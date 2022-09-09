Zoom: Decatur St. Teresa leaves Moweaqua Central A & M in its wake 48-7

Decatur St. Teresa earned its community's accolades after a 48-7 win over Moweaqua Central A & M in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Last season, Decatur St Teresa and Moweaqua Central A & M faced off on September 10, 2021 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.