NORMAL — The announcement of coffee and hot chocolate at the concession stand was made throughout the first half of Saturday's game at wind-swept Dick Tharp Field.

There was no hint Brady Augstin was selling those refreshments to stay warm. The Normal Community junior did everything else, so it wouldn't have been a total surprise.

Augstin's first half consisted of an interception, recovered fumble in the end zone, touchdown pass and touchdown run as NCHS cruised to a 41-8 lead over Dohn Prep from Cincinnati.

"It's really fun. Being able to do everything is probably what every player wants to do," said Augstin.

Before you could say running clock, though, Dohn stormed back. The Panthers cut NCHS' lead to 15 heading into the fourth quarter before the Ironmen sealed a 47-26 nonconference win for their third straight victory.

"I'm proud of our kids because we won. We've dealt with some adversity again this week," said NCHS head coach Jason Drengwitz. "We did not continue to play in the second half, and I don't think we had the right mindset. That's on me as the head coach."

NCHS improved to 4-3 ahead of Friday's Big 12 Conference game at Peoria Notre Dame. The Ironmen finish the regular season at home on Oct. 21 against Peoria Manual.

No forfeit

NCHS was supposed to play Urbana in a Big 12 contest on Friday. But the Tigers have forfeited their varsity season because of a lack of numbers.

Instead of taking the forfeit win — and not receiving any playoff points — the Ironmen found a substitute opponent in Dohn (3-3), which made the five-hour bus ride to Normal.

"I think it's only fair to your seniors. You only get nine guaranteed opportunities," said Drengwitz. "You don't want to short them one of those. We felt it was best to play a game against them. They did a great job."

Dohn outgained NCHS in total yardage, 334-293, but committed five turnovers.

Quick start

NCHS roared to a 20-0 lead after the first quarter on Diavion Smith's 6-yard run and Kyle Beaty TD passes of 5 yards to Dexter Niekamp and 32 years to Ivorean Austin.

Dohn had trouble with punt snaps from the start and was burned when Augstin recovered another bad one for a touchdown early in the second quarter.

The Panthers showed their quick-strike potential when Robert Kelly got behind the NCHS secondary and hauled in a 77-yard scoring pass from Steven Taylor. A two-point pass cut the deficit to 27-8.

Augstin, who generally takes over for Beaty inside the 10-yard line, found Elliott Oliver for a 6-yard TD pass with 2:10 left. After another Dohn bad punt snap put NCHS at the Panthers' 3, Augstin scored from 2 yards for a 41-8 halftime bulge.

Rally time

Dohn went to the 5-foot-6, 145-pound Kelly at quarterback in the second half after Javier Shockley was knocked out of the game. The elusive Kelly was just what the Panthers needed.

Kelly threw a 24-yard TD pass to Taylor and scored on runs of 7 and 2 yards as the NCHS sideline started to get a little nervous.

"I have to do a much better job of setting the tone at halftime in a game like this and making sure all three phases are ready to play and finish the game the right way," said Drengwitz.

Anton Cassell's interception with 7:28 left stalled Dohn's momentum. The Ironmen finally put the game away with a seven-play, 60-yard drive culminated by Smith turning a pass in the flat from Beaty into an 11-yard touchdown with 4:47 left.

"It's not as big as we wanted it to be," said Augstin of the final margin. "Obviously we could have put more points up and stopped them a lot more times. But the first half was pretty dominant."

NCHS uses the 6-3, 190-pound Augstin at outside linebacker and he also plays on most of the Ironmen's special teams.

"He's an old-school throwback football player," said Drengwitz. "He's a tough running quarterback, he's a tough-nosed player on defense, he just does a lot of different things well for us."

Injuries piling up

The Ironmen played without top tailback Tommy Davis as well as wide receiver/defensive back Cameron Thierry and outside linebacker Hunter Redman. Quarterback Chase Wiese remains out with a hand injury.

Then Oliver went to the bench in the second half after taking a hit to the head.

Drengwitz complimented Smith, who gained 96 yards rushing, and outside linebacker Mitchell Mosbach for their fill-in work.

"We did some good things despite all the adversity in the second half, but we shot ourselves in the foot," said Drengwitz. "It's better to learn from those in a victory than a loss. We still have a bunch of things in front of us we want to accomplish."

Drengwitz listed "tackling" as a major emphasis next week in practice. When asked what Augstin felt the Ironmen needed to correct with a playoff appearance looming in three weeks, he simply said "everything."

"We're still lacking on some more things, but we need to clean up on a lot of things," said Augstin.