Shriners, and it’s really cool to see that and meet up with the kids.”

The game also pitted high school teammates against each other as Bachman looked across at Eureka’s Dakota Wiegand on the Red defense.

“We were exchanging words back and forth during the game,” said Bachman with a smile.

Tri-Valley’s TJ Klein played for the Blue defense and came helmet-to-helmet with another former Viking in Blake Regenold, a running back for the Red.

“It was a first. The past four years — my whole life basically — I’ve been playing with him,” Klein said. “There was a little bit of trash talk between the two of us going up to the game.

"It was fun to play against him and get to tackle him. He was breaking some tackles, but I feel like the defense did a good job containing him.”

With four negative plays totaling minus 62 yards, the Red finished with a net of minus 2 yards on 30 rushes.

“The defensive line, we got good penetration up front and the linebackers were following us making plays,” said Klein. “Everybody was flying around, playing fast.”

The Red’s best drive of the day came in the second half. But on fourth-and-goal at the 4, Leenerman and team defensive Most Valuable Player Ian Lichtenburger of Rochester tackled Red quarterback Jake Seman of Williamsville for no gain.

The lone Red points came on a 37-yard field goal from Qunaj in the fourth quarter. The boot earned Qunaj his team’s offensive MVP honors.

Regenold was the leading rusher for the Red with 22 yards on 12 carries. Seman completed 9 of 18 passes for 129 yards, while Luke Shoven of Clifton Central was 11 of 22 for 66 yards.

Mascoutah's Quincy Hall reeled in 10 receptions for 80 yards and Breese Central's Braden Revermann six for 77. Central Catholic's Ryan Hoeferle had one catch for 22 yards.

Bew, Jackson and Hagy combined for 102 yards passing on 13 of 20 accuracy.

Jackson was the Blue offensive MVP, while the Red’s defensive award went to Blake Kersting of Yorkville.

Photos: The Illinois Shrine Bowl all-star football game