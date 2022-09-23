Zoom: Maroa-Forsyth leaves Pittsfield in its wake 42-12

Maroa-Forsyth lit up the scoreboard on September 23 to propel past Pittsfield for a 42-12 victory during this Illinois football game

Maroa-Forsyth drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Pittsfield after the first quarter.

The Trojans fought to a 35-6 intermission margin at the Saukees' expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Trojans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-6 stretch over the final quarter.

