Zoom: Maroa-Forsyth leaves Pittsfield in its wake 42-12

Maroa-Forsyth lit up the scoreboard on September 23 to propel past Pittsfield for a 42-12 victory during this Illinois football game

Maroa-Forsyth drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Pittsfield after the first quarter.

The Trojans fought to a 35-6 intermission margin at the Saukees' expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Trojans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-6 stretch over the final quarter.

Last season, Maroa-Forsyth and Pittsfield squared off with September 17, 2021 at Pittsfield High School last season. Click here for a recap

Recently on September 9 , Maroa-Forsyth squared off with Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central in a football game . For more, click here.

